IRONTON – A determined effort to increase pressure along the perimeter and deny entry passes helped the North County boys basketball team pull away on Tuesday night.
The Raiders outscored Arcadia Valley 22-10 in the fourth quarter, and allowed only four made field goals after halftime to secure a 60-43 victory.
Karter Kekec, Nolan Reed and Clayton Crow each scored 13 points. North County (2-2) suddenly surged for a decisive 13-0 outburst that widened its slight 34-33 advantage.
The visitors began to display a superior energy level near the conclusion of the third quarter, obtaining five offensive rebounds over their last two possessions.
The recent return of their best player from last season also helped. Kekec had five assists, and provided three steals in the final period that turned directly into six transition points.
Daniel Horn paced Arcadia Valley (1-4) from the post with 15 points and seven rebounds, and prevailed during several early one-on-one battles against Crow.
His production slowed after halftime as the Raiders guarded more tightly and coaxed turnovers before the Tigers could get open near the basket.
Wil Claywell intercepted a pass at midcourt for an uncontested layup, and North County added three more field goals within a span of 30 seconds to lead 47-33.
Crow finished an entry along the low block, and ensuing consecutive steals by Kekec sprang Reed for two more layups, the first of which was completed through contact.
Kekec cashed in his next takeaway, and the margin ballooned to 20 points when Crow spotted Braden Swift for a mid-range jumper at 55-35.
Arcadia Valley soon overcame an early 11-4 deficit after Stephen Pursley and Jacob Gibbs connected from long range late in the first quarter.
Horn made his presence known with four baskets in the second, and began that stanza by converting offensive rebounds into putbacks on two straight possessions for an 18-17 lead.
Freshman Jobe Smith followed a Crow jumper with a cutting layup as Kekec zipped a two-handed dart toward him from the perimeter, and the Raiders restored a 29-22 advantage.
AV answered with seven of the next eight points to close the half while both Eric Ruess and Crow were on the North County bench with three personal fouls.
Horn muscled through two players to make it 30-29 after Andrew Tedford capped a second perfect trip to the line and Stephen Pursley finished a fast break.
The teams combined for only seven turnovers before intermission. Brandt Vickers drained a pair of 3-pointers among 10 Raiders to enter the scoring column.
The Tigers dropped their fourth straight contest since losing junior standout Carter Brogan to a knee injury in a season-opening triumph over Fredericktown.
Central 68, Seckman 47
HILLSBORO, Mo. – Breven McMullen compiled 31 points and 11 rebounds, and sparked a second-half separation as the Central boys topped Seckman 68-47 at the Gene Steighorst Tournament.
The Rebels (2-0) struggled with perimeter shooting, but made 13-of-18 free throws and advanced to face Eureka in the semifinal round on Friday night.
Jason Pyatt pitched in eight points, and freshman guard Mason Williams totaled seven points with eight rebounds as an injured ankle kept senior guard Cade Sherffius out of the Central lineup.
Seckman (0-1) trailed 36-31 at halftime, but closed to within 38-36 on a free throw by Isaac Hoog, who paced the Jaguars with 11 points before fouling out.
McMullen took control from there by netting the next six points, and Drew Hamski drained his second 3-pointer of the game to cap a 9-0 run.
A couple of conventional 3-point plays on drives by McMullen pushed the advantage to 58-43, and Pyatt added two late baskets in the paint.
Owen Miler added 10 points for Seckman.
Ste. Genevieve 69, Saxony Lutheran 49
STE. GENEVIEVE – Disruptive defense set a positive tone right away Tuesday night for the Ste. Genevieve boys basketball team in a 69-49 triumph over visiting Saxony Lutheran.
Aiden Boyer scored 17 points, Ricky Hunter added 16 and Logan Trollinger contributed 15 in balanced guard play for Ste. Genevieve.
That trio of players knocked down 10 combined 3-pointers. Christian Boyer and Rudy Flieg each tallied eight more points in the win.
The Dragons (3-1) closed the first quarter with a 17-5 advantage, and increased it to 32-15 by halftime. They will face neighboring Valle Catholic on Friday.
Valley 63, Grandview 61
WARE, Mo. – Valley emerged with a hard-fought, 61-59 overtime victory at Grandview.
Isaiah Gallaher powered the Vikings (2-4) with 19 points, and Skylar DeClue added 15 more.
