St. Paul returns favor in rematch against Valley

FARMINGTON – The St. Paul Lutheran boys basketball team has a different look and level of confidence with Chris Roberson on the floor.

The senior guard not only netted a game-high 25 points in his return from illness Monday night, but also magnified the active pressure defense of the Giants.

St. Paul forced 24 turnovers while committing 11, and avenged an overtime loss against Valley from two weekends ago with a 63-49 triumph at home.

DeVontae Minor scored 18 points and made three steals for St. Paul (2-7), which was bolstered by eight 3-pointers as the teams had nearly identical shooting percentages from the field.

Valley (4-2) countered with its deepest bench since the season began, as several players battled health issues over the past two weeks.

But the Vikings could not sustain positive momentum due to ball-handling miscues despite posting an unofficial plus-eight margin along the boards.

Junior guard Colby Maxwell tallied 13 points while drawing specific focus from the St. Paul defense, and Carter Jackson matched his scoring output of 13 while grabbing seven rebounds.

Valley trailed 47-37 after Maxwell finished a leaning fast-break layup through contact on a 3-point play to close the third quarter.

The margin could have been reduced as Ethan Tiefenauer was pushed in the back on a transition shot to open the fourth, but no foul was called.

St. Paul only turned up the intensity from there. Roberson and Minor beat the Vikings down the lane for consecutive layups, and the duo repeated that feat two minutes later for an eventual 60-42 advantage.

The action turned slightly contentious following a couple of physical fouls committed by Valley. The teams did not shake hands at the conclusion although St. Paul players began to form a delayed line.

The Giants loudly celebrated an impressive finish with a foul down the stretch by Roberson, who inflicted his early damage from the perimeter with two 3-pointers.

Garrett Dempsey raced end to end off a steal for a 17-11 lead in the first quarter, and St. Paul received an extra boost when forwards Isaiah Dumas and Griffin Phillips nailed jumpers.

Maxwell endured a slow start from the outside, but still made four assists and provided a key defensive presence with five blocks prior to halftime.

K.J. Tiefenauer muscled in a putback and hit the ensuing free throw to bring Valley within 20-18 early in the second quarter, but Roberson slashed his way to two more layups.

Brett Peak swished the first 3-pointer of the half by St. Paul to help restore a 34-27 cushion. Dumas and Minor each connected on patient possessions to make it 45-31.

Tanner Newhouse sparked a cosmetic 8-0 Valley run with time dwindling on a leaping tip-in, and Maxwell turned his own subsequent offensive rebound into a 3-point play.

K.J. Tiefenauer chipped in eight points for the Vikings. Dumas did likewise for St. Paul before fouling out with 5:14 remaining.

