STE. GENEVIEVE – Freshman Jobe Smith scored 12 of his 14 points during a fourth quarter that saw North County complete a massive comeback on Friday night.
The Raiders trailed Valle Catholic by 16 points during the final period, but needed about five minutes to surge ahead with 1:55 remaining.
Karter Kekec also contributed 14 points, including a wild 3-pointer that connected as the first quarter expired, and North County celebrated an unlikely 54-51 road triumph.
The teams traded successful pairs of free throws in the final seconds once North County (6-5) assumed a three-point edge, and the Raiders deflected a final inbounds pass to secure the win.
Valle Catholic (6-3) had shaken off a slow start to take a 25-22 lead at halftime, thanks to an extensive 13-0 run in the second quarter.
Lesterville 93, Kingston 66
CADET – Holden Laughman compiled 26 points with five assists, and Lesterville blistered the nets during the second half to defeat Kingston 93-66 in boys basketball action.
Vince Mathes added 25 points for the Bearcats, who increased a 39-26 halftime lead by outscoring the Cougars 29-19 in the third quarter.
Matt Nelson paced Kingston (5-5) with 21 points, while Wyatt Jessen netted 13 and Kyle Vandergriff chipped in eight. The Cougars knocked down eight 3-pointers in defeat.
Brendan Myers equaled James Gibson with 15 points, and grabbed 10 rebounds to bolster Lesterville.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview 60, Valle Catholic 38
WARE, Mo. – Isabelle Kuczka and Hailey Harlow each scored 19 points to lead Grandview past visiting Valle Catholic 60-38 on Friday night.
You have free articles remaining.
Mallory Weiler provided 12 points and Riley Siebert added 11 for Valle Catholic (3-6).
Valle Catholic 65, St. Paul 44
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic navigated its early foul trouble by steadily solving the St. Paul defense for quality shots near the basket on Thursday night.
Junior forward Riley Siebert mixed in a variety of jumpers to score a game-high 15 points, and the Lady Warriors placed four players in double digits during a 65-44 win.
Hannah Fowler netted 12 of her 14 points in the second half while Mallory Weiler and Reann Nickelson added 13 apiece for Valle Catholic (3-5).
Siebert snapped a 12-12 tie with consecutive baskets to open the second quarter, sparking an overall 17-3 scoring edge as St. Paul (5-6) was held with a field goal in the period.
Lauren Staab tossed in a putback, and Weiler drained her second 3-pointer of the game to help Valle carry a 29-15 halftime advantage.
The Giants were able to frequently draw fouls prior to the break, but converted just 6-of-21 free throws for the game while the host squad hit 7-of-8.
Freshman Brylee Durbin finished a 3-point play late in the third quarter to bring St. Paul within 48-35, and paced her team with 13 points.
Valle countered when Nickelson received an interior pass near the goal, and established its largest lead at 63-42 when Fowler had a perfect trip to the line.
Paige Ames had seven points while Izze Carroll and Riley Petty chipped in six each for the Giants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.