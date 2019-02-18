Try 1 month for 99¢
AV Boys

Arcadia Valley junior Daniel Horn, pictured during a game earlier this season, totaled 17 points and eight rebounds on Monday as the Tigers eliminated rival West County from the Class 3, District 3 tournament.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

FESTUS, Mo. – The Arcadia Valley boys basketball teams maximized a third chance to face rival West County on Monday, eliminating the Bulldogs from the Class 3, District 3 tournament.

Sophomore Carter Brogan scored a game-high 20 points, and claimed seven rebounds as the fifth-seeded Tigers earned a 60-50 quarterfinal win.

Arcadia Valley (12-15) built a 30-19 advantage at halftime, then added 15 points in each of the last two quarters.

West County (12-12) outscored the Tigers 18-15 in the fourth quarter, but could not overcome a 45-32 deficit.

Daniel Horn finished with 17 points and added eight rebounds, and Luke Savage provided 11 points in the victory.

Senior forward Hayden Roney paced the Bulldogs with 14 points in his final varsity game.

Arcadia Valley shot 50 percent from the field, compared to 35 percent by West County, and converted 16-of-23 free-throw attempts.

The Tigers will play top seed St. Pius on Tuesday.

Jared Pettus is a sports reporter for the Daily Journal He can be reached at jpettus@dailyjournalonline.com.

