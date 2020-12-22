Streaking Knights knock off Union

UNION, Mo. – A perimeter spark from Brant Gray and interior scoring punch from Jacob Jarvis balanced the Farmington boys basketball offense for a second straight outing.
The senior combo accounted for 45 points, and helped the Knights gain separation from Union during the second half on Tuesday night.
Farmington methodically picked the Wildcats apart amid a pivotal 17-2 run, and navigated foul trouble to prevail 65-46 for its fourth consecutive win.
The Knights only trailed within the first five minutes, but did not pull away until the closing stages of the third quarter.
Jarvis extended a 44-38 lead with a strong catch along the low block, then generated four more points through a pair of offensive rebounds.
Gray rebounded a rushed air ball by the Wildcats and dribbled end to end to complete an 8-0 spurt before the period concluded.
Isaiah Robinson and Bracey Blanton drilled mid-range jumpers to help create a 61-40 margin – largest of the evening – after Gray sank free throws to maximize a possession that spanned 44 seconds.
Gray netted a game-high 23 points on a perfect 8-of-8 from the line after dropping 31 during the Knights’ previous game against Fox.
Jarvis rallied Farmington (5-1) with four baskets from the paint in the first quarter after junior guard Kaden Motley spotted Union an 8-4 edge with two 3-pointers.
Blanton sank a go-ahead triple after Jonah Burgess claimed an offensive rebound, then dished to Jarvis for a layup that restored a 13-10 difference just before the stanza expired.
Burgess totaled 13 rebounds at 6-foot-8, and played a crucial nine-minute stretch without leaving the floor after Robinson picked up three fouls in the first quarter.
Gray netted his first 3-pointer after the Wildcats had trimmed an eight-point deficit to 20-19, and rewarded a bounce pass from Blanton on a baseline cut a few minutes later.
Collin Gerdel, who scored 10 points for Union, made an impressive spin move to score just before halftime. Jarvis countered with an up-and-under fake and short leaner through contact for a 31-24 advantage.
Although Gray increased a 35-30 lead with back-to-back threes after taking a charge at the defensive end, Ryan Rapert and Matthew Sealy answered from long range to briefly buoy the Wildcats.
Jarvis compiled 22 points through three quarters while making 8-of-9 free throws. Blanton added nine points with seven assists, and the Knights finished with a modest nine turnvoers.