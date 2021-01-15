Thursday Basketball: Central rolls amid milestone for Horton

The state-ranked Lady Bulldogs steadily padded a 17-point lead in the second quarter, and triumphed 51-39 after the visiting Lady Tigers rallied late.

McRaven netted eight points over the last 3:45 of the game, and sparked a closing 9-1 run with a driving layup before punctuating an 8-of-8 free-throw effort on two ensuing chances.

Morgan Simily provided nine points and eight rebounds for West County (11-2, 1-0), which converted 12-of-18 from the line and established a 30-17 halftime advantage.

Gracee Smith 10 of her 13 points during the first half, and Hailey Pauley added 11 points plus four steals in defeat for Arcadia Valley (7-8, 0-1).

Sophomore guard Alivia Simily drew the primary defensive assignment against Smith, who entered the night averaging 22.4 points per game and once again battled the entire 32 minutes.

The Lady Tigers sank just 1-of-9 shots from 3-point range and committed 21 turnovers, but briefly pulled to within 42-38 on two Pauley free throws with less than three minutes to play.