DEXTER, Mo. – Andrew Starkey became the career scoring leader for Fredericktown boys basketball amid a double-digit comeback in the fourth quarter Monday night.

The senior guard scored 33 points to break a 51-year record held by Rod Denman, and helped the Blackcats extend their season with a 63-58 triumph over Kennett.

Fredericktown (12-15) entered the fourth quarter trailing 47-37, but stormed back with its seniors stepping up to earn a Class 4, District 1 semifinal berth against Dexter on Wednesday.

Riley Fraire netted six of his 12 points in the first two minutes of the final stanza, and Mark Heine provided a crucial 3-point play while scoring 11 more for the Blackcats.

Kennett (8-18) restored a 52-43 advantage before Starkey took control. He accounted for every Fredericktown point during a 10-1 run, and tied the game at 53-53 from long range with 3:56 to play.

Heine followed with the go-ahead basket, and Fraire handed Fredericktown a 60-55 cushion with less than a minute remaining.

After Ashton Williams brought the Indians closer with a 3-pointer, Starkey made 3-of-4 free throws to clinch the victory while increasing his varsity total to 1.653 points.

Denman had owned the Fredericktown team record of 1.652 points since 1972. The former head basketball and baseball coach at Bismarck helped the Blackcats place runner-up at the Class M state tournament as a junior.

Kennett established leads of 15-10 through one quarter and 28-20 at halftime. Ashton Dismukes tallied 13 points while D’Shun Wilson and Karmine Tribble added 11 each for the Indians.

Other first-round action at Dexter saw Notre Dame eliminate Perryville 61-35.