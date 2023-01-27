Thursday Roundup: NC girls overtake Potosi on 21-3 run

POTOSI – Although Lainey Calkins was already well on pace for another stout double-double, the North County girls basketball team was struggling to gain traction on Thursday night.

Potosi maintained a lead at home through three quarters by hitting timely shots and getting defensive stops, then entered a sudden tailspin.

The Lady Raiders posted a 21-3 scoring margin over the last 11 minutes, and triumphed 52-42 after the Lady Trojans missed their final 17 shots from the field.

Calkins was an undeniable factor inside with 21 points, 20 rebounds and six steals, and knocked down 7-of-10 free throws to help spark the comeback.

North County (9-8, 2-2) secured its first lead at 41-39 with 6:08 remaining on a jumper by senior guard Paris Larkin, who tallied eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Alli Scott made a steal to spring Larkin for a transition layup moments later, and the Lady Raiders pulled away after two free throws by Potosi guard Kya Gibson made it 46-42.

Ava Robart compiled 12 points and four blocks to highlight Potosi (11-8, 1-3), and restored a 39-31 advantage for her team on a corner 3-pointer with 3:10 left in the third quarter.

Calkins and Scott combined for an 8-0 response to close the stanza.

The Lady Trojans were propelled by a couple of banked threes, and pushed a 27-22 halftime edge to 32-24 when Paige West connected.

Their largest advantage arrived earlier at 16-6 on a driving layup by Robart, whose blocked shot preceded a fast-break pass from Kaydence Gibson to Kalie Thompson in the closing seconds of the first quarter.

Three baskets by Calkins on entry passes from Addy Mann and Lauren Politte kept North County within striking distance

Emily Hochstatter netted eight points while Kya Gibson and Kaydence Gibson had seven each for Potosi.

Farmington 65, Ste. Genevieve 27

FARMINGTON – Skylar Sweeney notched a game-high 17 points on Senior Night, and Farmington rolled past visiting Ste. Genevieve 65-27 on Thursday.

Farmington (16-3, 3-1) increased a 35-20 halftime lead by outscoring the Dragons 30-7 over the next 16 minutes. Grace Duncan provided 13 points, and Jade Roth finished with 11.

The Knights can clinch no worse than a share of the MAAA Large-School championship with a victory over Potosi on Monday.

Ste. Genevieve (6-8, 0-4) received eight points each from Chloe Staffen and Kiki Asher.

Bismarck 41, Valley 21

BISMARCK – Senior guard Janson King scored a team-high 10 points, and Bismarck topped Valley 41-21 for another conference victory on Thursday.

Halie Dickey finished with 10 points, and Ashley Hawkins tossed in eight for the Lady Indians.

Bismarck (12-8, 3-1) has won seven of its last eight games.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Valle Catholic 66, Bismarck 47

BISMARCK – Valle Catholic emerged from an offensive slump in the first half, and used a balanced attack on Thursday night to beat Bismarck 66-47 in a boys conference game.

The Warriors sank seven 3-pointers after trailing 22-19 at intermission, and outscored the Indians 26-10 in the third quarter to assume control.

Chase Fallert totaled 15 points for Valle Catholic (12-5, 3-0), which pulled even with West County atop the MAAA Small-School division standings with the victory.

Harry Oliver, Tyler Gegg and Carson Tucker added 10 points each, giving the visitors four players in double digits. Sam Drury chipped in nine more.

Bismarck (8-9, 0-3) established an 11-8 lead at the conclusion of the opening stanza.

Sven Wilson powered the Indians with a game-high 28 points. Carter Hedrick hit three 3-point shots, and Gavin Butery tallied eight points in defeat.

Valley 76, Lesterville 70

LESTERVILLE, Mo. – Valley withstood an offensive onslaught from Lesterville junior Wyatt Williams, and rallied in the second half for a 76-70 victory on Thursday night.

Colby Maxwell scored 23 points as the Vikings capitalized on frequent fouls to sink 31-of-44 free throws, and overcame a 37-28 halftime deficit.

Kaiden Dickey had 17 points while Ethan Tiefenauer tallied 10 and Drew McClain chipped in eight. Valley (10-8) pulled to within 53-50 as the third quarter ended.

Williams drilled seven 3-pointers overall, and produced 16 of his game-high 35 points during the second quarter for Lesterville (2-14).