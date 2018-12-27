West County 76, Hillsboro 43
LEADWOOD – The West County girls basketball team forced 33 turnovers, and generated numerous field goals through interior passing on Thursday to reach the championship game of its home tournament.
Sophomore forward Dori McRaven compiled a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the Lady Bulldogs pulled away from Hillsboro 76-43 with 11 players in the scoring column.
Cheyenne Young added 10 points with eight rebounds, including a pair of putback 3-point plays during the second quarter as West County (8-2) built a 40-16 halftime lead.
Jordan Stevens added her own transition layup-and-one off a steal by Madelyn Whitter to punctuate the third quarter at 61-33, and finished with nine points.
McRaven took a feed from Allee Drennen to spark a late 8-0 spurt, and baskets by Hannah Myers and Claire Stevens created a running clock at 71-40.
The Lady Bulldogs will face Perryville in the tournament final on Friday. Emma Porterfield chipped in eight points and Makenzie Simily had seven to power the bench production.
Madalyn Herrera helped West County gain separation with six points and four steals. Porterfield sank a 3-pointer along the right wing for the final basket of the first half.
Emma Kruse paced Hillsboro with 12 points, and cut the deficit to 46-30 with a couple of threes. She was answered by a McRaven 3-point play and driving baseline layup from Stevens.
Elaina Readnour added nine points for the Lady Hawks.
Farmington 47, Parkway West 43
FENTON, Mo. – McKenna Moore sank three 3-pointers and headlined a balanced Farmington attack with 11 points in the first round of the Rockwood Summit Tournament on Thursday.
The Knights surged to an early 14-point advantage, and withstood a challenge from Parkway West down the stretch to advance with a 47-43 victory.
Virginia Lugo scored 10 points to equal the total for Macey Pauls, who also dished out six assists. Farmington (6-4) will face Pacific in a semifinal game on Friday.
Kaylee Wooldridge corralled 11 rebounds, and the Knights went 9-of-15 from the line. Four perimeter shots powered a 21-7 lead through one quarter that remained firm at 28-18 entering the break.
Ana Lyons tallied 12 points and Jessica Wolf had 10 more for Parkway West.
Perryville 56, Valle Catholic 30
LEADWOOD – Perryville created 12 points off turnovers while holding Valle Catholic to one made field goal during the first quarter of a West County Tournament semifinal game.
Leah Buerck provided three steals over the opening eight minutes, and scored a game-high 16 points to spring the Lady Pirates toward a 56-30 triumph.
The teams met for the second time this season, and Perryville applied effective pressure to assume a healthy 20-3 advantage through one quarter.
Kirsten Steif capped the stanza with a deep 3-pointer after Emma King raced emphatically to the hoop for consecutive layups in transition.
King finished with 10 points while Kirstin Jannin tallied nine and Steif had eight. Perryville made 10-of-15 free throws, and enjoyed a 33-10 halftime lead.
Hannah Fowler scored twice from the post during the second quarter, and generated a team-high eight points as the Valle Catholic (2-8) could not overcome its slow start.
Mia Weiler, Lauren Staab and Riley Siebert chipped in five points each. The Lady Warriors will face the St. Louis Patriettes in the third-place matchup on Friday.
Perryville took a 45-22 advantage into the fourth quarter, and will face West County in the title contest.
STL Patriettes 54, St. Paul 41
LEADWOOD – Junior guard Grace Turilli had a big second quarter, and compiled 24 points, 11 rebounds and five steals as the St. Louis Patriettes outlasted St. Paul 54-41 at the West County Tournament.
Rachelle Carr posted 20 points with five steals while making 8-of-13 free throws, and netted six straight points off turnovers during a pivotal 14-3 run to close the third quarter.
St. Paul (3-10) mounted a 10-0 run of its own after trailing 24-18 late in the second quarter, sparked by a 3-pointer from Hailey Debert.
After freshman forward Riley Petty turned along the low block for a go-ahead 3-point play as the third quarter began, Isabelle Carroll added an ensuing basket for a 28-24 lead.
Carr and Turilli drove the length of the court for transition layups as the Patriettes outscored the Giants 16-10 in the final stanza to pull away.
Petty delivered a massive double-double with 19 points and 19 rebounds. Debert added 10 points and Carroll totaled nine points with eight rebounds for St. Paul.
Only 13 players were dressed out for the contest between the two rosters, but none fouled out due to extensive minutes.
The Patriettes closed a competitive first quarter with a 12-11 lead, and increased it with a 7-0 run.
Steelville 59, Potosi 37
PARK HILLS – Sydney Booker scored 20 points and made 8-of-12 free throws on Thursday as Steelville defeated Potosi 59-37 in the girls consolation bracket of the Central Christmas Tournament.
Naomi Perkins sank three of her five 3-pointers in the first quarter, and totaled 19 points as the Lady Cardinals advanced to face Festus in the fifth-place game on Monday.
Potosi junior Olivia Coleman started fast for the second straight game with 13 of her 17 points earned during the first half.
Eight teammates combined for the remaining 20 points, and the Lady Trojans (2-9) were limited to just four in the third quarter while facing an eventual 52-28 deficit.
Alyssa Church added 10 points for Steelville, which carried a 38-24 advantage at halftime.
Festus 58, Fredericktown 44
PARK HILLS – Festus dominated the first quarter, and rolled to a 58-44 victory over Fredericktown to reach the girls fifth-place game of the Central Christmas Tournament.
Abby McMillin poured in 16 points, and Jenna Oetting finished with 12 for the Lady Tigers, who surged ahead 20-5 through one quarter of action.
Bria Garmon and Jessica Hebenstreit added nine points each as Festus rebounded from its overtime loss to Ste. Genevieve from one day earlier.
Kyndal Dodd paced Fredericktown (3-7) once again with 13 points at a forward position. Her team made just 6-of-15 attempts from the line.
Marissa Hale contributed nine points while Evann Davis and Mallory Mathes tallied six each in defeat.
Festus extended its 30-15 halftime margin to 45-26 heading into the final eight minutes.
Licking 67, North County 34
St. JAMES, Mo. – The North County girls suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday in the first round of the unseeded US Bank Holiday Tournament.
All-state player Karlee Holland scored 20 points, and Licking improved to 10-0 in a battle of unbeaten teams with a convincing 67-34 victory.
Kayleigh Winch had 10 points for the Lady Raiders (6-1), who will face Smith-Cotton in the consolation bracket on Friday.
Ella Gant gave North County seven points, and Ashley Thomas chipped in six.
Jefferson 80, Bismarck 27
CADET – Jefferson dominated as top seed in opening round action at the Kingston Tournament with an 80-27 victory over winless Bismarck.
Abi Chipps scored 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting for the Blue Jays, who established a 52-11 halftime lead. Jenna Courtois had 17 points and four assists while Laney Smith netted 16 points.
Other first-round action saw Viburnum rally past Valley 46-45 in the final seconds while Kingston fell to Crystal City 47-37.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fredericktown 71, Potosi 68
PARK HILLS – Fredericktown surpassed its win total from all of last season, and reached the quarterfinal round of the Central Christmas Tournament for the first time in 10 years late Thursday.
Grant Shankle scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half, and the 11th-seeded Blackcats emerged past foul-plagued Potosi 71-68 after blowing a 14-point lead in the third quarter.
Logan Winkelman finished with 11 points, and hit a go-ahead layup with 2:18 remaining that propelled Fredericktown (7-3) ahead to stay at 65-64.
The Blackcats overcame a shaky 15-of-31 showing from the line by shooting 53 percent from the field, and forced 29 turnovers while earning a chance to challenge unbeaten South Iron on Friday night.
Bryce Reed delivered a stellar performance with 20 points and 11 rebounds for Potosi (4-5), and brought his team within 68-66 on a turning hook after receiving an inbounds pass.
The Trojans were whistled for traveling with a chance to either draw even or take the lead, and Ryker Walton became the third member of their roster to foul out with 19.7 seconds left.
Winkelman split two free throws after missing the previous pair, then iced the outcome with two more as an errant Potosi pass was stolen by forward Seth Laut.
Nate Miller had nine first-half points, and Dylan St. Clair added eight for the Blackcats, who bolted ahead 47-33 when a 3-pointer and subsequent layup by Shankle capped a 10-0 run.
Noah Jacobsen powered Potosi with 23 points, but ended his night earlier than hoped with an offensive foul. His teammates could not protect their narrow 62-60 lead over the last three minutes.
Reed forced his way to the basket for one score, then dropped in a putback before the third quarter ended. Jacobsen finished through contact to bring the Trojans within 51-49.
Zach Haynes drained consecutive 3-pointers to give Potosi a 60-56 edge after being held scoreless over three quarters, but fouled out moments later.
Fredericktown increased the defensive pressure with two Potosi starters off the floor, and pulled even with two Shankle free throws and a Winkelman layup.
The Blackcats surged ahead 16-5 on the second field goal by Miller, and Alex Sikes opened the second quarter with a basket in the post to restore a 24-14 advantage.
Jacobsen and Reed combined for 15 of the next 19 Potosi points. Kaleb Coffman mixed in a pair of field goals, including a made shot that drew contact, to make the deficit 30-28.
The sixth-seeded Trojans were a superb 16-of-21 at the charity stripe in defeat. Coffman posted 14 points and eight rebounds.
Ste. Genevieve 80, Perryville 68
PARK HILLS – Senior guard Chad Donze scored 27 points, and Ste. Genevieve remained on a roll during the boys first round of the Central Christmas Tournament on Thursday evening.
The seventh-seeded Dragons sank 22-of-31 free throws overall, and used a clinching 15-5 spurt in the closing minutes to defeat Perryville 80-68.
Logan Trollinger registered 20 points while going 9-of-13 from the line, and Derek Morganthaler added 11 following a strong start in the victory.
Ste. Genevieve (7-2) will face No. 2 seed Hillsboro in the quarterfinal round on Friday after draining 10 3-pointers against the Pirates.
Donze connected five times from the perimeter, and three of those shots occurred during the second quarter. The Dragons carried a 44-34 halftime lead after both teams hit 54 percent from the field.
Chase Brown posted game highs with 29 points and 11 rebounds for Perryville (5-5), which threatened several times to complete a double-digit comeback in the second half.
Christian Boyer finished a 3-point play, however, and Donze sank a deep triple to restore a 50-40 edge moments after Brown knocked down back-to-back threes.
Seth Rousseau scored a basket inside, and added another field goal off an immediate inbounds steal as the Pirates pulled to within 65-61.
But Ste. Genevieve had the answer yet again. Trollinger made a perfect trip to the line, Donze delivered another dagger from long range, and Sam Stolzer notched a basket through contact to make it 72-61.
Boyer had eight points with eight rebounds, and Stolzer scored seven for the Dragons. Morganthaler hit two 3-pointers, and Trollinger contributed three steals to an early 19-11 advantage.
Jeff Reisenbichler and Rousseau each produced 14 points for Perryville.
South Iron 82, Arcadia Valley 30
PARK HILLS – South Iron made its first eight shots from the field, and maintained a 63 percent clip to trounce Arcadia Valley 82-30 in a Central Christmas Tournament quarterfinal.
Austin Ruble sank two 3-pointers and Drenin Dinkins added another within an opening 17-2 run. Marco Burse took on the entire opposing defense for a fast-break layup to make it 9-0.
Brock Wakefield scored 18 points while Burse and Dinkins netted 17 each as the third-seeded Panthers landed five players in double figures. Ruble finished with 11 points, and D.J. Prater had 10.
Arcadia Valley briefly recovered in the second quarter as two straight baskets from Carter Brogan and an inside shot from Daniel Horn trimmed an original 25-4 deficit to 30-17.
But third-seeded South Iron answered with an explosive 14-0 run to complete the half. D.J. Prater and Luke Lunyou had transition layups, and Wakefield dribbled end to end as the margin reached 44-17.
More fast-break offense enabled Dinkins and Prater to finish at the rim on consecutive possessions for a 53-20 separation. AV was outscored 38-13 after the intermission.
South Iron (9-0) committed just two turnovers over the first 27 minutes, made 8-of-8 free throws, and will face either Potosi or Fredericktown on Friday night.
Horn supplied 12 points and seven rebounds, and Brogan scored 10 points for the Tigers (2-8).
Crystal City 72, West County 67
LEADWOOD – Griffin Morris sank a key 3-pointer in overtime, and was among four Crystal City players to eclipse double digits in a 72-67 consolation win over West County at the Central Christmas Tournament.
The Hornets trailed 50-45 entering the fourth quarter, but outscored West County 18-13 over the next eight minutes to force the extra session at 63-63.
Morris finished with 19 points and Drew Richardson netted 18 in the victory. Connor Lowe tallied 12 points and Nate Denby chipped in 10.
West County (5-6) was eliminated with a second loss in about 18 hours, but found greater offensive production after being crushed 68-27 by Central in the first round.
Hayden Roney converted 11-of-13 free throws, and posted 11 of his game-high 31 points during the second quarter as the Bulldogs grabbed a 30-25 halftime lead.
Ryan Retzer provided 18 points, and Dake McRaven added nine on three 3-pointers for West County.
Crystal City will face De Soto on Saturday.
