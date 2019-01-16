Potosi 89, Valley 32
POTOSI – Senior guard Noah Jacobsen moved past 1,500 career points on Tuesday night, and the Potosi boys basketball team powered past county rival Valley 89-32 at home.
Jacobsen scored a game-high 21 points, and reached the milestone on an uncontested stationary layup that followed two offensive rebounds from teammates to make it 33-8 with 6:44 left in the second quarter.
Kaleb Coffman and Zach Haynes added 14 points each for the Trojans (5-9), who established a 57-15 advantage at halftime.
Jacobsen is the first Potosi player to reach the 1,500 plateau since current professional baseball pitcher Dylan Coleman in the 2014-15 season.
Fredericktown 61, Arcadia Valley 59
IRONTON – Grant Shankle scored 10 of his 16 points in the first quarter, and Fredericktown surged in the closing minutes to overtake Arcadia Valley 61-59.
The Blackcats (9-6) topped the Tigers (4-11) in a tight battle for the second time this season after taking a four-point triumph in November.
Dylan St. Clair finished with 12 points while creating chances off the dribble, and Alex Sikes chipped in 11 and Seth Laut had nine more for Fredericktown.
Arcadia Valley carried a narrow 26-25 lead at the break, and remained in front throughout much of the second half before suffering defeat.
Carter Brogan recorded a double-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Tigers. Luke Savage scored 16 points, and Daniel Horn added 10 points with eight rebounds.
Noah Korokis fueled the comeback by provided the Blackcats with eight points in the fourth quarter.
North County 69, Windsor 66
BONNE TERRE – Karter Kekec netted 22 points, and North County held off visiting Windsor 69-66 to remain above the .500 mark.
Cody Hubbard finished with 17 points, and Clayton Crow added 13 as three players reached double digits for the Raiders (9-7).
Kolten Poorman tossed in eight points while John Starkey tallied seven more.
Ste. Genevieve 69, De Soto 38
STE. GENEVIEVE – Derek Morganthaler drained five 3-point shots, and scored 21 points overall to help Ste. Genevieve secured a dominant 69-38 home win over De Soto.
Ste. Genevieve (10-5) kept its opponents below 20 points in each half, and consistently prevented second shots along the boards while generating its own transition attack.
A strong second quarter enabled the host Dragons to increase a 14-10 edge through the first eight minutes. They went to halftime at 36-19, and carried a 55-31 cushion into the fourth.
Chad Donze finished with 14 points while Logan Trollinger added 12 and Christian Boyer dropped in 10 for Ste. Genevieve.
Perryville 62, Central 59
PARK HILLS – Perryville emerged with a 62-59 triumph at Central in a contest that featured only slight separation between the teams and virtually none between their top weapons.
Pirates senior Chase Brown edged Rebels junior Breven McMullen 14-12 in first-quarter scoring. Each standout finished with 30 points overall, including six connections from beyond the arc.
The game was tied 30-30 at halftime. Central led 18-17 through one quarter, but Perryville was ahead 47-46 after three.
Jeff Reisenbichler knocked down four more triples while dropping in 17 points for the Pirates (10-6).
Jake Casey tallied 12 points, and Drew Hamski added nine on three long-range jumpers. Central (8-7) was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line.
Valle Catholic 85, St. Paul 41
FARMINGTON – Carter Hoog scored 15 points to lead a balanced effort as Valle Catholic smashed St. Paul for an 85-41 road victory.
Ryan Grein added 14 points for the Warriors (9-7).
Ryan Dempsey had a game-high 22 points for the Giants (6-12).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West County 54, Grandview 49
LEADWOOD – Sophomore forward Dori McRaven provided a season-high 27 points, and West County rallied in the fourth quarter for its 10th consecutive victory.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored Grandview 18-9 over the final eight minutes, and delivered their strongest defensive stretch late to prevail 54-49 at home.
Cheyenne Young added eight points for West County (13-2). The game was tied 29-29 at halftime.
Grandview (8-7) moved in front 40-36 as the third quarter concluded, and received 22 points from Hailey Harlow.
Potosi 69, Valley 29
POTOSI – Jayleen Like returned to the Potosi lineup and matched Cassidy DeClue with 12 points each in a 69-29 home triumph over Valley.
Olivia Coleman scored a game-high 16 points, and freshman Madeline Bradley gave the Lady Trojans (4-10) four players in double figures with 10.
Potosi established leads of 19-4 through one quarter and 49-11 at halftime.
Becca Williams tallied nine points, and Liz Morris chipped in seven for Valley (6-9).
WRESTLING
Festus Triangular
FESTUS, Mo. – North County wrestlers had their hands raised in eight consecutive weight divisions while downing Festus in a road tri-match on Tuesday night.
Kyle Cresswell (145) registered the fastest of six falls in 37 seconds, and the Raiders won eight of the 11 contested matches while rolling to a 55-24 victory.
Cody White (106), Amos Littrell (126), and Chris Singleton (132) pinned their opponents in the second period. David Coroama (113) and Jordan Borseth (138) added falls in the third for North County.
Anthony Wilson (152) earned a major decision, and Dalton Gullett (182) won his bout 7-2.
North County picked up four more falls, and was awarded five wins and 30 points on open forfeits from Potosi in a 54-18 outcome.
Jonathon Coroama (120) prevailed within the first minute. Austin DeClue (170), Bobby Moore (160) and Borseth also notched pins for the Raiders.
Luis Ortiz scored a heavyweight fall while Hayden Gaston (113), Noah Juliette (132), Austin Harris (152) and Kalub Evans (182) won decisions for the Trojans.
Potosi dropped a 54-30 dual with Festus.
North County 54, Potosi 18
106 – Cody White (NC) win by forfeit
113 – Hayden Gaston (P) dec David Coroama, 12-10
120 – Jonathon Coroama (NC) fall Austyn Edmiston, 0:50
126 – Amos Littrell (NC) win by forfeit
132 – Noah Juliette (P) dec Chris Singleton, 7-2
138 – Jordan Borseth (NC) fall Jordan Shaw, 2:56
145 – Kyle Cresswell (NC) win by forfeit
152 – Austin Harris (P) dec Anthony Wilson, 9-4
160 – Bobby Moore (NC) fall Levi Courtney, 1:21
170 – Austin DeClue (NC) fall Troy Harris, 2:23
182 – Kalub Evans (P) dec Dalton Gullett, 7-0
195 – Austin Carver (NC) win by forfeit
220 – Stevie Pryor (NC) win by forfeit
285 – Luis Ortiz (P) fall Jaxon Nash, 1:24
North County 55, Festus 24
106 – Cody White (NC) fall Dillon French, 2:32
113 – David Coroama (NC) fall Austin Neff, 4:50
120 – Jonathon Coroama (NC) win by forfeit
126 – Amos Littrell (NC) fall Andrew Nahlik, 3:43
132 – Chris Singleton (NC) fall Brenden Waddington, 2:35
138 – Jordan Borseth (NC) fall Dawson Bruno, 5:37
145 – Kyle Cresswell (NC) fall Xander Hurst, 0:37
152 – Anthony Wilson (NC) maj dec Jalin Rodgers, 14-6
160 – Luke Shaver (F) fall Bobby Moore, 2:56
170 – Jordan Banks (F) win by forfeit
182 – Dalton Gullett (NC) dec Jacob Cortez, 7-2
195 – Justus Labrayer (F) fall Austin Carver, 1:23
220 – Stevie Pryor (NC) win by forfeit
285 – Reese Montgomery (F) fall Jaxon Nash, 0:27
