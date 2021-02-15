Scott City solves Central pressure in Sunday clash

Conner sparked Scott City with successive 3-pointers, and his club worked the ball inside for baskets by Kaleb Karrenbrock and Cayden Beussink to eventually pull even at 17-17.

Bryant returned and found Tyce Laubinger in the paint for a made 7-footer at the halftime buzzer, but previous threes by Karrenbrock and Connor put Scott City ahead.

The Rebels were proactive in seeking a quality opponent on short notice to avoid a possible two-week chasm in the schedule. The MAAA Tournament was canceled before they could ever play a quarterfinal game, and the forecast of heavy snow on Monday threatened any near-term prospects.

Scott City was obliged to visit T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse less than a week from entering its district playoffs, and just one day removed from a huge victory over a two-loss Campbell squad.

Conner rolled in a baseline floater after Wes Wilburn provided a putback early in the third quarter. The Rams focused again to the perimeter after Bryant banked in his first basket through contact.

Nicolas Hillman worked for an offensive rebound at 5-foot-10 between three Rebels, and alertly passed to Karrenbrock for a 3-pointer and 40-31 lead.