Scott City solves Central pressure in Sunday clash

PARK HILLS – For a basketball team with virtually no time to prepare, Scott City solved the Central defense numerous times with resounding precision.
In a surprise Sunday afternoon matchup finalized less than 24 hours earlier, the visiting Rams delivered a crisp and efficient third quarter to defeat the Rebels 67-57.
Senior guard Camden Conner scored a game-high 25 points, and connected three times on open looks from the left corner before halftime.
Scott City (15-4) negated the weight of 14 turnovers by breaking traps for uncontested layups or finding seams in the half-court zone for jumpers to gradually extend a 27-25 halftime lead.
Central (11-9) registered four blocks and three steals, but also no defensive rebounds in the third quarter, as the Rams gained separation with a key 16-8 run.
Freshman guard Jobe Bryant had a team-high 13 points and seven assists for the Rebels, but was kept seated for nearly 11 minutes of the first half after picking up two early fouls.
Sophomore Kendall Horton missed a similar stretch with two fouls of his own after scoring three early field goals, and Central could not protect a favorable 10-3 start.
Conner sparked Scott City with successive 3-pointers, and his club worked the ball inside for baskets by Kaleb Karrenbrock and Cayden Beussink to eventually pull even at 17-17.
Bryant returned and found Tyce Laubinger in the paint for a made 7-footer at the halftime buzzer, but previous threes by Karrenbrock and Connor put Scott City ahead.
The Rebels were proactive in seeking a quality opponent on short notice to avoid a possible two-week chasm in the schedule. The MAAA Tournament was canceled before they could ever play a quarterfinal game, and the forecast of heavy snow on Monday threatened any near-term prospects.
Scott City was obliged to visit T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse less than a week from entering its district playoffs, and just one day removed from a huge victory over a two-loss Campbell squad.
Conner rolled in a baseline floater after Wes Wilburn provided a putback early in the third quarter. The Rams focused again to the perimeter after Bryant banked in his first basket through contact.
Nicolas Hillman worked for an offensive rebound at 5-foot-10 between three Rebels, and alertly passed to Karrenbrock for a 3-pointer and 40-31 lead.
Central sophomore Mason Williams made a sensational play to deflect a high pass and save the loose ball behind his back near the sideline. Bryant emerged for a transition layup on the play at 43-37.
Karrenbrock coaxed in a soft runner, however, and Scott City embarked on an 8-0 spurt that saw Hillman and Conner open the fourth with mid-range shots.
Colin Blaylock and Karrenbrock each dribbled at least 25 feet from opposite wings on perfectly screened layups as Central pressure backfired, resulting in a late 63-47 separation.
The Rebels pushed back with a modest 10-2 run that arrived much too late to avoid enduring their seventh loss in nine games.
Williams made another steal and layup, and three straight offensive rebounds from Grant Manion enabled Caden Casey to sink his third 3-pointer and make the margin single digits inside the final minute.
Horton netted 12 points while Williams provided 10 and Casey had nine for Central. Zack Boyd, a third freshman to see action, notched two baskets in the second quarter.
Scott City converted 15-of-21 free throws.