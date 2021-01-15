Thursday Basketball: Central rolls amid milestone for Horton

PARK HILLS – Senior guard Sophia Horton surpassed 1,500 varsity points on Thursday night as the Central girls basketball team beat Fredericktown 54-17.
Horton achieved the milestone by getting the friendly roll on an awkward baseline runner in the third quarter, and finished the contest with 17 points.
Jessica Hulsey also starred with a game-high 18 points on six 3-pointers for the Lady Rebels (12-1, 1-0), who surged to a 33-9 lead at halftime in the conference opener for both programs.
Horton became the third active MAAA girls basketball senior in the 1,500 club, joining Gracee Smith of Arcadia Valley and Dori McRaven of West County, and the first at Central since Megan Skaggs in 2016.
She was greeted at midcourt by teammates and presented a commemorative ball during a timeout.
Linley Rehkop paced Fredericktown (2-6, 0-1) with seven points, and Kyndal Dodd tossed in six more.
West County 51, Arcadia Valley 39
LEADWOOD – Dori McRaven compiled 23 points and eight rebounds to help West County capture a crucial conference opener against rival Arcadia Valley.
The state-ranked Lady Bulldogs steadily padded a 17-point lead in the second quarter, and triumphed 51-39 after the visiting Lady Tigers rallied late.
McRaven netted eight points over the last 3:45 of the game, and sparked a closing 9-1 run with a driving layup before punctuating an 8-of-8 free-throw effort on two ensuing chances.
Morgan Simily provided nine points and eight rebounds for West County (11-2, 1-0), which converted 12-of-18 from the line and established a 30-17 halftime advantage.
Gracee Smith 10 of her 13 points during the first half, and Hailey Pauley added 11 points plus four steals in defeat for Arcadia Valley (7-8, 0-1).
Sophomore guard Alivia Simily drew the primary defensive assignment against Smith, who entered the night averaging 22.4 points per game and once again battled the entire 32 minutes.
The Lady Tigers sank just 1-of-9 shots from 3-point range and committed 21 turnovers, but briefly pulled to within 42-38 on two Pauley free throws with less than three minutes to play.
The victory likely sealed an eventual No. 1 district seed for the West County, which could face the Lady Tigers again with that championship at stake in late February.
Molly Cook pitched in seven points, and Jaidyn Phelps grabbed eight rebounds for AV.
North County 67, Potosi 37
POTOSI – Tyler Conkright scored 12 points on four shots from beyond the arc, and North County rolled past Potosi 67-37 in the conference opener for both clubs.
Kamryn Winch added 11 points and Hanna Politte netted 10 for the Lady Raiders (9-1, 1-0), who saw 10 separate players score in the balanced effort.
North County had an improved showing from the line, going 14-of-18 overall, and bolted ahead 37-14 by halftime. The visitors capped the first quarter leading 23-4.
Addie Layton contributed nine points off the bench, and Emily Veach sank a perfect 6-of-6 free throws during the win.
Kaydence Gibson tallied eight points while Kya Gibson and Carley Hampton had seven each for Potosi (6-7, 0-1), which was 15-of-25 at the charity stripe.
Kingston 55, at Valle Catholic 47
STE. GENEVIEVE – Another big offensive effort from Madison Nelson helped the Kingston girls extend their strongest start to a season in program history on Thursday evening.
The junior standout scored 31 points for a second straight contest as the Lady Cougars prevailed 55-47 over Valle Catholic following a delayed arrival.
Tania Jenkins added 11 points and Ashley Johnston chipped in eight as Kingston (8-3, 1-0) collected its fifth consecutive victory.
Valle Catholic (7-8, 1-1) was paced by senior forward Hannah Fowler with 11 points. Sam Loida and freshman Emma Christine scored 10 each, and Bryna Blum added seven points.
Bismarck 48, Valley 36
BISMARCK – Madison Dunn dropped in 26 points, and Bismarck avenged two previous losses against Valley with a 48-36 conference triumph on Thursday night.
Chloey Hardy added eight points for the Lady Indians (2-10, 1-0).
Valley (3-8, 0-3) claimed earlier meetings in two separate tournaments.
St. Paul 50, Viburnum 41
VIBURNUM, Mo. – Riley Petty scored 18 points, and St. Paul topped Viburnum 50-41 for its fifth victory of the season on Thursday night.
Brylee Durbin provided 17 points for the Giants (5-9).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Valle Catholic 67, Oak Ridge 48
STE. GENEVIEVE – Carter Hoog shined with 24 points, and Valle Catholic regained its perimeter shooting touch while handling winless Oak Ridge 67-48 on Thursday night.
Sam Drury netted 16 points, helped by several passes from Hoog, and Chase Fallert added 13. The Warriors knocked down seven 3-pointers and made 12-of-16 free throws.
Valle Catholic (8-5) clicked from the outset to build a commanding 39-16 halftime lead. Both teams committed just nine turnovers.
Camren Volz scored 15 points, and Kyran Newell tossed in nine more for Oak Ridge (0-11).
Perryville 37, West County 34
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Trevor Schnurbusch scored 10 points, and Perryville capitalized on 26 West County turnovers to prevail 37-34 and snap a winless drought on Thursday night.
Trey Scruggs and Dylan Hawkinson each added eight points, and combined for the go-ahead basket although the Pirates (1-8) trailed for 30 of 32 minutes.
West County carried a 29-22 lead when Mason Simily corralled his own missed shot and absorbed contact on the putback with 1:54 left in the third quarter.
But the Bulldogs (2-6) imploded from there on an already ragged offensive night for both squads, sprinkling eight turnovers amid a final 1-of-12 stretch from the field.
Scruggs cut the margin to 33-31 with a 3-pointer, and later stripped the ball from freshman guard Garrisson Turner in the backcourt before dishing to Hawkinson for a 35-34 edge with 1:07 to play.
West County had an inbounds pass and subsequent outlet stolen, and Simily traveled before crossing midcourt after teammate Chris Porterfield picked up an intentional foul.
Turner paced the Bulldogs with 11 points, and Simily compiled 10 points with seven rebounds. Their consecutive 3-pointers highlighted a 12-4 lead as the first quarter ended.
Perryville struggled to make shots in half-court situations, but generated two fast-break baskets and completed a 9-0 spurt over 4 ½ minutes to claim its first lead at 19-18.
Simily answered with a 13-foot jumper just ahead of the halftime buzzer, and West County maintained the narrow lead over the next 14-plus minutes
Matthew Menzel provided nine points with nine rebounds, and senior Noah Winch was superb defensively with seven steals on 23 Perryville turnovers.