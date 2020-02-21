Roundup: Farmington seniors relish chance to shine

FARMINGTON – All five usual starters for the Farmington boys basketball team were given the night off, and several seniors had no problem embracing the spotlight.

The Knights built a 23-point advantage in the third quarter, and withstood a late push from Roosevelt to punctuate an 80-72 triumph on Friday night.

Carson Sutton paced four players in double digits with a game-high 24 for Farmington (14-10), which rode a stellar offensive start to a 47-28 halftime advantage.

Owen Tripp netted 15 of his 17 points before the break while sinking three early 3-pointers, and Gage Johnson added 15 more to the win.

Isaac Tinnin ended the contest with 13 points, and Kyle Frankin dropped in eight.

Justyn Boyd countered with 23 points and brought Roosevelt (4-19) within 77-70 after drilled a 3-pointer and adding a driving layup with less than a minute remaining.

Sutton tacked on two free throws for Farmington moments later.

Hillsboro 72, Central 71

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Central grabbed a lead against Hillsboro midway through the fourth quarter despite being without two starting guards on Friday night.