Roundup: Farmington seniors relish chance to shine

FARMINGTON – All five usual starters for the Farmington boys basketball team were given the night off, and several seniors had no problem embracing the spotlight.
The Knights built a 23-point advantage in the third quarter, and withstood a late push from Roosevelt to punctuate an 80-72 triumph on Friday night.
Carson Sutton paced four players in double digits with a game-high 24 for Farmington (14-10), which rode a stellar offensive start to a 47-28 halftime advantage.
Owen Tripp netted 15 of his 17 points before the break while sinking three early 3-pointers, and Gage Johnson added 15 more to the win.
Isaac Tinnin ended the contest with 13 points, and Kyle Frankin dropped in eight.
Justyn Boyd countered with 23 points and brought Roosevelt (4-19) within 77-70 after drilled a 3-pointer and adding a driving layup with less than a minute remaining.
Sutton tacked on two free throws for Farmington moments later.
Hillsboro 72, Central 71
HILLSBORO, Mo. – Central grabbed a lead against Hillsboro midway through the fourth quarter despite being without two starting guards on Friday night.
But the Hawks answered with a crucial 7-0 spurt, and used a game-high 25 points from senior guard Mark Moore to edge the visiting Rebels 72-71 on Friday night.
Ethan Worley tallied 14 points, Evan Worley and Zach Whaley added 11 each, and Logan Smith chipped in nine more to bolster Hillsboro (20-4).
The game served as a preview for a potential showdown in Class 4, District 2, where Central serves as host and top seed while Hillsboro sits on the No. 2 line with the other first-round bye.
Central (19-5) trailed 42-34 at halftime after Whaley knocked down the Hawks’ seventh 3-pointer, but received 15 combined points from freshmen Hakin Liddell and Kendall Horton.
Liddell tied the game at 59-59 after Jason Pyatt scored a putback, and consecutive driving layups by Breven McMullen and Brent Wagner put the Rebels ahead 63-61.
Moore answered with a pivotal 3-pointer, and Evan Worley finished a lob pass that followed a Central turnover. Moore sank two clinching free throws with 5.7 seconds left.
McMullen paced Central with 22 points, hitting a 3-pointer as time expired. Wagner finished with 14 points, and Drew Hamski notched eight in the first quarter.
The Rebels earned a 17-9 lead after Hamski connected twice form the perimeter, but an Even Worley dunk triggered a 9-0 response by Hillsboro.
Central has eight varsity players in uniform with freshman point guard Mason Williams sidelined by an injury and senior Cade Scherffius out sick.