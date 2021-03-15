Strong senior class leads MAAA basketball honors

Local high school basketball programs persevered through interruptions this season, whether by health quarantine in some cases or a snowstorm that scrapped but one day of the conference tournament.

But once the state quarterfinal playoffs wrapped up on Saturday, the MAAA could boast numerous highlights that included seven district champions and broken statistical records galore.

All four division champions – West County (Small-School girls), Valle Catholic (Small-School boys), Ste. Genevieve (Large-School girls) and North County (Large-School boys) won outright with 5-0 records.

The Central girls reached the state quarterfinals along with the North County and Valle Catholic boys, and the Raiders reached that plateau for the first time.

The 20 MAAA all-conference First Team selections include 12 seniors and five players who own the highest career scoring marks for their respective programs.

Three of those record-setters – Arcadia Valley senior Gracee Smith, West County senior Dori McRaven, and Kingston junior Madison Nelson – reside in the Small-School girls division.