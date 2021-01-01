South Iron shines again atop Christmas tourney

PARK HILLS – Even with the usual capacity crowd instead reduced roughly in half, the 65th Bob Sechrest, Jr. Central Christmas Tournament still provided a suitable setting for a South Iron showcase.

The smallest school enrolled in the field left the most resounding impression for a second consecutive year during a boys final that could be described as a clash between the present and future.

Junior D.J. Prater incessantly attacked the basket on back cuts and dribble penetration for a game-high 22 points, and South Iron topped youthful host Central 63-43 on Thursday night.

With the top-ranked Panthers bringing the core of their lineup back for a third straight season, they marked an early-season milestone on the hopeful path toward an elusive Class 1 final four.

All-state forward Brock Wakefield compiled 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, including an incredible behind-the-back pass from the right sideline late in the first quarter.

South Iron (9-2) also handled challenges from Class 5 programs Festus and Farmington earlier in the week, just part of a schedule purposely crammed with more established heavyweights.