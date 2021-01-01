South Iron shines again atop Christmas tourney

PARK HILLS – Even with the usual capacity crowd instead reduced roughly in half, the 65th Bob Sechrest, Jr. Central Christmas Tournament still provided a suitable setting for a South Iron showcase.
The smallest school enrolled in the field left the most resounding impression for a second consecutive year during a boys final that could be described as a clash between the present and future.
Junior D.J. Prater incessantly attacked the basket on back cuts and dribble penetration for a game-high 22 points, and South Iron topped youthful host Central 63-43 on Thursday night.
With the top-ranked Panthers bringing the core of their lineup back for a third straight season, they marked an early-season milestone on the hopeful path toward an elusive Class 1 final four.
All-state forward Brock Wakefield compiled 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, including an incredible behind-the-back pass from the right sideline late in the first quarter.
South Iron (9-2) also handled challenges from Class 5 programs Festus and Farmington earlier in the week, just part of a schedule purposely crammed with more established heavyweights.
Central (8-2) finds itself at the infancy of what could manifest into a similar rise, employing two sophomores and two freshmen amid its five starters.
The Rebels highlighted an impressive tournament run of their own by clipping rival North County in the semifinals after being tested sternly by a dangerous Steelville squad.
Central attempted to keep pace with more experienced South Iron by rolling out five guards at the outset, but could not match the overall composure or efficiency as South Iron shot 56 percent from the field.
Freshman sensation Jobe Bryant netted 13 points along with five assists for the Rebels after scoring a season-high 36 in a marvelous performance against North County.
Bryant repeatedly met extended resistance from multiple guards – especially senior Luke Lunyou – and netted his first field goal on a step-back 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer.
Wakefield dished to Prater from the lane for an early 3-point play, and later drilled a deep triple within an initial 18-6 South Iron surge.
His next highlight drew the loudest roar of the night. Wakefield tracked down a loose ball near midcourt with Bryant retreating with him step for step.
The future Division I college basketball and baseball player for The Citadel whipped a blind dart about 25 feet to a streaking Prater, who finished the resulting layup through contact.
Caden Casey modestly sparked the Rebels with a 3-pointer plus driving assists on baskets from Kendall Horton and Slade Schweiss, but the halftime margin stood at 33-23.
South Iron outscored Central 16-8 in the third quarter by finding Marco Burse inside for three baskets before Wakefield raced end to end for consecutive layups and a 49-31 advantage.
Burse notched 10 points after missing last season’s tourney due to a severe knee injury, and Drenin Dinkins followed up his semifinal double-double with five assists for the Panthers.
Casey dropped in 10 points, and Mason Williams claimed six rebounds while equaling Horton with eight points each for Central.
South Iron established its largest lead at 60-38 on another driving layup by Prater.
The tournament saw three boys teams from the original seeding withdraw less than a week in advance due to COVID concerns, but continued with 14 schools and no further complications.
The Central junior varsity replaced Arcadia Valley as the No. 13 seed, and scored an upset of Potosi in the first consolation round on Monday.
North County 57, Farmington 53
PARK HILLS – Despite a ragged shooting performance on Thursday afternoon, the North County boys mounted a massive comeback in the fourth quarter to overtake their chief rivals.
The second-seeded Raiders erased a 16-point deficit over the final seven minutes, and received balanced scoring to edge Farmington 57-53 for the third place in the Central Christmas Tournament.
Sophomore Jobe Smith sank a 3-pointer and turned two steals into transition layups during a pivotal 19-1 run while equaling Kyle Conkright with 11 points each for North County (8-1).
Conkright broke a 51-51 tie at the line with less than two minutes remaining after Eric Ruess finished a driving layup and hustled back for a block.
Bracey Blanton, whose buzzer putback rescued his squad in the first round, made it 53-53 with a slashing bank, snapping a six-minute field goal drought as the Knights turned cold from the perimeter down the stretch.
Nolan Reed hit the go-ahead free throws with 55 seconds left, and the Raiders survived a couple more missed threes by Farmington (7-3) to hang on.
Clayton Crow had nine points and Reed chipped in eight for North County, which converted 20-of-35 free throws compared to 6-of-9 by Farmington.
Jacob Jarvis tallied 12 of his game-high 14 points in the first half through strong post moves, including a skilled ball fake and calm leaner to create a 24-15 lead for the Knights.
Blanton tallied 13 points, Brant Gray added 12 more and Jonah Burgess seized 11 rebounds before fouling out in defeat.
Isaiah Robinson supplied eight points in the third quarter after being blanked through halftime, and Blanton attacked for a layup and 50-34 cushion before Farmington suddenly faded.
North County had closed the gap to 42-34 late in the third quarter, but Robinson countered with a 3-point play inside before Gray connected from long range to open the fourth.
Raiders senior Karter Kekec continues his gradual return from a lower leg injury, and did not play after briefly seeing action in the semifinal round against Central.
The teams could potentially meet three more times this season, including the district playoffs.
Jefferson 49, Fredericktown 40
PARK HILLS – Drew Breeze pumped in 12 of his game-high 17 points after halftime to help Jefferson outlast Fredericktown 49-40 in the Central Christmas Tournament consolation final on Thursday.
Colby Ott and Colton Richardson added eight points each as the 11th-seeded Blue Jays secured the equivalent of ninth place by winning three games in as many days.
Jefferson (5-4) connected on 13-of-22 free throws, and surged ahead 32-21 late in the third quarter after the contest was squared 19-19 at intermission.
Fredericktown (8-3) did not commit a foul during the entire first half, but was conversely assessed 12 over the remaining 16 minutes.
Colhbe Dunnahoo paced the Blackcats with 11 points – exclusively prior to intermission – but his team finished just 3-of-10 from the line.
Andrew Starkey chipped in 10 points, and Matthew Starkey added eight more after sinking a couple of 3-pointers early on.
Festus defeated De Soto 63-46 for fifth place.