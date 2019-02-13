North County 51, Festus 49
FESTUS, Mo. – Karter Kekec totaled 26 points and sank two free throws with 8.7 seconds left to give the North County boys basketball team a 51-49 victory at Festus on Tuesday night.
The Raiders went 9-of-10 from the line overall, and jumped ahead 43-36 when Kekec and Clayton Crow worked their way inside for consecutive field goals to open the fourth quarter.
Three straight turnovers switched the late momentum, however, and Festus surged ahead 49-47 when Kobe Branscomb made his second straight driving layup.
North County (13-11) answered with 13.5 seconds on the clock as Crow hit a tying, off-balanced shot, and regained possession by forcing a Festus miscue on the ensuing inbounds pass.
Collin Reando missed twice from the line after Kekec put the Raiders ahead to stay, and a final heave from midcourt missed the mark.
Crow totaled 12 points, and John Starkey added eight in the victory. North County led 23-19 at halftime, and stayed ahead 39-36 as Kekec netted 10 points in the third quarter.
Festus (15-8) waited nearly 6 ½ minutes before recording a field goal, but drew within 7-6 on a 3-pointer by Austin Anderson before the first quarter concluded.
Aquille Mohammed paced the Tigers with 14 points, while Anderson added 13.
Fredericktown 66, West County 58
FREDERICKTOWN – Dylan St. Clair scored 17 points, and Fredericktown celebrated its senior class by holding off West County down the stretch for a 66-58 triumph.
Logan Winkelman added 14 points for the Blackcats (11-12), whose 55-44 advantage entering the fourth quarter was trimmed to five on multiple occasions.
Colton Rehkop contributed eight points to a 41-25 margin as Fredericktown had only three total turnovers at halftime.
Ryan Retzer sparked West County (12-11) with back-to-back connections from the outside, and tallied a game-high 21 points.
Hayden Roney finished with 20 points for the Bulldogs in their regular-season finale. They will meet rival Arcadia Valley in the first round of the Class 3, District 3 tournament on Saturday at Jefferson.
Farmington 61, Notre Dame 51
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Farmington connected on 20-of-24 free throws, and resisted every late challenge from Notre Dame to triumph 61-51 for its ninth consecutive victory.
Tycen Gray powered his way to 26 points and eight rebounds, and Bryce Sancegraw finished with 12 points and seven assists for the Knights (21-2).
Farmington committed turnovers on five straight possessions in the third quarter, and was clinging to a 45-42 lead after Kam Dohogne opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer for Notre Dame.
Freshman forward Isaiah Robinson answered with an emphatic dunk after attacking a vacated baseline, and Cole Laurence tipped in a missed shot on the next offensive trip.
Laurence totaled 12 rebounds plus three blocks, and Cole Gerstenberger contributed nine points and seven rebounds in the win.
Gray had consecutive field goals in the first quarter after converting an early 3-point play. The Knights stretched a 19-14 lead to 32-24 by intermission.
Justice Thoma opened the third quarter with an alley-oop slam for the Bulldogs. Gray muscled through multiple defenders and contact moments later, and made the resulting free throw.
Thoma paced Notre Dame (13-11) with 15 points while Carter Dame added 11 and Dohogne chipped in 10 more.
Oak Ridge 67, Ste. Genevieve 60
STE. GENEVIEVE – Oak Ridge rallied late as the teams alternated strong quarters, and received 22 points from Drew Glueck in a 67-60 road victory at Ste. Genevieve.
David Layton totaled 14 points with eight assists, and Zach LeGrand added 10 points for the Blue Jays (17-7), who trailed 44-40 heading into the final stanza.
Ste. Genevieve sank eight 3-pointers, including four by senior Chad Donze, but squandered a promising 20-10 lead through eight minutes of action.
Oak Ridge answered with a 24-8 advantage in the second quarter to carry a 34-28 edge into halftime.
Derek Morganthaler and Christian Boyer scored 14 points each, and Logan Trollinger equaled Donze with 12 apiece as four Dragons (14-11) achieved double figures.
St. Vincent 65, Kingston 34
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Kingston surged to an early lead at St. Vincent on Tuesday night, but the offense abruptly sputtered in a 65-34 defeat.
The Indians posted a devastating 24-2 scoring margin in the second quarter to jump ahead 33-16. Garett Dobbelare scored 14 points, while Isaac Ernst provided 10 points and 13 rebounds.
The Cougars (7-16) were paced by Troy Gildehaus with 13 points, while Kyle Vandergriff had seven.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jefferson 63, Bismarck 40
FESTUS, Mo. – Abi Chipps dropped in 14 points and Heidi Hearst added 12 more to propel Jefferson past visiting Bismarck 63-40.
Jenna Courtois compiled nine points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Blue Jays (13-9), who rolled to a 34-13 halftime advantage.
Brooklynn Fitzwater posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Bismarck (0-23). Chloey Hardy finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.
De Soto 59, Fredericktown 46
DE SOTO, Mo. – Fredericktown enjoyed an increase in forced turnovers on defense, but was outrebounded on the offensive glass as De Soto emerged with a 59-46 home win.
Senior Marissa Hale paced the Lady Blackcats (4-19) in scoring for the second straight evening with 14 points. Kyndal Dodd contributed eight points, and Mallory Mathes added seven.
De Soto extended a 31-22 halftime lead to 48-29 through three quarters.
Steelville 63, West County 48
LEADWOOD – Sophomore forward Sydney Booker poured in 26 points, and Steelville controlled the fourth quarter to finish off West County 63-48.
Alyssa Church provided 15 points, and Naomi Perkins added eight for the Lady Cardinals, who went 11-of-13 from the line and posted a 16-6 scoring edge over the last eight minutes.
Senior Jordan Stevens powered West County (19-5) with 15 points. The Lady Bulldogs surged back from seven down in the second quarter to briefly lead 31-29 at halftime.
Dori McRaven scored 14 points, and Cheyenne Young had nine in the loss.
