STE. GENEVIEVE – The Valle Catholic boys basketball team appeared far more motivated to earn a share of the MAAA Small-School than opponent West County was to obtain sole ownership.
The Warriors attacked the goal with fury throughout a dominant first quarter, and were never challenged during a surprisingly lopsided 70-32 outcome on Tuesday night.
Senior Ryan Grein bolstered the fast start with two 3-pointers, and made 7-of-8 free throws overall to register a game-high 25 points with nine rebounds in the victory.
Carter Hoog compiled 11 points and six assists for Valle Catholic (11-9, 4-1), which established a healthy 23-4 lead over the first seven minutes.
Arcadia Valley, which topped the Warriors last week, simultaneously forged an eventual three-way tie atop the conference standings with its decisive road triumph at Bismarck.
Perimeter defense set the tone as Valle Catholic pressured guards in the half-court set, and prevented West County from moving the ball into top interior threat Hayden Roney.
The Bulldogs missed eight of their first nine shots with six turnovers mixed into that stretch, prompting frustrated coach Chris LaBruyere to temporarily bench his entire starting five.
Entry passes created two early baskets for Kyle Gielow, and Grein connected twice from long range before Hoog slashed through an open lane for a 19-3 Valle start.
Senior guard Dake McRaven recorded the lone first-quarter field goals for West County (10-8, 4-1), and ended with a team-high 13 points.
Ryan Retzer pitched in eight points during the second stanza, but the Bulldogs were unable to slow the opposition. That task became tougher when Roney picked up his fourth personal foul early in the third quarter.
Hoog made it 30-8 with his first 3-poiner, and Jordan Weiler delivered an excellent diagonal bounce to Aaron Doza for a 35-11 separation.
The Warriors continued to thrive as Chase Dunlap leaped for a tipped putback on the initial possession of the second half. That field goal sparked a 10-1 scoring spurt that snapped 6 ½ minutes.
West County ended the drought when Logan Blair followed a miss with 1:32 left in the third.
Dunlap contributed eight points, and found Doza before the buzzer moments later for a 59-28 lead.
Arcadia Valley 82, Bismarck 49
BISMARCK – Carter Brogan compiled 19 points, seven steals, six assists and five rebounds while helping Arcadia Valley earn a share of the MAAA Small-School title.
Luke Savage scored 17 points while adding six assists and four steals, and the Tigers knocked down nine 3-pointers during an 82-49 triumph over Bismarck.
Arcadia Valley (8-12, 4-1) never looked back after ending the first quarter ahead 27-8, and maintained a 48-28 advantage at halftime.
Daniel Horn scored 14 points while Taylon Jones added 10 and Corbin Rea contributed eight to the win.
Austin Droege notched a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Logan Dunn totaled 16 points with six rebounds for Bismarck (3-16, 0-5).
Farmington 55, Ste. Genevieve 41
STE. GENEVIEVE – Farmington opened the fourth quarter with a lethal 14-0 scoring run, and clinched a share of the MAAA Large-School championship on Tuesday night.
Tycen Gray shined with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and the Knights executed unselfish offense to defeat host Ste. Genevieve 55-41.
Freshman Isaiah Robinson added 13 points, and threw down a dunk after Cole Gerstenberger made a midcourt steal and guided a lob pass in his direction.
Farmington (16-2, 4-0) delivered more than five minutes of scoreless defense heading into halftime, and Gray scored consecutive baskets from the post for a 23-13 cushion.
Chad Donze paced Ste. Genevieve (12-8, 2-3) with 13 points, and opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer before cutting the difference to 27-24 on a backdoor feed from Austin Kuehn.
Sam Stolzer answered four straight points by Gray with a tip-in just ahead of the buzzer, but the Knights would seize complete control from there.
Bryce Sancegraw opened the fourth by assisting a 3-point play by Gray, then slashed into the lane for two layups. A 3-pointer by Brant Gray extended the margin to 49-30 with 3:15 remaining.
Cole Laurence matched Brant Gray with eight points in the win.
Derek Morganthaler had 10 points and Stolzer ended with eight for the Dragons, who were without injured guard Logan Trollinger.
Potosi 61, North County 54
POTOSI – Noah Jacobsen made 10-of-14 free throws and poured in 27 points before re-aggravating a past ankle injury, as Potosi strengthened its MAAA tournament seed position.
Kaleb Coffman added 17 points inside, and Bryce Reed finished with 11 more as the Trojans held off visiting North County 61-54 in conference action.
Potosi (8-10, 3-1) jumped ahead 20-10 through one quarter. North County (11-9, 3-2) closed to within 27-25 by halftime, but the Trojans restored some distance with a 15-9 scoring edge in the third.
Jacobsen netted 10 points in the fourth quarter to negate three late 3-pointers from Raiders guard Cody Hubbard, who equaled teammate Karter Kekec with 13 points.
John Starkey was 6-of-6 from the line while adding 10 points in defeat, and Jaelen Reed tossed in nine.
Central 57, Fredericktown 47
PARK HILLS – Junior forward Breven McMullen bolted past 1,000 varsity points in the first quarter on Tuesday as Central defeated Fredericktown 57-47 to snap a six-game slide.
The Rebels (9-10, 1-3) posted a 20-10 lead through one quarter as McMullen quickly tallied 10 of his team-high 18 points. He reached the milestone with a driving layup.
Jake Casey scored 16 points, and Trevor Bradley added 10 to the win. Central will complete its regular-season conference schedule on Thursday at Potosi.
Fredericktown (9-9, 0-4) got 11 points each from Logan Winkelman, Colton Rehkop and Dylan St. Clair.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. James 56, West County 49
ST. JAMES, Mo. – Mikaela Donnelly netted 17 points, Ashlyn Rinehart added 11, and St. James tightened its defense at home to overtake West County 56-49 after trailing by double digits.
The Lady Tigers (10-10) surged to a 47-43 advantage following a 20-9 scoring edge in the third quarter. West County (16-3) entered the challenging contest riding a 13-game win streak.
Freshman Claire LaBruyere produced nine points – exclusively in the second period – on three shots from beyond the arc to help the Lady Bulldogs secure a 34-27 halftime lead.
Dori McRaven was a perfect 8-of-8 from the line while highlighting the West County attack with 10 points. Makenzie Simily provided eight points, and Madelyn Whitter had seven.
Oakville 59, North County 37
ST. LOUIS – Junior forward Angela Elguezabal overpowered North County with a bulky double-double as Oakville rolled to a 59-37 home victory.
The Tigers shot 56 percent from the field, including a perfect 8-of-8 from Elguezabal, who totaled 16 points and 17 rebounds overall.
Emily Kuntze distributed 12 assists, and Amanda FitzWilliams had six more for Oakville (10-8), which enjoyed a 28-13 halftime lead.
Alyssa Huber scored 13 points for North County (11-6).
WRESTLING
Central Triangular
PARK HILLS – Kade Willis remained unbeaten on the season while competing in two different weight classes, and the Central wrestling team split a home tri-match on Tuesday.
The Rebels were defeated 60-22 by Hillsboro, but secured a 35-30 result against Windsor after eight contested bouts were divided evenly.
Willis earned a convincing 17-6 major decision in a rematch with Hillsboro standout James Short at 126 pounds after getting past him 11-8 in tournament action last weekend.
He moved up to 132 pounds and dominated Connor Maynell of Windsor for a 17-1 technical fall. Willis will take a 36-0 record into Thursday’s home dual with North County.
Clayton McDonald (160) picked up a pair of first-period falls for the Rebels. Joshua Whaley (182) and Michael Weinhold (285) pinned their respective Windsor opponents.
Hillsboro 60, Central 22
106 – Kaiden Scallet (H) win by forfeit
113 – Aidan Haggard (H) win by forfeit
120 – Dalton Litzsinger (H) fall Garrett Smith, 2:26
126 – Kade Willis (C) maj dec James Short, 17-6
132 – Gerald Arnold (H) fall Colton Bess, 3:10
138 – Benny Alley (H) win by forfeit
145 – Blake Bolin (C) win by forfeit
152 – Logan Hendrix (H) fall William Mayberry (C), 3:43
160 – Clayton McDonald (C) fall Anakin Schneider, 1:19
170 – Cody Skaggs (C) win by forfeit
182 – Zach McNees (H) fall Joshua Whaley, 4:35
195 – John Bennett (H) win by forfeit
220 – Jordan Cage (H) win by forfeit
285 – Joe Becker (H) fall Michael Weinhold, 2:55
Central 35, Windsor 30
106 – Double Open
113 – Joe Hirst (W) win by forfeit
120 – Garrett Smith (C) win by forfeit
126 – Double Open
132 – Kade Willis (C) tech fall Connor Meynell, 17-1
138 – Seth Winkelmann (W) fall Colton Bess, 5:10
145 – Grant Pauli (W) fall Blake Bolin, 4:23
152 – Luke Longtin (W) fall William Mayberry, 2:43
160 – Clayton McDonald (C) fall Travis Clouse, 0:33
170 – Austin Henry (W) fall Cody Skaggs, 5:52
182 – Joshua Whaley (C) fall Brandon Ruegge, 3:38
195 – Double Open
220 – Wyatt Crady (C) win by forfeit
285 – Michael Weinhold (C) fall Dante Reigle, 1:54
