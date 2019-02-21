FESTUS, Mo. – The Potosi boys basketball team controlled the second half, and rode another scoring outburst from senior Noah Jacobsen to a 67-55 victory at Festus on Wednesday night.
Jacobsen recorded 11 points in each of the first two quarters, and connected three times from behind the arc to compile a game-high 34 points. He was 8-of-11 from the line.
Zach Haynes tossed in 11 points, and Bryce Reed added eight on 6-of-8 free throws for Potosi (12-12), which seized control after trailing 34-33 at halftime.
Collin Reando paced a balanced Festus (16-9) attack with 11 points. Jason Johnson finished with nine points while Kobe Branscomb and Daibrion Barker scored eight apiece.
Dr. Shelton Sago worked the final game of his 35-year officiating career with his family, including current NBA referee Natalie Sago, in attendance.
Potosi surged to a 50-45 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Valle Catholic 59, Crystal City 48
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Chase Dunlap scored 15 points, and opened the fourth quarter with a driving layup from the baseline to help Valle Catholic answer a Crystal City rally on Wednesday night.
The second-seeded Warriors knocked down 22-of-32 free throws, and reaped the benefits of a fast start for a 59-48 triumph in the Class 2, District 4 semifinal round.
Carter Hoog finished with 11 points, and Ryan Grein added 10 for Valle Catholic (15-12), which will meet Brentwood for the tournament title on Friday night.
Crystal City (9-17) reduced a 20-point deficit to 42-35 when Drew Richardson converted a 3-point play to cap a string of driving baskets in the third quarter.
But the Hornets committed 10 team fouls before the period concluded, but would not threaten again after Kyle Gielow restored a 52-41 margin for Valle on a putback.
Gielow contributed nine points, and Jordan Weiler had eight off the bench. The Warriors gained command with a 10-0 run to begin the second quarter.
Hoog commenced the streak with a basket and free throw following contact, and Nolan Schwent made the margin 25-10 by sinking a 3-pointer.
Dunlap made two free throws after being fouled on a third chance, and Valle Catholic established a 36-16 separation before Crystal City picked up the next five points heading into halftime.
Collin Wilkerson had 11 points to equal Richardson, who also grabbed eight rebounds for the Hornets. Nate Denby pitched in nine points, and Griffin Morris dished out five assists.
North County 57, Seckman 54
IMPERIAL, Mo. – North County rallied just in time to overtake Seckman and notch its sixth victory this season by three points or less.
Karter Kekec dropped in 27 points, and John Starkey added 12 in a 57-54 road triumph.
The Raiders secured their first lead of the contest with 1:20 to play.
Cape Central 65, Central 33
PARK HILLS – Kinyon Hodges and Chauncey Hughes each registered 19 points, and state-ranked Cape Central rolled to a 65-33 victory at Central.
Caleb Oswald added nine points, and Doreante’ Tucker had seven for the Tigers (22-3), who built leads of 20-7 through one quarter and 52-29 after three.
Hughes got the visitors rolling with three 3-pointers in the early minutes. Central slightly trimmed the margin to 30-20 at halftime.
Breven McMullen carried the Rebels (14-12) offensively with a game-high 20 points, including a 4-for-5 effort as their lone player to attempt free throws.
Central senior Jake Casey provided nine points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North County 51, Perryville 47
BONNE TERRE – Kayleigh Winch rebounded and put back a missed throw in the final seconds to help North County close out a 51-47 victory over visiting Perryville.
Winch scored 18 points for the Lady Raiders (17-7) in their final game before facing De Soto in the first round of the Class 4, District 2 tournament on Saturday.
Ella Gant and Julia Christopher netted eight points each, and Alyssa Huber added seven to the triumph after being honored in Senior Night activities.
Leah Buerck paced Perryville (16-9) with 17 points while Kirstin Jannin pitched in 10.
Lutheran South 65, Central 56
AFFTON, Mo. – Emma Pawlitz scored 19 of her game-high 22 points before halftime, and Lutheran South topped Central 65-56 in a final tune-up for both clubs before district play.
Lutheran South (19-5) built a 39-29 lead at intermission, and converted 15-of-18 free throws while Central (20-4) made a more efficient 9-of-10.
The Lady Rebels closed to within 43-39 by holding the host Lancers to four third-quarter points, but were turned away down the stretch.
Emma Heskett was 9-of-9 from the line while totaling 13 points as Lutheran South shot 54 percent overall. Chloe Akerson added 12 points with five assists, and Macy Schelp scored eight.
Sophia Horton paced Central with 20 points, and Callie Thurston finished with 16. Kaley Kimball was next with eight points.
The Lady Rebels hold the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye for next week’s Class 4, District 2 bracket at North County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.