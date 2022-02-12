Ste. Genevieve scraps for upset over Central

PARK HILLS – Ste. Genevieve hung tough with top seed Central through timely execution, then turned to pure grit and determination to spring the surprise of the MAAA Tournament.

The fourth-seeded Dragons scrapped for every rebound and loose ball while mounting a 14-4 run over the last 3 ½ minutes, and prevailed 64-61 in a semifinal thriller on Friday night.

Junior guard Ricky Hunter steadily amassed 23 points, and Ste. Genevieve (16-6) committed only three second-half turnovers to draw North County in the title showdown Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Aiden Boyer proved massive down the stretch while totaling 14 points and nine rebounds, and Rudy Flieg added 13 points plus nine rebounds in the victory.

Central (16-4) had secured the Large-School division title outright with a previous hard-fought win at Ste. Genevieve, and twice enjoyed seven-point leads during the fourth quarter of the rematch.

Jobe Bryant compiled game highs with 26 points and seven assists. His dazzling cross-over move and layup buckled a defender along the left side, and a slick pass to Zack Boyd restored a 53-46 margin following a clean block at the opposite end by Kendall Horton.

Boyer rallied the Dragons with a putback, and Hunter found an open crease to the rim moments later. An aggressive drive by point guard Nick Plati on a give-and-go suddenly cut the margin to 60-59 with 1:35 remaining.

Bryant split free throws after Caden Casey grabbed a key offensive rebound for Central, but the Rebels failed to box out on the ensuing possession.

Boyer outworked three opponents for three rebounds before converting a fourth successive shot and hitting the free throw for a 62-61 edge.

Bryant ended the third quarter with a smooth pull-up jumper at the buzzer, but missed a running bank from about 10 feet as Central hoped to regain the lead in the final seconds.

A wild scramble followed and Ste. Genevieve was granted a timeout as Wesley Basler dived on the floor and emerged with just enough possession. Boyer made two insurance free throws, and a final heave by the Rebels was off the mark.

Central finished just 7-of-15 from the line, but carried a 31-28 lead into halftime following a slashing basket through contact by Casey, who netted all eight of his points in the second quarter.

Boyer stepped back to the perimeter for a tiebreaking 3-pointer at 36-33 in favor of the Dragons, but Bryant forced his way to the basket in congestion for three straight field goals in response.

Bryant appeared to save the Rebels with a sudden steal and layup plus the foul that made it 60-54 with 2:20 left. But Hunter promptly answered with a clutch 3-pointer for Ste. Genevieve.

The Dragons sent an early message with their initial 7-0 run. Flieg scored off a Blake Morganthaler steal, and Hunter followed with a putback and 3-pointer.

Central faced further difficulty when Horton landed awkwardly on his right foot during a rebound and missed several crucial minutes in the first half.

But solid defensive pressure created a momentum shift. Kannon Harlow made a sideline steal, and Boyd found Bryant ahead for a go-ahead layup at 10-9.

Jaxon Jones capped the first quarter on an uncontested putback at 13-12 after Morganthaler had scored on a high-low entry bounce from Klayton Squires amid a series of lead changes.

Jones was assessed a technical after hitting a 3-pointer in the second quarter, resulting in go-ahead free throws for Hunter, but Harlow put Central ahead 26-25 with a floater.

Both clubs got away with clutching and bumping throughout the night, but perhaps the most surprising no-call occurred as Boyer was grabbed around the waist on an eventual miss at the halftime buzzer.

