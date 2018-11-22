South Iron 78, Fredericktown 47
IRONTON – South Iron shot 59 percent from the field during the first half, and routed Fredericktown 78-47 to reach the title game of the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament on Wednesday.
Brock Wakefield scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures, and Austin Ruble added 17 while sinking four 3-pointers for the top-seeded Panthers.
South Iron (2-0) made 18-of-21 free throws, and will seek to avenge last year’s championship defeat at the hands of Lesterville in a rematch on Thursday night.
Drenin Dinkins leaned around a defender to hit from the baseline and punctuate an 18-2 run in the first quarter after Ruble connected twice and Wakefield splashed another jumper from long range.
Fredericktown (1-1) picked up nine of its 12 second-quarter points from the line, and trailed 51-23 at halftime while falling into the third-place game against Ellington.
Marco Burse scored 15 points to equal Dinkins, and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. Champ McMurry provided nine points off the South Iron bench.
The Blackcats converted 16-of-25 free throws, and were paced by senior Logan Winkelman with 14 points. Dylan St. Clair added eight points and Grant Shankle chipped in seven.
Seth Laut grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss. Winkelman scored twice while drawing fouls during third quarter action.
Lesterville 59, Ellington 56
IRONTON – Junior forward James Gipson shined with 19 points and 16 rebounds, and reigning Arcadia Valley tourney champion Lesterville surged past Ellington 59-56 in the closing minutes.
Riley Mathes totaled 16 points plus eight rebounds, and Nolan Mathes added nine points. The Bearcats overcame a ragged 9-of-21 effort from the line following a worse 17-of-45 showing in the first round.
Lesterville (2-0) trailed with two minutes remaining, but Vince Mathes buried a go-ahead 3-pointer for his first field goal of the game after Ellington missed two perimeter shots.
His subsequent transition layup off an assist from Holden Laughman made it 55-51 with 1:25 to play, and the Bearcats withstood a final shot to earn a meeting with South Iron in the final on Thursday.
Ellington (2-1) got within 57-56 on a putback by Austin Grimes with 16.3 seconds left, but Laughman knocked down two free throws in response.
Lesterville missed a pair following a turnover, keeping the margin at three points, and survived when a 21-footer by Will Copeland caught only the front rim as time expired.
Brycen King tallied 17 points, and Kyle Conkright scored 16 for the Whippets. Copeland ended with 12 points and eight rebounds.
The contest was tied 24-24 at halftime.
Arcadia Valley 84, Bismarck 66
IRONTON – Daniel Horn scored 22 points among four players in double digits as Arcadia Valley reached the fifth-place game of its home tournament by topping Bismarck 84-66.
Taylon Jones finished with 18 points and Stephen Pursley netted 17 for the Tigers (1-1), who will meet conference rival West County on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Carter Brogan notched 12 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. Arcadia Valley retained a 39-31 lead after a combined total of 40 free throws created a disjointed first half.
A transition basket by Pursley and putback from Jones capped a quick 6-0 spurt to begin the third quarter before a Brogan 3-pointer made it 48-35.
Senior Austin Droege propelled a Bismarck (0-2) rally with a steal and layup, then nailed a 3-pointer to make it 52-45. He erupted for a game-high 32 points, including 21 in the second half.
Horn followed a missed shot just before the buzzer sounded for his fourth basket of the quarter, and restored a 66-50 margin for the Tigers.
Logan Dunn had 10 points and Jase Campbell pitched in nine for the Indians. Tyler Gapsch finished with eight points, including two triples in the third period, and Trevor Politte added seven.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ste. Genevieve 39, Grandview 32
STE. GENEVIEVE – Six full minutes of scoreless defense during the second half helped the Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team debut Wednesday night with a 39-32 victory over Grandview.
Maci Reynolds and Sydney Bumgardaner each scored nine points, and made perfect trips to the line as the Dragons (0-1) opened the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run.
A baseline entry pass from Ella Reed to Jennifer Humbolt pushed the margin to 36-25 with 2:41 to play. Ste. Genevieve held a narrow 18-15 lead at halftime.
Marysa Flieg matched Humbolt with seven points each. Bumgardaner pulled away six rebounds, and Reynolds made a team-high five assists.
Kaylyn Sparks netted 13 points to pace Grandview (0-2), and teammate Sarra Faust added eight.
