Thursday Roundup: Valle takes third at home; Central rolls to title game

STE. GENEVIEVE – The top two seeds ultimately battled for third place at the Warrior Winter Classic, and host team Valle Catholic edged conference rival Kingston 68-62 on Thursday night.

Senior guard Chase Fallert surpassed 1,000 career points on a layup in the second quarter, and scored 23 with some clinching free throws to pace the Warriors.

Sam Drury added 16 points while joining Fallert on the all-tournament team, and Harry Oliver chipped in 11 for Valle Catholic (6-3).

The Warriors rallied for a 38-34 halftime lead after trailing 21-16 through one quarter, and prevailed in a tight contest to the finish.

Junior guard Cody Yates again sparked Kingston (7-4) with a game-high 24 points after likewise crossing the 1,000 milestone in his previous outing.

Collin Sumpter delivered 16 points, and Corey Kemper had 14 in defeat for the Cougars.

St. Vincent handled Seckman 78-57 later in the championship game.

Central 66, Steelville 41

PARK HILLS – Central ambushed Steelville along the glass for an advantage of nearly 30 rebounds, and earned a chance to keep the Christmas Tournament trophy home this year.

Junior guard Caden Casey shined with 22 points and eight rebounds, and Jobe Bryant notched a solid double-double as the top-seeded Rebels triumphed 66-41 on Thursday night.

Central (9-1) opened the semifinal clash on a 10-0 run, and Casey tallied 10 points in the second quarter to help maintain a 32-22 edge at intermission.

Bryant nailed a 3-pointer and dished to Zack Boyd during a crucial 7-0 push out of the break, and the Rebels eventually established a running clock while advancing to meet Hillsboro on Friday night.

Steelville (8-2) was overmatched and short-handed after starter Johnny Brice rolled an ankle during the quarterfinal round. Landon Mabe paced his team with 15 points.

Bryant compiled 15 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and briefly sat after picking up a technical foul in the third quarter. The Rebels still carried a 51-32 advantage into the fourth.

Triston Stewart matched Boyd with 10 points each in the victory. Kendall Horton supplied nine rebounds and three blocks defensively for Central.

Hillsboro 64, Potosi 31

PARK HILLS – The inspired run by Potosi in the winner's bracket of the Central Christmas Tournament hit a wall on Thursday night after a dismal offensive showing against Hillsboro.

The Hawks conversely continued to flex their depth and execution, and reached the championship round as the No. 6 seed in a 64-31 blowout.

Dominic Sutton buried five shots from long range to score 17 points overall, and Hillsboro (8-2) pressed forward to face Central for the title.

The Hawks bolted ahead 16-5 through one quarter and 38-14 at halftime. Payton Brown supplied 11 points while Noah Holland added 10 and Kieran Jones chipped in nine.

Potosi (9-2) relied on balance and accuracy during impressive wins in previous rounds, but could never find the collective range as both teams played their third game in three nights.

Carter Whitley salvaged 17 points for the Trojans. Ty Mills ended with eight.

North County 71, Ste. Genevieve 58

PARK HILLS – Andrew Civey scored 28 points, including 11 in the first quarter, as North County powered past Ste. Genevieve 71-58 in the Central Christmas Tournament fifth-place bracket on Thursday.

Layne Wigger provided balance at guard with 19 points, and the Raiders landed a matchup against South Iron on Friday after posting a 40-30 halftime lead.

North County (6-5) was also propelled by Jobe Smith with 10 points and Kooper Kekec with seven.

Senior forward Aiden Boyer paced Ste. Genevieve (8-3) with 17 points. Kaden Flye tallied 14 points, Ricky Hunter had 11 and Tucker Reed chipped in eight.

South Iron 52, Festus 51

PARK HILLS – South Iron edged Festus 52-51 to stay alive in the fifth-place bracket on Thursday evening in a rematch of last year’s Central Christmas Tournament title contest.

Martez Burse rallied the Panthers with 10 of his 21 points coming in the fourth quarter. They trailed 35-32 before outscoring the Tigers 20-16 over the last eight minutes.

Gabe Ruble notched 13 points, and Sawyer Huff added 10 on a perfect 6-of-6 free throws as South Iron (10-1) moved on to face North County on Friday.

Festus (7-3) trailed 15-8 through one quarter of action, but charged back with solid defense. Arhmad Branch scored 26 points and Carter Roth tallied 17 with both players sinking five 3-pointers in defeat.

Farmington 59, Herculaneum 58

PARK HILLS – Cannon Roth posted 18 points, and Farmington slipped past higher-seeded Herculaneum 59-58 in the Central Christmas Tournament consolation bracket on Thursday.

Justus Boyer added 15 points, and Logan Schaupert had 14 to bolster the Knights, who trailed 51-48 heading into the fourth quarter.

Farmington (4-7) survived to face Fredericktown for ninth place on Friday.

Gabe Watkins was the only Blackcats player to reach the free-throw line, and sank 7-of-10 attempts while pouring in a game-high 29 points.

Jackson Dearing contributed nine points for eighth-seeded Herculaneum (7-3), which was down 31-29 at halftime before temporarily moving in front.

Fredericktown 54, Crystal City 36

PARK HILLS – Andrew Starkey helped Fredericktown extend its stay at the Central Christmas Tournament to the final day following a 54-36 triumph over Crystal City on Thursday.

The Blackcats seized command after the contest was tied 21-21 at halftime, and booked a spot opposite Farmington in the consolation final on Friday.

Starkey finished with a game-high 24 points while sinking 8-of-12 free throws. Fredericktown (5-5) took a 37-31 lead into the fourth quarter, and limited the Hornets to just five points from there.

Riley Fraire tallied eight of his 12 points in the third, and Mark Heine chipped in seven.

Crystal City (7-6) picked up 10 points from Kanden Bolton plus seven from Ian Kirn.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West County 62, Cuba 45

LEADWOOD – Gracie Wright knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as West County gained separation from Cuba in the third quarter and earned a familiar title game appearance.

The Lady Bulldogs posted a 20-8 scoring edge in that stanza on Thursday afternoon, and secured a 62-45 victory in the semifinal round of the FSCB Christmas Tournament.

West County (10-1) finished 19-of-26 from the line, put four players in double digits and advanced to face Perryville in a championship rematch on Friday.

Wright finished with 17 points, and Alexis Hedgcorth netted 16 as their squad extended a 27-26 halftime lead. Alivia Simily made 7-of-7 free throws while scoring 11 points, and Bailey Skiles added 10.

Diamond Payne had 18 points, and Tyra Haffer tallied 10 of her 15 in the first quarter for Cuba (5-5).

St. Paul 49, Viburnum 46

CADET – St. Paul overcame a ragged first quarter, being outscored 11-3, and edged Viburnum 49-46 on Thursday for ninth place in the FSCB Christmas Tournament.

Senior guard Brylee Durbin netted her first field goal in the second quarter, and amassed a game-high 30 points as the Giants rallied from 34-32 down entering the final period.

Mia Sherrill added 11 points for St. Paul (6-6). Durbin followed up a performance of 36 points and 11 steals in the previous round.

Viburnum (3-6) maintained a narrow 18-16 advantage at halftime, but converted just 8-of-22 free throws as a team.

Natalie Wigger paced the Lady Jays with 22 points, and Katelee Payne added 10 more.