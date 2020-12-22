Streaking Knights knock off Union

Jarvis rallied Farmington (5-1) with four baskets from the paint in the first quarter after junior guard Kaden Motley spotted Union an 8-4 edge with two 3-pointers.

Blanton sank a go-ahead triple after Jonah Burgess claimed an offensive rebound, then dished to Jarvis for a layup that restored a 13-10 difference just before the stanza expired.

Burgess totaled 13 rebounds at 6-foot-8, and played a crucial nine-minute stretch without leaving the floor after Robinson picked up three fouls in the first quarter.

Gray netted his first 3-pointer after the Wildcats had trimmed an eight-point deficit to 20-19, and rewarded a bounce pass from Blanton on a baseline cut a few minutes later.

Collin Gerdel, who scored 10 points for Union, made an impressive spin move to score just before halftime. Jarvis countered with an up-and-under fake and short leaner through contact for a 31-24 advantage.

Although Gray increased a 35-30 lead with back-to-back threes after taking a charge at the defensive end, Ryan Rapert and Matthew Sealy answered from long range to briefly buoy the Wildcats.