South Iron claims fifth AV tourney title in row

IRONTON – Martez Burse was a reliable offensive weapon throughout this week as South Iron brought home a fifth consecutive Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament crown.

But his role within a stingy zone defense on Thursday night was equally integral in keeping a physical West County presence at bay for a 62-53 championship win.

The Panthers committed only eight turnovers in a contest that stressed patience and precision during half-court possessions.

South Iron (3-0) withstood eight 3-pointers by the Bulldogs after carrying a 22-14 lead at halftime, and again headlined the event despite graduating three starters from back-to-back Class 1 state title teams.

Burse promptly answered triples by Ty Harlow and Garrisson Turner with aggressive layups to maintain a 55-45 advantage with three minutes to play.

He finished with 24 points, six rebounds and four assists, and neutralized the height and athleticism of opposing forward Chasten Horton along the defensive low post.

West County (2-2) produced only four made field goals during the first half, and trailed 12-4 after Marquis Burse took a blocked shot and raced the other way for a layup.

Harlow drilled four of his six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter while netting 20 points overall, and Levi Hale sank three shots from the corner in the third for nine points.

The Panthers made 16-of-23 free throws, and capped the opening period with a 17-7 edge after Kolton Dinkins hit a second-chance 3-pointer and Sawyer Huff finished a subsequent layup with two seconds left.

Horton notched his first field goal by dunking a driving bounce pass from Turner after Martez Burse headed to the bench with two fouls.

Huff sank a smooth baseline floater on the previous possession, however, and scored 13 for the Panthers. Marquis Burse tossed in 10 points, and Dinkins added nine.

Caden Merrill knocked down multiple mid-range jumpers to supply 10 points for the Bulldogs, who drew within 28-22 before Huff answered with a leaner and Gabe Ruble finished a 2-on-1 fast break.

Martez Burse buried a pull-up jumper to establish a 47-34 lead as part of his 14-point fourth quarter, and converted 11-of-14 free throws.

Fredericktown 58, Arcadia Valley 52

IRONTON – Fredericktown offered greater resistance on defense compared to the semifinal round, and beat host Arcadia Valley 58-52 for third place in the Thanksgiving Tournament.

Andrew Starkey compiled 21 points with four assists, and scored an average of 28 over three games as a senior guard for the Blackcats.

Riley Fraire shined in the post with 17 points and 13 rebounds while altering some shots in a solid battle with AV senior standout Jackson Dement.

Fredericktown (2-1) trailed by seven late in the second quarter, but shifted momentum with a steady and emphatic 15-2 run spanning more than five minutes of the third.

Mark Heine followed two baskets by Fraire with a go-ahead 3-pointer, and subsequent triples by both Starkey and reserve forward Jordan Collier gave the Blackcats a 39-31 cushion.

Arcadia Valley (1-2) received balanced scoring from four players, but missed too many shots from close proximity to salvage a second win this week.

Gage Douglas paced the Tigers with 13 points, including three triples, and fired a long pass to Ralph Salinas for a transition layup to pull within 43-42.

The Blackcats calmly looked for driving lanes on crucial layups by Starkey and Heine in response, but AV capitalized on a turnover. Dement spun in a tying shot at 47-47 with three minutes to play.

Starkey found Friare near the basket to regain the lead moments later, then converted two clutch shots off the dribble to restore a 55-49 lead.

Heine ended with nine points plus three steals, and Zander Stephens chipped in six points for Fredericktown.

Colin Whited sparked Arcadia Valley with three baskets from the paint in the final stanza, and equaled both Salinas and Dement with 12 points each.

Dement grabbed 10 rebounds to complete a double-double, and Salinas made a game-high four steals.

Starkey and Friare combined to highlight an initial 12-4 push by the Blackcats, but Gage Douglas capped the quarter with a 3-pointer and started the second with a go-ahead layup at 15-14.

Salinas connected from long range, and Whited tallied a 3-point play to give the Tigers their largest lead at 29-22 with 36 seconds left until halftime.

Bismarck 82, Clearwater 56

IRONTON – Bismarck punished a shaky Clearwater defense off the dribble, and cleaned up numerous misses with forceful work on the glass to secure fifth place in the Thanksgiving Tournament.

Senior forward Tanner Martinez delivered an enormous double-double with 24 points and 21 rebounds, and the deeper Indians dominated the fourth quarter to triumph 82-56 on Thursday.

Daven Miller had a breakout performance with 22 points and five assists, and Sven Wilson also provided power inside with 20 points and 15 rebounds for Bismarck (2-1).

The Indians were slowed by 13 turnovers prior to halftime, but committed only three more amid a brisk pace to finish above their original No. 6 seed.

Clearwater (1-2) received 21 points and 12 rebounds from forward Keegan Gracey, who fouled out with 4:09 remaining as Martinez stood his ground to draw a charge.

The Tigers created a 35-35 when Brayden Wilson sank two free throws, but consecutive 3-pointers by Miller and Gavin Butery put Bismarck ahead to stay.

Martinez and Miller scored through contact late in the third quarter, and Sven Wilson attacked a vacant crease down the lane to bolster a 15-6 push for an eventual 50-41 separation.

Miller struck for the third time from long range as the Indians mounted a 9-2 spurt covering the first 1:15 of the fourth quarter, and two more putbacks by Martinez made it 65-50.

Bismarck outscored Clearwater 30-10 through the final eight minutes, and immediately looked inside to Martinez and a cutting Garrett Mork for easy baskets once Gracey ended his night.

The Tigers trailed 15-6 early on, but seized upon a few Bismarck miscues to eventually square the score at 22-22 on a Gracey follow-up shot.

Sven Wilson finished a sideline entry pass from Jesse Mack to help restore a 32-29 halftime edge. The Indians will begin first-round action in the Valley Tournament on Saturday against Bourbon.

Landon Towe scored 12 points while Lance Dilport tallied 10 points and eight rebounds for Clearwater.