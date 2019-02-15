Valle Catholic 58, Crystal City 47
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ryan Grein and Aaron Doza opened the third quarter with consecutive 3-point plays to give the Valle Catholic boys basketball team a comfortable lead on Thursday night.
The Warriors outscored Crystal City 19-9 during the stanza, and rolled to a 58-47 triumph over Crystal City in their final test before Class 2, District 4 tournament play.
Grein finished with 14 points, and Jordan Weiler added 11 over the final 12 minutes for the Warriors (13-12), who established a 24-15 advantage at halftime.
Nolan Schwent contributed nine points, including back-to-back shots from long range to begin the contest, and Valle Catholic never trailed from there.
Nate Denby finished with 10 points, and Logan Anderson chipped in nine for Crystal City (8-16). Key starter Drew Richardson was unable to play due to illness.
Valle Catholic extended a 15-13 edge with a 9-0 spurt that covered nearly seven minutes of the second quarter. Drew Kraenzle, Kyle Gielow and Doza each provided seven points.
The Warriors will play Crossroads in first-round district action on Monday at Crystal City.
Potosi 68, Arcadia Valley 56
POTOSI – Zach Haynes and Noah Jacobsen shined during their final home game for Potosi, which seized control of the fourth quarter to finish off Arcadia Valley 68-56.
The Trojans (11-12) elevated their overall shooting clip to a blistering 62 percent overall, and outscored the opposition 21-12 over the last eight minutes of action.
Jacobsen netted 17 of his 24 points after intermission, and collected eight rebounds. Haynes finished with 19 points on 7-of-9 from the field following a hot start.
Kaleb Coffman provided a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and snapped a 44-44 tie by drilling a 3-pointer in the closing second of the third quarter.
Haynes opened the fourth with another triple, and Jacobsen raced to the rim for a layup before dishing to Bryce Reed inside for a safe 54-44 advantage.
Sophomore Carter Brogan contributed a team-high 17 points for the TIgers (11-15) and spun neatly for a basket to make it 60-53. Jacobsen sealed the outcome, however, with two ensuing layups.
Potosi surged ahead from the outset with seven straight points, but Daniel Horn and Brogan powered a 10-0 answer by Arcadia Valley.
Stephen Pursley notched three field goals within a two-minute span before the first quarter concluded. He finished a 3-point play with contact, then cashed in a steal for a layup and 18-14 AV lead.
Potosi quickly drew even at 20-20 on a Haynes 3-pointer and Jacobsen finish plus the foul, but trailed 31-24 as Brogan handed momentum back to the Tigers.
Four different Trojans scored during an 8-0 push heading into halftime, but two Pursley free throws gave the visitors a narrow 33-32 advantage.
Pursley had 15 points, and Horn supplied 12 more for Arcadia Valley, which will turn its attention to a first-round Class 3, District 3 battle with West County on Saturday.
Farmington 64, Perryville 44
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Tycen Gray and Cole Laurence provided the scoring punch inside with 14 points each, and Farmington beat Perryville 64-44 for its 11th straight win.
Farmington (22-2) built commanding leads of 22-6 through one quarter and 39-15 at halftime, and will close the regular season against Fredericktown next Thursday.
Brant Gray finished with 11 points, and Cole Gerstenberger tallied eight against his former team.
Chase Brown highlighted Perryville (13-12) with 13 points.
Kingston 38, Valley 33
CALEDONIA – Kingston knocked down seven 3-pointers while claiming a third victory in four meetings against rival Valley during a rescheduled conference game.
Kyle Vandergriff, Keith Jessen and Troy Gildehaus each scored eight points, and the visiting Cougars allowed no field goals defensively in the fourth quarter to prevail 38-33.
Kingston (8-16, 2-3) grabbed a 23-19 halftime, and remained in front by slowing the pace down the stretch. Each team tallied five points over the last eight minutes.
Michael Pressley netted a game-high 14 points for Valley (9-14, 1-4). Skylar DeClue finished with six after piling up 26 last week against the Cougars in the MAAA Tournament.
Grandview 61, Bismarck 58
BISMARCK – Senior Night ended in a narrow defeat for the Bismarck boys as Grandview escaped with a 61-58 road triumph.
Ryker Wright powered the Eagles with a game-high 27 points. Grandview (6-19) dealt the Indians their 15th straight setback.
Austin Droege compiled 19 points with 12 rebounds, and Logan Dunn finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Bismarck (3-20).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arcadia Valley 56, Potosi 42
POTOSI – Senior forward Jaesa Brockes was a force at both ends of the court with 16 points and 17 rebounds as Arcadia Valley earned a 56-42 victory at Potosi.
Gracee Smith tallied a game-high 21 points plus seven rebounds, and Katie Whited dropped in eight points for Arcadia Valley (16-9) in its regular-season finale.
Brockes gave the Lady Tigers a 34-24 advantage on a corner 3-pointer in the third quarter, then finished a play in the post to answer a Potosi triple early in the fourth.
Smith sank a challenged shot in the lane, and Whited followed with a jumper to create a 49-34 spread with about 4:30 remaining.
Senior guard Cameryn Yount paced the Lady Trojans with 12 points on four perimeter strikes. Olivia Coleman added 11 points with six rebounds.
Potosi (9-15) established its largest lead at 10-5, and regained a 16-15 edge when Peyton Blair deposited a layup after forcing a turnover.
The Lady Tigers responded with a 12-0 outburst to never trail again, as Brockes, Smith and Jaidyn Phelps nailed threes during the pivotal stretch of the second quarter.
Smith scored the first 10 points for AV, which retained a 27-19 margin at halftime.
