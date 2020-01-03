{{featured_button_text}}
Roundup NC

North County freshman Jobe Smith lands after catching a high pass during a Central Christmas Tournament boys first-round game against Herculaneum on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

STE. GENEVIEVE – Freshman Jobe Smith scored 12 of his 14 points during a fourth quarter that saw North County complete a massive comeback on Friday night.

The Raiders trailed Valle Catholic by 16 points during the final period, but needed about five minutes to surge ahead with 1:55 remaining.

Karter Kekec also contributed 14 points, including a wild 3-pointer that connected as the first quarter expired, and North County celebrated an unlikely 54-51 road triumph.

The teams traded successful pairs of free throws in the final seconds once North County (6-5) assumed a three-point edge, and the Raiders deflected a final inbounds pass to secure the win.

Valle Catholic (6-3) had shaken off a slow start to take a 25-22 lead at halftime, thanks to an extensive 13-0 run in the second quarter.

Lesterville 93, Kingston 66

CADET – Holden Laughman compiled 26 points with five assists, and Lesterville blistered the nets during the second half to defeat Kingston 93-66 in boys basketball action.

Vince Mathes added 25 points for the Bearcats, who increased a 39-26 halftime lead by outscoring the Cougars 29-19 in the third quarter.

Matt Nelson paced Kingston (5-5) with 21 points, while Wyatt Jessen netted 13 and Kyle Vandergriff chipped in eight. The Cougars knocked down eight 3-pointers in defeat.

Brendan Myers equaled James Gibson with 15 points, and grabbed 10 rebounds to bolster Lesterville.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview 60, Valle Catholic 38

WARE, Mo. – Isabelle Kuczka and Hailey Harlow each scored 19 points to lead Grandview past visiting Valle Catholic 60-38 on Friday night.

Mallory Weiler provided 12 points and Riley Siebert added 11 for Valle Catholic (3-6).

Valle Catholic 65, St. Paul 44

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic navigated its early foul trouble by steadily solving the St. Paul defense for quality shots near the basket on Thursday night.

Junior forward Riley Siebert mixed in a variety of jumpers to score a game-high 15 points, and the Lady Warriors placed four players in double digits during a 65-44 win.

Hannah Fowler netted 12 of her 14 points in the second half while Mallory Weiler and Reann Nickelson added 13 apiece for Valle Catholic (3-5).

Siebert snapped a 12-12 tie with consecutive baskets to open the second quarter, sparking an overall 17-3 scoring edge as St. Paul (5-6) was held with a field goal in the period.

Lauren Staab tossed in a putback, and Weiler drained her second 3-pointer of the game to help Valle carry a 29-15 halftime advantage.

The Giants were able to frequently draw fouls prior to the break, but converted just 6-of-21 free throws for the game while the host squad hit 7-of-8.

Freshman Brylee Durbin finished a 3-point play late in the third quarter to bring St. Paul within 48-35, and paced her team with 13 points.

Valle countered when Nickelson received an interior pass near the goal, and established its largest lead at 63-42 when Fowler had a perfect trip to the line.

Paige Ames had seven points while Izze Carroll and Riley Petty chipped in six each for the Giants.

 

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments