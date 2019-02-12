Try 1 month for 99¢
Roundup North County

Senior forward Michaela Mason (30) and the North County girls basketball team snapped Festus' 10-game win streak on Monday night.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

BONNE TERRE – Ashley Thomas provided seven points of the bench, including a key basket that helped North County close out Festus on a 9-2 run Monday night.

The Lady Raiders made some insurance free throws down the stretch, and prevailed 54-47 at home while snapping the Lady Tigers’ win streak at 10 games.

Sophomore guard Ella Gant provided 10 of her 15 points during the third quarter as North County (14-7) surged ahead 41-27 at one juncture.

Festus (17-4) erased the entire difference with a subsequent 18-4 response, and pulled even at 45-45 on a pull-up jumper from Jenna Oetting.

Kayleigh Winch sparked the Lady Raiders initially with three field goals in the opening seven minutes.

Perryville 47, Fredericktown 29

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Turnovers mounted during the second half against Fredericktown on Monday night, hindering any opportunity for a comeback.

Perryville posted a 26-16 halftime lead, and limited the Lady Blackcats to single digits in each quarter for a 47-29 home victory.

Senior Marissa Hale scored 10 points for Fredericktown (4-18).

Notre Dame 62, Farmington 30

FARMINGTON – Senior guard Megan Heisserer rattled off 17 of her game-high 33 points during the first quarter, and visiting Notre Dame routed Farmington 62-30.

The Knights were doomed by 18 turnovers prior to halftime, and the Bulldogs built a 39-7 advantage following a 28-0 run that consumed more than 10 minutes.

Heisserer drained six 3-pointers and made six steals along the way. Freshman Lexi Rubel provided eight points for Notre Dame (16-7).

Ten players registered points for Farmington (8-14), and Abi Cassimatis topped that group with five. A four-point play by Laiken Cash highlighted a closing 9-0 spurt.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central 67, Potosi 42

POTOSI – Central senior Jake Casey punished his former school with 25 points, and helped the Rebels notch a dominant road victory to bolster their case for a No. 2 district seed.

Brent Wagner added 14 points, including three 3-point strikes within the opening three minutes, and Central rolled past Potosi 67-42 in a conference make-up game.

Breven McMullen produced nine of his 13 points during the third quarter as the Rebels increased their 30-25 halftime advantage to 49-29 in a gradual runaway.

Central (13-11, 2-3) won the lone head-to-head meeting this season with the Trojans, and has taken two of three from Class 4, District 2 rivals Ste. Genevieve and North County.

Noah Jacobsen paced Potosi (10-12, 3-2) with 13 of his 15 points recorded in a superb first quarter, but was held without a made field goal from there.

The Trojans trailed 12-3 before punctuating the opening stanza with 17-5 outburst. Jacobsen converted a 3-point play on a high lob, then sank a perimeter jumper.

But the other four starters totaled eight combined points for Potosi, which was shut out for nearly five minutes after carrying a 20-17 edge into the second quarter

Casey hit a transition layup off a steal, and made two free throws prior to intermission after drawing the third personal foul on Jacobsen.

The Rebels enjoyed a 37-17 scoring advantage in the second half. They knocked down 10 3-pointers as a team, getting four from Wagner and three more from Casey.

Central inserted 6-foot-9 sophomore Tyce Lautinger into the starting lineup to effectively shut down any consistent post production by the opposition.

Anthony Smith provided seven fourth-quarter points off the Potosi bench.

St. Vincent 66, Fredericktown 57

FREDERICKTOWN – Isaac Ernst scored 21 points, and St. Vincent converted 25-of-31 free throws while outlasting Fredericktown 66-57 on the road.

Garrett Dobbelare equaled Colby Hager with 12 points each for the Indians (14-7), who grabbed leads of 23-17 after eight minutes and 38-28 at halftime.

Fredericktown (10-12) was a solid 14-of-20 from the line, but an attempted rally fell short. Dylan St. Clair powered the Blackcats with a game-high 24 points, and Logan Winkelman netted 14.

