Bourbon 64, Valley 55
CALEDONIA – The Valley boys basketball team struggled to find an offensive rhythm in a ragged game interrupted by incessant fouling on Thursday night.
Aaron Farris remained on the court while three of his teammates fouled out, and compiled 29 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals to lift top-seeded Bourbon 64-55 in the Valley Tournament semifinals.
Eric San Souci added 14 points, and the Warhawks overcame a meager 13-of-35 showing at the charity stripe to reach the championship round against Bunker on Saturday.
Michael Presley netted 15 points to pace Valley (3-1), and sank a corner 3-pointer as the third quarter commenced to produce the last lead for the host club at 32-31.
Farris notched a tiebreaking 3-point play after gathering offensive rebound on back-to-back possessions, and attacked the lane for a driving layup later in the period.
Keeton Loughary had 13 points with 10 rebounds for the Vikings, and center Ryan Fetters totaled 13 points with nine rebounds for the Warhawks. Both key players picked up their fourth personal fouls one second apart near the midway juncture of the third quarter.
Valley hit 18-of-36 free throws overall, but entered the fourth trailing 43-37 after San Souci nailed a pull-up jumper. Austin DeLong pushed the margin to 54-43 from long range with 3:55 to play.
The Vikings were never behind in the first quarter after getting early baskets from Jake Gaston and Skylar DeClue in the post. Loughary managed to draw six fouls in the first half alone.
Dylan Turner fired a kickout pass in traffic that created an open triple for Presley, then drilled a 3-pointer of his own for a 16-10 advantage.
Presley connected again as Valley assumed its largest lead at 21-14, but Bourbon responded with a 15-2 run as Fetters and Ferris powered toward the rim and induced contact.
Isaiah Gallaher and Andy Breakfield scored for Valley with halftime looming after Bourbon established a 29-23 lead and San Souci coaxed a 5-second violation near midcourt.
The Vikings were limited to six field goals after intermission. DeClue ended with seven points and eight rebounds.
Bunker 52, Kingston 47
CALEDONIA – Kyle Vandergriff fueled a Kingston comeback attempt with 10 third-quarter points in the first semifinal game of the Valley Tournament on Thursday evening.
The Cougars intensified their half-court defense, and were perhaps one stop away from moving ahead after an outlet pass from Tyler Hochstatter sprang Vandergriff for a layup with 7:04 left.
Bunker rebounded its own missed free throw, however, and Josh Barton nailed a corner 3-pointer that shifted momentum and ignited a pivotal 12-0 run over the next five minutes.
The second-seeded Eagles worked through some turnover issues, and converted 18-of-26 from the line while advancing with a 52-47 victory.
Forward Mason Davis scored 15 points to lead a quartet of Bunker starters in double figures. His 3-point play from a broken trap and two Barton free throws created a 49-36 separation late.
Troy Gildehaus answered with a layup and free throws on two steals in the final minute, but the damage was done. He tallied a game-high 16 points for the Cougars.
Vandergriff finished with 13 points, and Keith Jessen totaled 12 in defeat. Kingston (2-1) assumed an early five-point lead as Jessen and Matt Nelson each registered two field goals.
Bunker pushed back with a 7-0 spurt, and entered halftime with a 24-18 lead. Jory Skaggs pitched in 12 points while Blake Mathis had 11 and Barton supplied 10 to the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ste. Genevieve 52, Valle Catholic 28
STE. GENEVIEVE – Maci Reynolds scored a game-high 13 points, and Ste. Genevieve completed a sweep of the Valle Catholic Tournament with a 52-28 victory over the host squad.
Sydney Bumgardaner finished with 11 points while making 7-of-9 free throws. Megan Aubuchon added 10 points, and Jennifer Humbolt provided eight for the Dragons.
Ste. Genevieve (4-0) converted 16-of-23 from the line, and rolled to a 35-13 halftime lead. The margin increased to 46-18 through three quarters.
Mallory Weiler paced Valle Catholic (0-3) with 10 points.
St. Vincent defeated Crystal City 48-27 for second place in the round-robin format.
Bumgardaner, Humbolt, Reynolds and Weiler landed all-tournament honors while Lexie Anderson of St. Vincent and Kailey Kreig of Crystal City were unanimous selections.
Central 53, Perryville 42
FREDERICKTOWN – Sophomore Sophia Horton scored 16 of her 25 points after halftime, and Central forced 20 turnovers to defeat Perryville 53-42 in pool play at the Fredericktown Tournament.
Avery Norris contributed 11 points and Callie Thurston corralled 10 rebounds as the Lady Rebels (3-0) advanced to meet Arcadia Valley in the championship game on Saturday.
Kirstin Jannin sank a jumper with 2:15 remaining to keep Perryville within 47-41, but Horton made two free throws on the next possession before adding a basket through a designed inbounds play.
Norris opened the game with a putback, and drained a 3-pointer that put Central ahead for the rest of the night at 9-8. But the Pirates managed to hang tough until the conclusion.
Kirstin Steif paced Perryville with 15 points while going 5-of-6 from beyond the arc, but rarely handled the ball in the second half after helping her team stay afloat.
Jannin knocked down a jumper and made a layup before the first quarter concluded make it 16-14. The Lady Rebels would create considerable space with an 8-0 spurt in the second quarter.
Horton finished a shot inside, and Madison Holmes added a transition layup before Kaley Kimball took an inbounds pass and scored through contact for a 24-14 cushion.
Steif connected on back-to-back triples as Perryville closed the gap to 28-22 at intermission. Her lone shot attempt of the second half also found the mark for a 33-28 margin.
Thurston answered with a 3-point play on yet another inbounds feed from the baseline, and Horton restored a 39-30 lead by striking from the perimeter.
Central made 10-of-17 free throws overall.
Jannin chipped in 11 points as the Pirates struggled from the field.
Arcadia Valley 54, Potosi 42
FREDERICKTOWN – Jaesa Brockes scored 18 points, and second-seeded Arcadia Valley held off Potosi 54-42 to reach the championship game of the Fredericktown Tournament.
Katie Whited tallied 14 points before fouling out early in the fourth quarter, and Gracee Smith added 13 as the Lady Tigers (2-0) connected on 12-of-18 free throws.
Arcadia Valley dominated the first quarter with an opening 17-2 run that Whited capped with a steal and layup after Brockes notched a conventional 3-point play and ensuing perimeter triple.
Kirsten Day posted a basket through contact to make it 20-6, but Potosi (0-2) went 10 players deep into its roster to find a spark in the second quarter.
Field goals by Jordayn Mercer, Madeline Bradley and Carley Hampton spurred the Lady Trojans, and starting senior Cameryn Yount hit a 3-pointer and transition layup on subsequent chances.
Brockes answered with her second three of the night, and Smith scored inside to help Arcadia Valley move into halftime with a 26-18 advantage.
Junior forward Olivia Coleman carried the Potosi offense in the third quarter, producing 14 of her game-high 20 points before capping a double-double with 12 rebounds.
Coleman muscled in a putback and drained a corner 3-pointer within a modest 6-0 spurt after Brockes had restored a 39-24 cushion for the Lady Tigers.
An offensive rebound and assist by Coleman enabled Hampton to beat the buzzer with her second 3-pointer of the game that suddenly made it 41-35.
Smith would deliver two clutch shots against tight defense after Whited fouled out on a charging call, however, and Josie Landrum sank a dagger three as AV rebuilt a 50-38 lead.
The Lady Tigers will face Central in the title contest on Saturday. Fredericktown meets Naylor for third place, while Potosi tangles with Perryville for fifth.
Chelsie Rice provided eight rebounds off the Arcadia Valley bench.
WRESTLING
Central 57, Potosi 22
POTOSI – Central secured seven of eight contested matches against Potosi, and scored a 57-22 dual victory on the road Thursday evening.
Josh Whaley (220), William Mayberry (170), Dean Parker (145) and Garrett Smith (120) each earned first-period falls to lead the Rebels.
Michael Weinhold (285) and Blake Bolin (160) pinned their respective opponents in the third period, and Cody Skaggs (182) prevailed in a 4-1 decision.
Austin Harris (152) dominated a 14-0 major decision for Potosi, as each team surrendered three weight divisions by forfeit.
Match Results:
106 – MeHailee Martin (C) win by forfeit
113 – Hayden Gaston (P) win by forfeit
120 – Garrett Smith (C) fall Austyn Edmiston, 1:32
126 – Joshua Countryman (C) win by forfeit
132 – Kade Willis (C) win by forfeit
138 – Noah Juliette (P) win by forfeit
145 – Dean Parker (C) fall Kladen Smith, 0:25
152 – Austin Harris (P) maj dec Michael Obenauer, 14-0
160 – Blake Bolin (C) fall Thomas Gamble, 5:32
170 – William Mayberry (C) fall Levi Courtney, 1:58
182 – Cody Skaggs (C) dec Troy Harris, 4-1
195 – Kalub Evans (P) win by forfeit
220 – Josh Whaley (C) fall Wyatt Valentine, 1:28
285 – Michael Weinhold (C) fall Luis Ortiz, 5:04
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.