FARMINGTON – The Summersville basketball team had a strong second half on Thursday night to outlast St. Paul Lutheran.
The score was tied 25-25 at halftime, and both sides found it tough to run away with the game.
Senior Crockett Parham posted 10 points in the second half for the Wildcats, who escaped 57-56 for their third victory of the season.
Isaac Beavers produced a game-high 16 points, and Parham added 14 for the visitors.
St. Paul (6-19) had an early eight-point lead, but was quickly answered by Summersville (3-17) as the teams continued battling back and forth.
Giants junior Cody Ziegelmeyer connected from beyond the arc twice in the first minute to take the lead 31-26. But the Wildcats would come back.
Junior Patrick Hawkins tossed an inbounds pass to Parham for a layup, putting the Wildcats ahead 35-34 just past the midway mark of the third quarter.
Hawkins stole the ball and transitioned the other way, but his layup attempt was denied as Ziegelmeyer swatted the ball away.
After Wildcats senior Tony Marquitz made it 37-34 with a transition basket, Giants freshman Garrett Dempsey dropped in a tying 3-pointer.
Hawkins knocked down a 3-pointer, and Beavers followed with a field goal as Summersville again moved in front. Ziegelmeyer brought St. Paul within three points by sinking a 10-footer.
Fouls piled up against the Giants in the second half, resulting in the bonus situation for the Wildcats early in the fourth quarter.
Ryan Dempsey brought the Giants within striking distance at four points by connecting from just beyond the arc.
St. Paul applied pressure and looked to score off forced turnovers. Senior Gabe Ayers drained a 3-pointer, and earned a roar from the home crowd by forcing a turnover on the ensuing inbounds play.
The teams traded two made free throws, and Summersville was ahead 53-49 with 2:17 to play. Parham threw in a layup, but was quickly answered by a 3-pointer from Ayers to make it 55-52 with 1:06 left.
Ryan Dempsey made a steal and quickly passed to Ayers, whose two free throws resulted in a two-point deficit with 39 seconds left.
A foul by the Giants put Jakob Prisco at the line, and he calmly made both shots to seal the game.
Ryan Dempsey finished with 15 points, and Ayers notched 14 for St. Paul.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Paul 34, Bismarck 9
Junior Izzie Carroll scored 11 points, and the St. Paul Lutheran girls defeated Bismarck 34-9 to celebrate Senior Night on Thursday.
When asked about what the Giants will miss from this group of seniors, Head Coach Andy Sherrill said,
“I think when you look at this group of seniors, what I’ll miss about them is the energy and the laughter that they bring," St. Paul coach Andy Sherrill said. "They love to come to work every day. It’s just been a joy.
“The seniors have been playing varsity all four years, so we’re going to miss a lot of experience too. But I mean it’s just their smiles and the joy they bring that we’re going to miss the most.”
Giants senior Andi Stetina made her first field goal of the year to open the scoring. Stetina played her first game of the season after recovering from two torn ligaments in her knee.
Brooklynn Fitzwater connected from four feet out to give Bismarck its first points 30 seconds into the second quarter.
St. Paul (9-16) had already built a 14-0 advantage, and soon enjoyed a commanding 21-3 lead.
The Lady Indians (0-24) are struggling through their second straight winless season, and frustration became apparent when Fitzwater committed an intentional foul late in the third quarter after failing to control a rebound.
Bismarck struggled throughout the second half and did not get its first point until the fourth quarter when freshman Madi Randazzo drained a free throw to make the score 32-5.
