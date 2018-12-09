Potosi 73, West County 48
PARK HILLS – Noah Jacobsen picked the West County defense apart off the dribble early, then unleashed four 3-pointers in an equally explosive second half on Saturday.
The senior guard and future Southeast Missouri State baseball player established a new career high with 41 points, and propelled the Trojans to a 73-48 triumph at the Rotary Shootout.
Kaleb Coffman provided 15 points for the Trojans (3-2), and restored a 65-40 lead with a conventional 3-point play after gathering an entry pass amid a crowd.
Jacobsen was actually the fourth Potosi player to register points in the game, as previous baskets from Zach Haynes, Austin Wilson and Coffman fueled an opening 8-2 run.
But he was the dominant source of offense from there. Jacobsen began the second quarter with driving layups, and powered past a defender once again for a 28-14 halftime lead.
He only heated up after break with 15 points in the third quarter, highlighted by three shots from long range. The overall effort topped the 39 points obtained in a season-opening loss to Sullivan.
West County (4-2) was missing top perimeter threat Dake McRaven due to an illness, and could not keep pace after trailing early.
Ryan Retzer collected 16 of his 19 points in the second half for the Bulldogs, who landed nine players in the scoring column.
North County 71, Perryville 63
PARK HILLS – Superb free-throw shooting and a solid stretch of defense helped the North County boys outscore Perryville 19-11 over the last six minutes on Saturday.
Sophomore guard Karter Kekec was 8-of-8 from the line in the fourth quarter, and equaled a game high with 26 points as the Raiders prevailed 71-63 at the Rotary Shootout.
Clayton Crow sank 6-of-6 free throws while helping the Raiders (3-2) finish 19-of-21 overall. He scored 20 points, and notched a tiebreaking shot from the post at 54-52.
Kekec capitalized at the stripe to create a 65-57 margin after the Pirates missed three consecutive shots in the previous possession.
Chase Brown spurred the Perryville attack with 26 points, and nailed a mid-range jumper as time expired to send a 48-48 game into the fourth quarter.
Cody Hubbard contributed 11 points, and John Starkey had seven for North County, which entered the break with a 33-29 advantage.
Jeff Reisenbichler scored 15, and Wade Kirn had nine for the Pirates.
Kingston 47, Valley 40
PARK HILLS – Troy Gildehaus scored a game-high 16 points, and Kingston controlled the first quarter while outlasting Valley 47-40 for the second time in a week at the Rotary Shootout.
Matt Nelson tallied 10 points, Keith Jessen and Kyle Vandergriff chipped in seven apiece, and Kingston (4-3) the negative side of a wide foul disparity.
The Cougars built a 14-3 advantage through eight minutes, and an even second quarter made it 23-12.
Skylar DeClue and Michael Presley netted 10 points each, and Isaiah Gallaher had seven for the Vikings (5-3), which converted only 15-of-30 free throws in the contest.
Ethan Matthews had the lone Valley field goal of the opening stanza.
Greenville 66, Bismarck 45
PARK HILLS – Chance Rogers dropped in 22 points, and Tye Huff posted a double-double as Greenville defeated Bismarck 66-45 at the Rotary Shootout.
Huff compiled 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears, who gained significant separation in the second quarter, stretching a narrow 15-13 lead to 35-21 by halftime.
Austin Droege powered Bismarck with 18 points and 14 rebounds, but the Indians struggled to prevent Greenville from attacking the basket with success.
The Indians (2-4) received eight points from Logan Dunn and seven apiece from Jason Boyer and Jase Campbell while playing their first contest in eight days.
Dylon Turner notched 11 points in the victory.
St. Paul 60, Marquand 29
PARK HILLS – The St. Paul Lutheran defense limited Marquand to six points in three separate quarters for a 60-29 victory at the Rotary Shootout.
Kaleb Detring drained four 3-pointers during the second period alone, and made 6-of-8 free throws while scoring a game-high 22 points for the Giants (3-5).
Gabe Ayers finished with 13 points, and Dillon Wolberd added 10. St. Paul posted leads of 20-6 after eight minutes and 43-12 at halftime while earning its third consecutive win.
Luke Emmett netted nine of his 14 points in the third quarter for Marquand, which lost to the Giants for the second time this season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North County 63, St. Vincent 27
HILLSBORO, Mo. – Kayleigh Winch surpassed 1,000 career points just five games into her junior season as the North County girls basketball team stayed unbeaten on Saturday.
The all-state forward tallied 12 for the game, and the Lady Raiders used a balanced attack to roll past St. Vincent 63-27 at the JCAA Shootout.
She became the fourth member of the North County girls program to reach the 1,000 plateau over the past five seasons, joining eventual collegiate athletes Holly Forbes, Emily Eaton and Kourtney Kekec.
Ella Gant added nine points while Kamryn Winch totaled eight and Alyssa Huber pitched in seven for North County (5-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.