PARK HILLS – Senior guard Brent Wagner found his perimeter range early, and scored a game-high 23 points while the Central boys basketball team sustained high energy on Wednesday night.
The Rebels bounced back from consecutive overtime losses with a more confident start against visiting St. Pius, and drained eight 3-pointers during the first half of a 68-50 triumph.
Cade Scherffius posted an active double-double from his guard position with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and also dished out six assists for Central (3-2).
Foul trouble became an immediate factor in the contest as St. Pius standout center Riley Naeger sat for the remainder of the first half after picking up three personals in less than three minutes.
He was whistled for blocking fouls on drives by Breven McMullen and Wagner about 30 seconds apart, removing a crucial 6-foot-7 presence for the Lancers.
Central capitalized by building a sizable rebounding edge, and surged ahead when back-to-back threes from Wagner capped an 11-2 run after the game was tied 10-10.
Scherffius double-clutched in midair to clear the reach of a defender before hitting a shot in the paint, then dished an entry pass to Wagner on a cut for a 3-point play and 29-19 advantage.
Wagner had 19 points by halftime, capping that effort with successful bank through contact. A deep triple by Drew Hamski beat the buzzer for a 38-24 margin.
Josh Ruble looked to rally St. Pius with a short jumper and driving baseline layup, and Naeger sank a corner 3-pointer for his first field goal as a 7-0 spurt began the third quarter.
Freshman guard Mason Williams trailed a fast break and dropped in a high rebound while being fouled in one motion to counter for the Rebels.
After Williams made a steal and found Wagner ahead for a transition layup, Scherffius swiped another errant pass for his own uncontested basket.
Wagner drew a charging foul against Naeger before the quarter concluded, and McMullen finished a drive with 1 second left on the clock to restore a 52-35 cushion.
McMullen netted 13 of his 19 points during the second half, and Hamski chipped in eight to the win. Each team committed 11 turnovers.
Eli Boyer paced the Lancers with 14 points, while Nathan Ruble and Josh Ruble had nine each. Naeger totaled 10 points with nine rebounds, and threw down an uncontested dunk in the fourth.
Williams split two defenders and absorbed a bump from another on a scoring scoop, then converted from the line to make it 59-39.
He also provided a solid defensive effort against senior guard Kayden Cook, who was held without a made field goal until the final period.
