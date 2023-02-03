STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior guard Ricky Hunter compiled 24 points with seven rebounds to help the Ste. Genevieve boys basketball team clinch second place in the MAAA Large-School division.

Kaden Flye posted another double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and the Dragons held off Farmington 52-46 after Hunter sank their only two 3-pointers in the game.

Tucker Reed made four steals for Ste. Genevieve (15-4, 4-1), which established a narrow 28-25 halftime lead. Hunter knocked down 6-of-7 free throws to bolster the home team.

Logan Schaupert paced Farmington (7-13, 1-4) with 14 points. Senior Brayden Berry chipped in 12 points, and Cannon Roth had nine.

The Knights were collectively 7-of-8 from the line. The first quarter ended in a 13-13 tie.

South Iron 66, Kingston 52

ANNAPOLIS, Mo. – Martez Burse scored 17 of his 27 points before halftime, and top-ranked Class 1 program South Iron outlasted visiting Kingston 66-52 on Thursday night.

Marquis Burse finished with 14 points and Sawyer Huff tallied 12 in the victory. South Iron (19-3) built a 32-20 halftime lead on the strength of three straight 3-pointers.

Kingston (10-9) rallied to within four during the third quarter, as Cody Yates contributed 10 of his team-high 20 points, but a series of transition baskets helped the Panthers stretch the margin.

Mason Nelson had 11 points for the Cougars, who grabbed a quick 5-0 edge.

Valley 79, Viburnum 31

CALEDONIA – Kaiden Dickey tossed in 15 points, and Drew McClain scored 12 for Valley during a 79-31 rout of Viburnum on Thursday night.

The Vikings honored Ethan Tiefenauer and Colby Maxwell, who netted nine and six points, respectively, during a 31-5 run over the first eight minutes.

The senior guards then diverted the offensive focus to younger teammates, as the margin grew to 48-14 by halftime.

Valley (11-9) picked up eight points from Westin Thompson plus seven each from Chayse DeClue and Keller Loughary.

Eli Medlock and Braden Johnston netted 10 points each for Viburnum.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central 77, Delta 61

PARK HILLS – Central delivered a stellar first half against third-ranked Class 1 squad Delta, and cruised to a quality 77-61 victory at home Thursday night.

Khloe Dischbein produced 17 of her 21 points prior to intermission, and the Lady Rebels carried a 50-27 advantage after outscoring the Bobcats 25-9 in the second quarter.

Taylor O’Connor added 14 points while connecting three times from beyond the arc. Allysa O’Connor had 11 points, and Kinley Norris notched 10 as Central (17-3) landed four starters in double digits.

Addison Nichols posted a game-high 23 points, and Olivia Wagoner had 13 for Delta (17-3), which sank nine 3-pointers in defeat.

Both clubs were solid from the line with the Lady Rebels making 18-of-22 free throws compared to 12-of-17 by the Bobcats.

Central picked up eight points from Halle Richardson, and increased its lead to 72-44 entering the fourth quarter. Sydney Miles chipped in six points off the bench during the second quarter.

Bismarck 52, Jefferson 48

FESTUS, Mo. – Halie Dickey finished with 15 points, and Bismarck drew closer to clinching a winning season Thursday in a 52-48 road triumph at Jefferson.

Morgan Randazzo dropped in 14 points, and Ashley Hawkins scored 11 for the Lady Indians.

Bismarck (13-9) will host the first round of the MAAA Tournament and face Arcadia Valley on Saturday.

Fredericktown 52, Valle Catholic 16

FREDERICKTOWN – P.J. Reutzel scored 18 points, and Fredericktown eased through a tune-up for the conference tournament on Thursday night.

Calie Allgier provided 17 points in the 52-16 victory over Valle Catholic.

Fredericktown (10-9) opened up a 20-2 lead in the first quarter, and was ahead 36-8 at halftime.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Central 48, North County 18

PARK HILLS – Addisyn Gasaway registered a second-period fall, and seven Central teammates received wins by forfeit during a 48-18 dual victory over North County on Thursday.

Allie England, Chloe Yount, Hannah Allen, Taylor Sharp, Martha Kranstanoff, Erine Stricklin and Ally Burrell were unopposed for the Lady Rebels.

Brooke Bennett and Memory Raker prevailed in the opening minute, and Alice Littrell picked up six points on a forfeit for North County.

Match Results:

100 – Alice Littrell (NC) won by forfeit

105 – Allie England (C) won by forfeit

110 – Chloe Yount (C) won by forfeit

115 – Hannah Allen (C) won by forfeit

120 – Taylor Sharp (C) won by forfeit

125 – Memory Raker (NC) fall Tessa Mosier, 0:54

140 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) fall Jayden Pendleton, 3:34

145 – Martha Kranstanoff (C) won by forfeit

155 – Erine Stricklin (C) won by forfeit

170 – Ally Burrell (C) won by forfeit

190 – Brooke Bennett (NC) fall Ella Mitchem, 0:25

Potosi 24, Hancock 12

POTOSI – Six active wrestlers were each assigned to different weight classes between Potosi and visiting Hancock on Thursday evening.

Potosi picked up the official 24-12 win after Alexis Missey, Allison Missey, Harley Vance and McKenley Dicus received wins by forfeit.

The Potosi boys narrowly lost to Hancock 25-24. Individual match results were not made available.

Match Results:

105 – Alexis Missey (P) won by forfeit

110 – Allison Missey (P) won by forfeit

120 – Chloe Bradshaw (H) won by forfeit

125 – Harley Vance (P) won by forfeit

140 – Camila Aldana (H) won by forfeit

155 – McKenley Dicus (P) won by forfeit

BOYS WRESTLING

North County 60, Central 24

PARK HILLS – Jon Moore, Jacob Rickus and Cole Triplett pinned their respective opponents to help North County top Central 60-24 in a wrestling dual on Thursday evening.

The Raiders picked up 42 points with Central open in seven weight classes. Brady Duncan, Kolton Boylan, Cooper Dunn, Ethan Harmon, Wyatt Estes, Phillip Walker and Mason Lay all won by forfeit.

Austin Hassell and Cole Crocker prevailed by fall for Central. William Nick and Sam Mullins had no competition across the mat.

Match Results:

106 – William Nick (C) won by forfeit

113 – Sam Mullins (C) won by forfeit

120 – Austin Hassell (C) fall Levi Trautwein, 5:05

126 – Brady Duncan (NC) won by forfeit

132 – Cole Crocker (C) fall Dylan Visnovske, 3:34

138 – Jon Moore (NC) fall Mathew Clark, 2:37

144 – Kolton Boylan (NC) won by forfeit

150 – Jacob Rickus (NC) fall Garrett McDowell, 0:47

157 – Cole Triplett (NC) fall Dakota Bowers, 2:20

165 – Cooper Dunn (NC) won by forfeit

175 – Ethan Harmon (NC) won by forfeit

190 – Wyatt Estes (NC) won by forfeit

215 – Phillip Walker (NC) won by forfeit

285 – Mason Lay (NC) won by forfeit

Herculaneum Triangular

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Valle Catholic picked up two more victories in tri-match action on Thursday, downing Herculaneum 45-33 and Maplewood 42-22.

Kaden Gegg (106) highlighted the Warriors with two first-period falls, and Joseph Flieg pinned both of his adversaries while switching between the 126 and 132 divisions.

Gavyn Joggerst (150) added two falls in the second period, and Easton Koetting (113) won his lone bout by decision for Valle Catholic.

Tucker Bertrand (175) and Jacob Calbreath (190) received forfeits in both duals.

Valle Catholic 45, Herculaneum 33

106 – Kaden Gegg (VC) fall Tyler Pieper, 0:44

113 – Easton Koetting (VC) dec C.J. Asinger, 10-5

120 – Kalan Fallert (VC) won by forfeit

126 – Joseph Flieg (VC) fall Aiden Piediscalzi, 2:00

132 – Josh Hurt (H) dec Conner Clanton, 7-3

138 – Wil Kuehn (VC) won by forfeit

144 – Keaton Reeves (H) won by forfeit

150 – Gavyn Joggerst (VC) fall Chase Payne, 2:45

157 – Joe Oliver (H) won by forfeit

165 – Jesse Scheck (H) won by forfeit

175 – Tucker Bertrand (VC) won by forfeit

190 – Jacob Calbreath (VC) won by forfeit

215 – James Mouyassar (H) fall Nolan Prehm

285 – Shea Eberhardt (H) fall Espn Reed, 1:50

Valle Catholic 42, Maplewood 22

106 – Kaden Gegg (VC) fall Andrew Montalbano, 1:25

113 – Easton Koetting (VC) won by forfeit

120 – Daishaun Wilbourn (MRH) maj dec Kalan Fallert, 9-1

132 – Joseph Flieg (VC) fall Jarvis Means, 0:41

144 – Ethan Floyd (MRH) won by forfeit

150 – Gavyn Joggerst (VC) fall Jackson Morris, 3:01

165 – Ethan Morris (MRH) won by forfeit

175 – Tucker Bertrand (VC) won by forfeit

190 – Jacob Calbreath (VC) won by forfeit

215 – Nolan Prehm (VC) won by forfeit

285 – Nathan Springer (MRH) fall Espn Reed, 1:23