Sophomore Bryant reaches 1,000 points for Rebels

PARK HILLS – Jobe Bryant became the first MAAA boys basketball player to surpass 1,000 career points as a sophomore in at least two decades, and possibly ever, on Saturday afternoon.

The Central guard scaled the milestone in patented fashion on a steal and layup late in the second quarter, and the Rebels defeated Farmington 72-54 for third place in the MAAA Tournament.

Bryant scored 20 of his game-high 32 before halftime, and was presented a commemorative ball as a sizable group of family and friends cheered while standing behind the Central bench.

Caden Casey added 16 points plus nine rebounds, and the top-seeded Rebels bounced back from their semifinal upset loss to Ste. Genevieve.

Central (17-4) shifted momentum in a flash with a 16-0 outburst, including seven quick points from lone senior Grant Manion in the second quarter, to claim a 38-32 halftime edge.

Kannon Harlow, Casey, Manion and Bryant each converted on fast breaks within a three-minute stretch. Casey rattled down a dunk before Bryant coasted in for his piece of history.

Farmington (10-11) delivered an excellent start for the second straight day behind perimeter shooting, as senior guard Bracey Blanton buried four 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Blanton finished with a team-high 15 points, but missed significant action in the second half after landing squarely on his kneecap during a congested rebounding battle.

J.P. Ruble had 12 points and four assists for the Knights, who established their largest lead of 19-7 when Brenan Schaper drove in for a basket and foul before Cannon Roth connected from long range.

Central dominated from there as Kendall Horton hit a 3-pointer and Bryant muscled in a tough shot through contact to cap the first quarter.

Two more Bryant layups preceded a go-ahead triple by Manion, and Casey followed with his initial field goal from the corner to bolster a 31-23 lead.

Farmington fouled Bryant on a baseline drive and floater in the lane that each found the mark during a 27-8 scoring disparity favoring Central in the third quarter.

Harlow finished a reverse layup and Casey created a 63-37 separation on his third 3-pointer as Central simply wore the Knights down with speed.

Ruble swished two triples to slightly narrow the gap for Farmington down the stretch. Hunter Cole had eight points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Bryant also tallied five assists plus three steals as Central committed only eight turnovers.

