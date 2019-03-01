BONNE TERRE – Bryce Sancegraw raised his arms and pointed toward the ceiling after watching a final perimeter shot carom away from the rim.
The senior guard and his Farmington basketball teammates could finally savor a district championship that had previously eluded their grasp.
Sancegraw sank two clinching free throws with 8.2 seconds to play, and the Knights further validated their superb season on Thursday night with another hard-fought triumph over Central.
Career scoring leader Tycen Gray provided 13 points with 11 rebounds, and dished two crucial assists late as the Knights emerged 51-47 in the Class 4, District 2 final.
“That was a really great game,” said Sancegraw, who shared game-high honors with 15 points. “We had a rough first half, but felt that if we played our game and settled down, then we would come out with the win.”
Farmington (25-2) swept a three-game season series over the Rebels with two victories separated by margins of four points. Shot selection in crunch time helped decide the final encounter.
After Central missed from long range, Gray found Cole Laurence cutting along the baseline for a dunk. Gray then answered a driving layup from Jake Casey by locating Cole Gerstenberger for a layup.
That sequence left the upset-minded Rebels trailing 45-39 with 1:18 remaining. Drew Hamski sank a 3-pointer in response after his hustling effort for a rebound saved possession.
Breven McMullen attacked for a layup to make the difference one, but missed against two contesting defenders after Sancegraw had restored a 47-44 difference from the stripe.
Laurence added two more free throws with 27 seconds on the clock, and Sancegraw sealed the game after Cade Scherffius connected on a corner triple for Central.
“I was relieved for me personally, but I was so happy for the players, especially our seniors,” Farmington coach Terry Noble said. “Twice before they were close, but finally got over the hump this time.
“We knew we weren’t going to come out here and blow Central out. They’re too good of a ball team. It was going to be a chess match… In that fourth quarter we controlled the ball. We didn’t have many turnovers and got quality shots when we needed them.”
Gerstenberger opened the game with three consecutive baskets within four feet, and netted 12 points as the Knights claimed their first district crown in five years.
Farmington will have the luxury of playing its state sectional game across the street at the Civic Center on Tuesday against Cape Central, which upended top-ranked and unbeaten Sikeston on Thursday.
Central (15-13) navigated a somewhat tumultuous season by finishing with a surge after a six-game skid spanned nearly all of January could have signaled disaster.
McMullen, whose brilliant work helped the Rebels eliminate North County in the semifinal round, finished with 15 points while Hamski added nine off the bench.
“I credit our kids. They have been in a lot of games like this, and don’t get rattled too bad,” Central coach Adam Barton said. “Once you see the ball go through the basket a couple of times, it loosens you up and you settle in.
“Farmington went on a couple of runs there, and pushed [the lead] to nine. We were teetering on the brink of letting it get away from us. But our kids dug in, stayed close and really competed.”
Farmington capped an 11-2 opening spurt when Tycen Gray completed a 3-point play on an assist from Brant Gray. Isaiah Robinson matched the largest lead at 19-10 with a 21-foot jumper.
But Central controlled the remainder of the second quarter behind a pivotal 10-0 run. McMullen drilled consecutive threes for a 20-19 edge after Casey and Brent Wagner hit slashing layups.
“We missed a lot of easy shots in the first half that we normally make,” Noble said. “I think part of that was because [Central] was really aggressive in the paint. Even though they packed that zone in, there were a lot of bodies in there.”
Tycen Gray became a stronger force on the glass out of halftime, turning a pair of offensive rebounds into four straight points. Sancegraw followed with a steal and layup for a 33-26 Farmington lead.
“Coach said that we were lucky to be down only one at halftime, because we weren’t finishing or playing our best defense,” Sancegraw said. “He expects the most out of us each and every day.”
Trevor Bradley stemmed the momentum with a 3-pointer for Central. Wagner, who was usually guarded by Tycen Gray, added his lone perimeter strike as the margin was reduced to 35-32.
But the Knights maintained a narrow lead the rest of the way. Sancegraw opened the fourth quarter with a key three on a patient, time-consuming set as the teams traded empty trips.
“Plenty of people have tried slowing us down this season, so we’ve had to adapt,” he said. “Central played with a lot of intensity. They were all over the place.”
Each club kept its turnover count well within single digits. Central was placed back in Class 4 this season after reaching the Class 3 playoffs last winter.
