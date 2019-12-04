SULLIVAN, Mo. – Farmington boys basketball coach Terry Noble credited a first-round victory at the PCNB Bank-It Challenge to quality shot selection and solid defensive rebounding.
The Knights featured five new starters in their season opener Tuesday night, and edged Salem 52-51 despite helplessly watching their ultimate fate.
Salem had an opportunity to win or tie after drawing a foul as time expired, but Farmington (1-0) prevailed when a front-end free throw missed.
Jonah Burgess scored 17 points to pace the Knights, who will host tournament host Sullivan in the semifinal round on Thursday.
Bracey Blanton and Blane Worley added 10 points each as returning guard Brant Gray and sixth man Isaiah Robinson did not play for Farmington.
Salem (1-1) answered an opening 11-4 run by the Knights by capping the first quarter on a 9-0 spurt. But Farmington surged ahead 28-21 after Carson Sutton drilled a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.
Lucas Morrison paced the Tigers with 16 points while standout Reese Dodson was limited to eight.
East Carter 62, Arcadia Valley 54
ELLSINORE, Mo. – Arcadia Valley offered a persistent push in the fourth quarter to eventually force overtime, but could not maintain that momentum on Tuesday night.
East Carter County outscored the visiting Tigers 8-0 during the extra session, and emerged with a 62-54 victory behind 14 points and 12 rebounds from Levi Boyer.
Dalton Rudd also netted 14 points, and Connor Powell had 13 for the Redbirds, who converted 15-of-22 free throws and suffered just nine turnovers.
Arcadia Valley (1-3) trailed 47-38 as the third quarter concluded before mounting its comeback. A slow start enabled East Carter (2-1) to grab an early 17-7 lead.
Daniel Horn powered the Tigers with 22 points and six rebounds before fouling out, and Stephen Pursley had nine points on 2-of-12 shooting.
Logan Pannebecker compiled nine assists plus three steals, and equaled AV teammate Andrew Tedford with eight points. Caleb Crowell notched seven points, and Corbin Rea grabbed eight rebounds.
Arcadia Valley was 5-of-24 from 3-point range.
Bourbon 58, Kingston 44
CALEDONIA – Aaron Ferris had 18 points in the first half, and finished with 26 as second-seeded Bourbon pulled away from Kingston 58-44 in the Valley Tournament semifinal round.
Eric San Souci chipped in eight points for the Warhawks, who extended a 27-22 halftime lead and will face Bunker in Thursday’s championship game.
Kingston (2-1), which answered 6-0 start by the opposition with a 7-0 run before eventually trailing by 10 in the second quarter, will battle the host team for third place.
Terry Mitchelle paced the Cougars with 14 points, and Kyle Vandergriff provided 10 more.
Bunker 62, Valley 38
CALEDONIA – Freshman Cade Sutton produced 22 points as Bunker dispatched the host Vikings 62-38 to reach the Valley Tournament final.
Mason Davis supported the victory with 16 points, while Blake Mathis added 11 and Chase Wisdom chipped in nine for the Eagles.
Bunker established a 44-23 halftime advantage, and will meet Bourbon on Thursday night.
Colby Maxwell scored nine points, and Stetson McCoy tallied seven for Valley (1-3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West County 74, Jefferson 29
CALEDONIA – The championship pairing of the Valley Tournament girls bracket will have a familiar ring after West County clinched its spot in convincing fashion.
Dori McRaven poured in 20 of her game-high 22 points during the first half, and the Lady Bulldogs routed Jefferson 74-29 in the semifinal round on Tuesday night.
Madelyn Whitter finished with 11 points, and West County (2-0) advanced to challenge top-seeded South Iron for the title on Thursday night.
Makenzie Simily added nine points and Claire LaBruyere scored eight in the victory. The Lady Bulldogs carried a 47-19 halftime lead.
