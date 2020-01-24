FREDERICKTOWN – For the second time in two weeks, the Farmington boys basketball team turned to its young point guard for a huge shot in the final seconds.
Sophomore J.P. Ruble drained a second-chance 3-pointer just as time expired, and the Knights escaped with a contentious 51-48 victory over Fredericktown on Friday night.
Ruble finished with 16 points and missed a front-end free throw with eight seconds left, but connected for the win after Owen Tripp claimed the offensive rebound.
Jonah Burgess added 14 points for Farmington (9-6, 2-0), which finished the contest without starting forwards Isaiah Robinson and Burgess after both had fouled out.
The Knights established their largest lead of the night at 42-35, and restored a 46-40 advantage when Jacob Jarvis hit a putback with less than three minutes left.
Fredericktown (7-8, 0-2) trailed by 48-44 before having a timeout granted while trying for a steal, and caught another favorable break as a technical foul was assisted to the Farmington bench.
Grant Shankle split the ensuing free throws, but the Blackcats controlled the rebound and Nate Miller buried the tying 3-pointer.
North County 60, Ste. Genevieve 53
STE. GENEVIEVE – Karter Kekec nailed a pivotal 3-pointer just before the third quarter concluded, and helped North County prevail after squandering a 14-point lead on Friday night.
The Raiders converted 10-of-14 free throws during the final stanza, and closed out Ste. Genevieve 60-53 for their six consecutive triumph.
Kekec tallied a game-high 24 points while going 11-of-12 from the line, and Clayton Crow powered the victory inside with 21 points and eight rebounds.
North County (11-5, 2-0) established a 19-8 margin as Crow dominated along the low post for nine early points. A pair of driving 3-point plays by Kekec made it 34-18 at intermission.
Ste. Genevieve (7-8, 0-2) stormed back with a seven-minute stretch of scoreless defense, and turned a number of steals into transition scoring chances.
Logan Trollinger picked up seven quick points with two layups and a 3-pointer. Aiden Boyer contributed an attacking 3-point play to the rally, and Christian Boyer tied the game with another.
Christian Boyer scored off an inbounds pass for a 41-36 lead as the Dragons completed a startling 23-4 surge. Kekec answered with a key 3-point play before striking from the perimeter.
Crow spotted a Raiders a 50-44 edge on a putback with 3:18 remaining, and Kekec answered a driving layup by Aiden Boyer to help secure the outcome.
Wil Claywell had eight points for North County, including an early triple and three late free throws.
Ste. Genevieve struggled from 3-point range in defeat on just 2-of-19 overall.
Aiden Boyer paced the Dragons with 15 points while Christian Boyer scored 14 and Trollinger ended with 12.
Central 83, Potosi 45
PARK HILLS – Brent Wagner and Drew Hamski each knocked down four 3-pointers during a dominant first half as Central rolled past visiting Potosi 83-45.
The Rebels (12-3, 2-0) increased a 23-7 lead with a 30-point explosion in the second quarter, and carried a 53-20 separation into halftime.
Wagner totaled 13 of his game-high 22 points in the first period, and Hamski tallied 12 as four Central players reached double digits.
Breven McMullen netted his 11 points exclusively before intermission, and reserve Hakin Liddell equaled that amount in the second half. Kendall Horton chipped in eight.
Ryker Walton paced Potosi (3-11, 0-2) with 14 points, connecting three times from beyond the arc, and forward Bryce Reed finished with 11.
Landon Bone also notched three 3-pointers to score nine, and Kaleb Coffman had seven.
Arcadia Valley 71, Valley 39
IRONTON – The Arcadia Valley boys basketball team continued an excellent month of January by defeating conference foe Valley 71-39 on Friday night.
Junior guard Carter Brogan notched 20 points and dished out six assists as the Tigers (8-6, 3-0) earned their sixth consecutive win.
Daniel Horn also poured in 20 points while grabbing nine rebounds for AV, which has MAAA Small-School games remaining against Kingston and Valle Catholic.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central 67, Potosi 47
PARK HILLS – Kaley Kimball punched in multiple field goals in each quarter, and totaled a game-high 23 points to lead the Central girls past Potosi 67-47 in a make-up conference game on Friday.
Central (14-3, 2-0) sank 18-of-25 free throws and established a 37-19 halftime lead after outscoring the visiting Lady Trojans 21-6 during the second period.
Sophia Horton added 14 points while going 7-of-8 from the line, and Avery Norris scored 10 to bolster the Lady Rebels.
Olivia Coleman, who surpassed 1,000 career points against Valley on Tuesday, notched 20 and made 6-of-6 free throws for Potosi (8-7, 0-2).
Senior guard Jayleen Like provided 10 points, and Carley Hampton had seven in defeat. The Lady Trojans narrowly trailed 16-13 through eight minutes of action.
Jessica Hulsey further fueled Central with three 3-pointers, and Aubree Eaton added eight points.
Farmington 60, Fredericktown 48
FREDERICKTOWN – Freshman guard Skylar Sweeney scored 16 points, and Farmington opened the third quarter with a pivotal 9-0 run to help overtake Fredericktown 60-48 on Friday night.
Senior Abby Cassimatis provided 13 points from the post – exclusively in the second half – and posted three straight baskets down the stretch to create the largest separation at 58-44.
Angelia Davis added 10 points, and Jade Roth provided eight for Farmington (8-6, 2-0), which switched defenses and forced turnovers on four straight possessions out of the break.
Sweeney made it 28-22 with a driving layup after Cassimatis converted a 3-point play. Trista Hampton hit a key triple after a putback by Lady Blackcats forward Kyndal Dodd cut the difference to four.
Fredericktown (3-12, 0-2) suffered its eighth consecutive loss, but not before capping an encouraging first half with a 22-19 advantage.
Dodd punctuated an opening 11-4 spurt by the home team, and compiled game highs with 18 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Mallory Mathes finished with 12 points, and quickly compiled four of her eight assists within the first five minutes on two field goals each from Dodd and Evann Davis.
Farmington got a 3-pointer from Sweeney on a second chance, and drew even at 17-17 when Angelia Davis muscled in a putback.
Mathes beat the halftime horn with a tiebreaking 3-pointer for Fredericktown. Freshman Linley Rehkop added nine points in the loss.
