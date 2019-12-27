PARK HILLS – Damarion Anderson won two crucial individual battles at opposite ends of the court, and spurred Festus to the largest seeding upset in a decade at the Central Christmas Tournament.
No. 13 Festus delivered a 7-0 run inside the final minute, and crashed the bracket with a 57-52 victory over No. 4 seed and reigning event champion Farmington on Thursday evening.
Anderson, a sophomore forward, scored a game-high 18 points, and perhaps none were bigger than his go-ahead basket with 33 seconds to play after Festus wasted a 12-point advantage.
With four teammates spaced along the perimeter, an isolated Anderson received an entry pass against taller defender Isaiah Robinson and dropped in turning 6-foot shot for a 53-52 edge.
He then drew a charging foul from Robinson to protect the lead, and free throws by Cole Rickermann and Cayse Martin sealed the outcome after a Farmington 3-point try missed.
Festus (3-5) will meet North County in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Collin Reando notched 12 points for the Tigers, and put them ahead 39-27 after Austin Coale outhustled three Knights for a pair of offensive rebounds in the third quarter.
Farmington coach Terry Noble immediately pulled his entire starting five, and was rewarded with instant energy and a needed 9-0 response from the bench.
Kaleb Detring turned consecutive steals into layups, and J.P. Ruble bolted down the lane for a successful runner before Isaac Tinnin brought the Knights within 39-36 on a corner triple.
Anderson restored a 45-36 margin with back-to-back field goals as the fourth quarter commenced, but a series of turnovers prevented Festus from hanging on.
Bracey Blanton hit a tough reverse layup, and cut the difference to one at the line after Robinson took an inbounds feed on the run and threw down a two-handed slam.
Brant Gray eventually tied it at 50-50 on a 3-pointer with 1:55 left, and sent Farmington to a brief lead on the next possession with an uncontested driving layup.
Blanton and Robinson each tallied 10 points, and Gray had eight in a loss that suddenly left Farmington as the marquee attraction of the consolation bracket moving forward.
Farmington (2-4) has carried the perception of an automatic first-round winner for at least a generation in the holiday tourney, but showed some inexperience at times against the Tigers.
Festus faced an immediate 7-0 hole after Jonah Burgess scored from the post for the Knights, but soon led 18-14 as steals and transition layups by Rickermann and Isaac Stucke highlighted a 10-0 spurt.
North County 73, Herculaneum 50
PARK HILLS – Karter Kekec emerged as one of the prominent stars of the Central Christmas Tournament as a sophomore in an otherwise veteran lineup last season.
The dynamic guard scored 23 points on Thursday night as the North County boys were willing to dive on the floor numerous times to create turnovers for resulting fast breaks.
The fifth-seeded Raiders built a sizable cushion by halftime, and dispatched Herculaneum 73-50 in the first round while committing just six turnovers amid the quick tempo.
Clayton Crow provided 14 points with eight rebounds, and Wil Claywell added 12 points while drilling a trio of 3-pointers as North County (4-3) advanced to meet Festus on Saturday.
Nolan Reed saw his minutes reduced after picking up a technical for shoving in retaliation for a hard foul during the second quarter, but assisted on a pair of 3-pointers before the first stanza ended.
He alertly kicked out to Claywell along the right wing. Kekec then saved an offensive rebound near the corner to Reed, who returned the pass right away for a corner 3-pointer and 22-11 lead.
Crow lobbed to Kekec in close proximity for a basket through contact to begin the second, then added two field goals of his own from the paint.
North County enjoyed a maximum first-half edge of 37-19, and freshman Jobe Smith chipped in a late 3-point play off an outlet pass to restore a 40-26 margin at the break.
Jordan Duncan knocked down two early 3-pointers for Herculaneum (3-5), and matched junior forward Josh Moreland with 16 points for team-high honors.
A spinning scoop by Duncan brought the Blackcats within 46-33, but Kekec produced seven points during a 12-2 counter by the Raiders.
Kekec got the steal following a driving layup, and turned it into another 3-point play. Braden Swift extended the lead to 56-35 on a perimeter strike.
North County sophomore forward Eric Ruess had six points before limping to the locker room with an apparent right knee injury in the second quarter.
Tanner Wiese had nine points for Herculaneum, which led for the second and final time at 8-7.
Jefferson 58, Fredericktown 52
PARK HILLS – Hadyn Wagner and Colby Ott drained timely 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help Jefferson win its debut as a Central Christmas Tournament newcomer on Thursday.
Jon Weik totaled 19 points and 11 rebounds as the eighth-seeded Blue Jays triumphed 58-52 after resisting a second-half push from Fredericktown.
Jefferson (5-3) used effective man-to-man defense to produce a 12-0 spurt before halftime, and will draw No. 1 seed South Iron in the quarterfinal round on Saturday.
Fredericktown (5-3) stormed back from the lethargic slump and eventual 13-point deficit with Grant Shankle providing a sudden and lasting spark.
The senior guard erupted for 20 of his game-high 24 points after the break, and connected five times from long range in defeat.
Shankle quickly countered with a 3-pointer after Weik dunked to give Jefferson is largest advantage at 29-16. Seth Laut scored inside to make it 36-32 before the third quarter concluded.
Wagner extended a fragile 45-42 edge for Jefferson with 4:50 remaining, and Ott struck to increase a 51-47 spread after Fredericktown notched five straight points on free throws.
Wagner finished with 16 points for the Blue Jays, who went 11-of-20 from the line. Ott added 12 points plus four steals, and Levi Ebersoldt dished out nine assists from his post position.
Nate Miller had 10 points and Alex Sikes chipped in eight. Fredericktown held its final lead at 6-4 on a basket by Laut, who collected eight rebounds.
Weik drove the length of the court for a layup after the game was tied 10-10. Ott scored off a steal, and Wagner nailed two 3-pointers around a 5-second violation against the Blackcats.
Jefferson carried a 24-12 advantage into halftime.
South Iron coasted past Crystal City 68-36 in the boys’ bracket opener behind 24 points from Drenin Dinkins and 15 more by D.J. Prater.
Valle Catholic 55, Kingston 47
STE. GENEVIEVE – Carter Hoog notched 22 points, and Valle Catholic held off Kingston 55-47 in the first round of the Warrior Winter Classic on Thursday night.
Aiden Heberlie added eight points for the Warriors (5-1), who will face Fox on Friday evening for a spot in the championship round.
Kingston (4-3) narrowly trailed 25-24 at halftime and 41-40 through three quarters before being limited to seven points over the last eight minutes.
Matt Nelson posted 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars. Wyatt Jessen and Terry Mitchelle each scored seven, Troy Gildehaus grabbed seven rebounds and Landen Hoefelmann drew three charges.
St. Vincent defeated West County 62-31 in another first-round contest.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Farmington 44, Parkway West 29
FENTON, Mo. – Angelia Davis scored a game-high 15 points, and Farmington knocked off Parkway West 44-29 on Thursday in the first round of the Rockwood Summit Tournament.
Skylar Sweeney added 10 points for the Knights (5-2), who advanced to face the host school in the semifinal round on Friday.
Farmington extended a 20-14 halftime lead by outscoring the Longhorns 16-7 in the third quarter.
