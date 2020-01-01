PARK HILLS – South Iron walked into T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse with unfinished business to rectify. This time, the top-ranked Panthers completed the mission.
Whereas a clear talent disparity dictated three blowouts in the 64th Bob Sechrest, Jr. Central Christmas Tournament boys bracket, relentless hustle and raw emotion carried them over the final hurdle.
South Iron captured its first title at the venerable event since 2007 as the smallest school in the 16-team field with a 73-57 triumph over the host Rebels on Tuesday night.
Junior forward Brock Wakefield and sophomore guard Drenin Dinkins had been exceptional throughout the tourney, but shined even brighter with a capacity crowd looking on.
A program that narrowly fell to Farmington in last year’s championship showdown left nothing to chance after outscoring Central 43-30 in the second half.
Central offered its last serious challenge when Breven McMullen drilled a 3-pointer in the right corner and fellow senior Brent Wagner coaxed in a third-chance putback at 54-47.
The Panthers answered when D.J. Prater finished off a driving feed from Jacob Howell, who then sank his own dagger from the right corner to bolster a clinching 13-2 run.
Dinkins notched a game-high 25 points, and alertly trailed a shot that McMullen initially blocked for a putback at 63-49 after Wakefield had attacked with a buckling cross-over move from the perimeter.
Wakefield then stripped the ball from behind against McMullen for a transition steal, and instantly drew the fifth foul on Rebels guard Cade Scherffius while heading toward the frontcourt.
Wakefield clapped his hands in affirmation, and ended with 22 points while Prater netted 12 and Howell supplied eight. South Iron (11-0) was a nearly perfect 16-of-17 from the line.
Senior guard Drew Hamski paced the Rebels with 18 points, and knocked down six of their 10 threes as the Panthers focused primarily on slowing down both McMullen and Wagner.
That plan backfired temporarily. Freshman guard Mason Williams contributed an early steal and layup for Central (7-3) after connecting from long range on the previous possession.
Hamski struck twice in each of the first two quarters, and the second-seeded host squad retained a 17-12 advantage with 5:30 left until halftime.
Prater snapped a brief South Iron slump with a spinning shot in the lane, and capped a 7-0 spurt with a layup in transition after finding Champ McMurry open for a tying three.
Wakefield matched a 3-pointer by Hamski to forge a 30-27 halftime edge, and dished to Prater for an easy finish after juking a defender in the third quarter.
Dinkins took over late in the period with a cold, step-back three from 23 feet after hitting one from the left wing moments earlier. He opened the fourth with a baseline fade to make it 49-39.
Despite encountering the equivalent of a true road game, South Iron received ample vocal support from its devoted fans plus other captivated observers.
The Panthers channeled their motivation in support of senior reserve Blake Crayton, whose father died just days ago. They also battled without starter Marco Burse available due to a knee injury.
McMullen had 14 points after connecting three times from beyond the arc down the stretch, as interior looks were mostly shut off. Williams provided 13 points for Central.
Wagner, who erupted for 25 points in the semifinal victory over Hillsboro, finished with nine. The Rebels attempted only two free throws.
