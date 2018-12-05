Valle Catholic 62, Perryville 55
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Valle Catholic closed the third quarter on a pivotal 8-0 run, and solved the Perryville pressure to prevail 62-55 during its boys basketball season opener on Tuesday night.
Carter Hoog scored 15 of his game-high 19 points during the second half, and Jordan Weiler added 14 points for the Warriors (1-0), who converted 21-of-37 free throws.
Chase Brown tallied 17 points and Jeff Risenbichler notched 15 before fouling out in defeat. Perryville finished the contest with 20 turnovers.
The Pirates restored a 38-30 lead early in the third before its offensive punch stalled. Hoog netted three baskets within a 16-4 response by the visitors.
Hoog drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer, and Weiler beat the buzzer with a corner triple that touched the rim several times before falling through.
Bryce Palmer beat a defender to the hole for a 49-43 Valle advantage, and Palmer answered a jumper by Risenbichler with a layup off a crossing feed to make it 54-48.
Chase Dunlap added a late basket through contact, and had eight points in the win. The Warriors trailed 30-26 following a first half littered by fouls.
Ste. Genevieve 69, Saxony Lutheran 58
JACKSON, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve built a 20-point lead in the third quarter, and was a solid 21-of-29 from the line to highlight a 69-58 victory at Saxony Lutheran.
Senior Chad Donze converted 12-of-15 free throws, and tallied 21 points to pace the Dragons (3-1), who posted a 21-11 scoring margin in the second quarter to lead 39-25 at halftime.
Derek Morganthaler finished with 17 points while connecting three times from beyond the arc, and Ste. Genevieve secured the outcome after the Crusaders mounted a late run to get within six.
Christian Boyer provided 12 points and Bryce Trollinger tossed in 11 as four Dragons achieved double figures.
Ste. Genevieve will visit neighboring Valle Catholic for a rivalry game on Friday.
WRESTLING
Farmington Triangular
FARMINGTON – Judd Cunningham (195) secured two falls during the opening minute, and Farmington swept both Washington and Hillsboro on the home wrestling mat on Tuesday.
Dalton Berg (220) and Dalton Boyd (106) also defeated their respective opponents twice before the first period expired, and Smokey Branch (145) scored two pins of his own for the Knights.
Farmington split 14 weight divisions evenly with Washington, but maximized its effort with seven falls to earn a 42-36 final result.
Drew Felker (132), Austin Wadlow (113) and Chase Berg (285) helped the power the Knights past the Blue Jays, whose seven wins included an overtime decision for Johnny Duncan over Colby Vinson.
Farmington prevailed in nine matches against Hillsboro as Andrew Lappe (138), Kyle Crawford (120) and Vinson (152) added falls to the positive outcome.
Rothman Harris (182) bounced back for a 12-6 decision, and Wadlow received a forfeit.
Farmington 42, Washington 36
106 – Dalton Boyd (F) fall Tayhler Davis, 1:18
113 – Austin Wadlow (F) fall Tate Hendricks, 3:52
120 – Ben Griffen (W) fall Kyle Crawford, 4:28
126 – Dana Cates (W) fall Robbie Simmons, 1:38
132 – Drew Felker (F) fall Ayden Gaebe, 1:24
138 – Tommy Kelpe (W) fall Andrew Lappe, 4:45
145 – Smokey Branch (F) fall Louis Obermark, 4:40
152 – Johnny Duncan (W) dec Colby Vinson, 7-2 OT
160 – Collin Muller (W) win by forfeit
170 – Chris Griesenauer (W) fall Kael Krause, 2:21
182 – Jack Carico (W) dec Rothman Harris, 7-3
195 – Judd Cunningham (F) fall Cory Hardesty, 0:46
220 – Dalton Berg (F) fall Ryan Gratzer, 1:11
285 – Chase Berg (F) fall Gavin Holtmeyer, 2:26
Farmington 51, Hillsboro 24
106 – Dalton Boyd (F) fall Kaiden Scallet, 0:24
113 – Austin Wadlow (F) win by forfeit
120 – Kyle Crawford (F) fall Aidan Haggard, 0:33
126 – Dalton Litzsinger (H) fall Robbie Simmons, 3:30
132 – James Short (H) dec Drew Felker, 8-5
138 – Andrew Lappe (F) fall Gerald Arnold, Jr., 0:35
145 – Smokey Branch (F) fall Amber Cage
152 – Colby Vinson (F) fall Logan Hendrix, 5:37
160 – Cody Smith (H) win by forfeit
170 – John Moseley IV (H) dec Kael Krause, 4-3
182 – Rothman Harris (F) dec Zach McNees, 12-6
195 – Judd Cunningham (F) fall John Bennett III, 0:46
220 – Dalton Berg (F) fall Jordan Cage, 1:25
285 – Joe Becker (H) fall Chase Berg, 2:00
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.