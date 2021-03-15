Strong senior class leads MAAA basketball honors

Local high school basketball programs persevered through interruptions this season, whether by health quarantine in some cases or a snowstorm that scrapped but one day of the conference tournament.
But once the state quarterfinal playoffs wrapped up on Saturday, the MAAA could boast numerous highlights that included seven district champions and broken statistical records galore.
All four division champions – West County (Small-School girls), Valle Catholic (Small-School boys), Ste. Genevieve (Large-School girls) and North County (Large-School boys) won outright with 5-0 records.
The Central girls reached the state quarterfinals along with the North County and Valle Catholic boys, and the Raiders reached that plateau for the first time.
The 20 MAAA all-conference First Team selections include 12 seniors and five players who own the highest career scoring marks for their respective programs.
Three of those record-setters – Arcadia Valley senior Gracee Smith, West County senior Dori McRaven, and Kingston junior Madison Nelson – reside in the Small-School girls division.
Smith became the fourth player in MAAA girls basketball history to surpass 2,000 points, and Nelson hit 1,500 during the same contest. McRaven took over her school record on the same night in a victory at Bismarck.
Sophomore guard Alivia Simily gives the Lady Bulldogs two First Team choices, and Bismarck guard Madison Dunn rounds out the group following a superb freshman campaign.
Three teams who each collected championship hardware from a particularly tough Large-School girls division are represented on the First Team.
Sophia Horton became the all-time scoring leader for Central in her final game, and helped the Lady Rebels win three consecutive district titles alongside forward Kaley Kimball.
Ste. Genevieve simultaneously earned three conference crowns in a row, led by a core of three- and four-year varsity starters including seniors Maci Reynolds and Sydney Bumgardaner.
Junior guard Tyler Conkright joined the North County program this season, and shined among a balanced and deep roster.
Older brother Kyle Conkright made the Large-School boys First Team along with fellow senior Karter Kekec for the Raiders, who captured a their first district title since 1995.
Freshman guard Jobe Bryant scored more than 500 points this winter for Central, and completes the First Team with Farmington senior guard Brant Gray and Ste. Genevieve sophomore forward Aiden Boyer.
Senior guard Carter Brogan returned from injury, and sophomore forward Jackson Dement was an inside force in helping Arcadia Valley end its own district drought.
They are part of a Small-School boys First team that also honors Valle Catholic senior Carter Hoog, Kingston junior Matt Nelson and Valley sophomore Colby Maxwell.
Hoog became the all-time scoring champion while leading the Warriors to three straight road wins and the Class 2, District 3 title as the No. 5 seed
A total of six sophomores and three freshmen were among the all-conference picks. No team had more than three selections.
MAAA Large-School Boys
First Team:
Aiden Boyer – Ste. Genevieve
Jobe Bryant – Central
Kyle Conkright – North County
Brant Gray – Farmington
Karter Kekec – North County
Second Team:
Ricky Hunter – Ste. Genevieve
Jacob Jarvis – Farmington
Malachi Peppers – Potosi
Ryker Walton – Potosi
Mason Williams – Central
MAAA Small-School Boys
First Team:
Carter Brogan – Arcadia Valley
Jackson Dement – Arcadia Valley
Carter Hoog – Valle Catholic
Colby Maxwell – Valley
Matt Nelson – Kingston
Second Team:
Keegan Boyer – Valley
Chase Fallert – Valle Catholic
Mason Simily – West County
Andrew Tedford – Arcadia Valley
Garrisson Turner – West County
MAAA Large-School Girls
First Team:
Sydney Bumgardaner – Ste. Genevieve
Tyler Conkright – North County
Sophia Horton - Central
Kaley Kimball – Central
Maci Reynolds – Ste. Genevieve
Second Team:
Megan Aubuchon – Ste. Genevieve
Jade Roth – Farmington
Skylar Sweeney – Farmington
Emily Veach – North County
Kamryn Winch – North County
MAAA Small-School Girls
First Team: