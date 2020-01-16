IMPERIAL, Mo. – Sophomore guard J.P. Ruble drove into the lane and sank a floater with 2 seconds left, giving the Farmington boys basketball team its lone lead on Wednesday night.
The Knights completed a furious comeback with a 14-2 run over the last two minutes, and celebrated a wild 64-62 road victory over Seckman.
Ruble matched teammate Isaiah Robinson with 16 points, and Bracey Blanton added 15 more in a balanced performance as Farmington (8-5) rallied from 60-50 down.
Blanton knocked down consecutive 3-pointers – his third and fourth of the game – and Robinson added two crucial baskets to square the contest.
Robinson then made a crucial steal with about 25 seconds left, leaving plenty of time for the Knights to calmly create a winning shot with Ruble doing the honors.
Isaac Hoog netted a game-high 20 points for Seckman (6-5), which bumped a 45-39 advantage at the start of the fourth quarter to double digits on multiple occasions before fading.
Jacob Jarvis provided 11 straight Farmington points in the final period, and totaled 13 overall while grabbing several important rebounds.
The Jaguars bolted to an immediate 15-2 lead. Farmington trimmed the difference to 22-13 entering the second quarter, and was behind 36-30 at halftime.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West County 44, Jefferson 29
FESTUS, Mo. – The West County girls basketball team rode a productive first quarter to its eighth consecutive victory on Wednesday night.
Madelyn Whitter shared team-high honors with 12 points, and the Lady Bulldogs prevailed 44-29 over Jefferson after allowing just two points in the fourth quarter.
Dori McRaven also had 12 points for West County (11-2), including 10 during the opening stanza to help establish a 20-11 lead.
Jefferson marginally trimmed the margin to 28-20 at halftime.
Makenzie Simily tallied seven points in the win.
Perryville 34, Valle Catholic 30
You have free articles remaining.
STE. GENEVIEVE – Leah Buerck netted three big shots from field for Perryville after being held scoreless through three quarters against Valle Catholic on Wednesday.
Ciara Ehlers drilled a tiebreaking jumper with 1:59 remaining, and notched a team-high nine points as the visiting Lady Pirates emerged with a 34-30 triumph.
Perryville (7-6) opened the contest on an 11-2 run, but saw that lead evaporate by the midway mark of the second quarter and ultimately rallied from behind.
Valle Catholic (6-8) grabbed a 28-24 lead on a putback by Lauren Staab to begin the fourth quarter, and pulled even at 30-30 when Riley Siebert answered a 6-0 spurt by Buerck.
But the Lady Warriors ended four consecutive possessions with turnovers in their bid to avenge a loss from late December on a neutral court.
Siebert scored a game-high 11 points for Valle, and Rachel Loida added six more. Sam Loida followed two free throws with a steal and tying layup to create a 14-14 tie.
WRESTLING
Windsor Quad
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Jacob Dickens navigated Wednesday night without a loss as the Ste. Genevieve boys wrestling team participated in a quad match at Windsor.
The Dragons rolled past Sikeston, suffered a lopsided defeat to Jackson, and notched a second victory against the host club when a 42-42 tie was broken by number of forfeits.
Nathan Selby, Kaleb Myracle, Zach Litton and Dickens each registered falls against Windsor among nine contested bouts.
Sikeston forfeited 24 points on four forfeits to Ste. Genevieve. Dalton McNeal, Elijah Holifield and Selby pinned their opponents.
Dale Propst earned a 14-12 overtime win and Myracle added an 8-0 shutout for the Dragons.
Dickens yielded only an escape while topping Griffin Horman of Jackson 7-1.
The Ste. Genevieve girls swept each of their three duals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.