PARK HILLS – Carter Whitley remained patient for Potosi on Tuesday night as the West County defense worked feverishly to compel the basketball away from his hands.

When the midway mark of the fourth quarter arrived, and both teams were still mired in an abysmal shooting rut, the standout sophomore brought some needed urgency.

Whitley combined with junior Gabe Brawley for a 12-0 run over the last 3:40, and the third-seeded Trojans prevailed 40-28 in the quarterfinals of the MAAA Tournament.

Potosi (17-4) limited the Bulldogs to 1-of-10 from the field in the fourth quarter, and advanced to face Ste. Genevieve in an intriguing rematch from two weeks ago on Friday night.

Both teams unofficially finished with 19 turnovers. West County (13-8) pulled even when Ty Harlow drilled a 3-pointer from the deep right wing on the heels of a deliberate possession.

Brawley answered with a driving runner moments later, and Whitley sank a leaner to restore a 32-28 advantage after poking the ball loose in a crowd.

The Small-School division champion Bulldogs misfired on their ensuing launches from beyond the arc, and Whitley sank a hanging jumper in the lane before tacking on a pair of free throws.

Brawley scored 12 points and Whitley had 11 along with five steals for the Trojans. Ty Mills added nine points and three steals.

West County was paced by Carter Reed and Harlow, who each tallied six points on two triples as Potosi heavily contested most chances from within 12 feet.

Reed brought the Bulldogs within 26-25 as the third quarter concluded, moments after Whitley netted a putback for his initial field goal.

Potosi carried a 13-9 lead after Gavin Portell was left alone on an inbounds play and Mills scampered in transition for a layup late in the first quarter.

West County trailed 19-11 after Brawley broke ahead of the pack for another layup, but tightened its defense for the remainder of the half.

Caden Merrill cut the difference to 19-17 at halftime after controlling an offensive rebound and using two pump fakes to score with a foul.

The Bulldogs will encounter Kingston in the fifth-place bracket on Thursday. West County claimed the regular-season matchup by two points.

Ste. Genevieve 69, Kingston 56

PARK HILLS – Two of the purest scorers in the MAAA, Ste. Genevieve guard Ricky Hunter and Kingston guard Cody Yates, dueled with dazzling results on Tuesday night.

But the second-seeded Dragons benefited from a massive advantage along the boards to secure their spot in the conference tournament semifinals.

Hunter finished with 23 points, forwards Kaden Flye and Tucker Reed notched double-doubles, and Ste. Genevieve prevailed 69-56 after the teams combined for only five first-half turnovers.

Yates scored 31 points from a variety of ranges, and made three steals for Kingston, which has played exclusively away from home since Christmas.

The Cougars stayed within 38-30 when Collin Sumpter drained a jumper early in the third quarter, but lost track of Hunter to their detriment over the next few possessions.

Hunter buried two 3-pointers with a steal and layup in between, marking an individual 8-0 run, and Flye converted a putback to create the largest lead for the Dragons at 51-32.

Brendan Yates answered with a couple of transition baskets, and Mason Nelson drained his third 3-point shot as Kingston rallied to within 53-42.

Ste. Genevieve (16-4) calmly turned to power in the post. Flye regathered a blocked shot to assist Reed nearby, and Aiden Boyer found Flye across the lane to maintain a double-digit spread.

Cody Yates notched 12 points in the fourth quarter, and hit a smooth baseline jumper at 63-51 before Boyer countered with a strong move through contact with three minutes left.

Flye finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists as the Dragons advanced to face Potosi on Friday night. Reed shined early to contribute 16 points plus 10 rebounds.

Cody Yates handed Kingston its final lead at 15-14 on a 3-pointer. Boyer, who totaled eight points with nine rebounds, capped the first quarter with a jumper in response.

Ste. Genevieve went on to produce a key 10-0 run.

Hunter had gone scoreless through the first nine minutes, then erupted for 14 points in the second stanza. He was fouled on a made baseline layup, then stepped out to strike from the perimeter three separate times.

Kingston (11-10) executed a rare uncontested basket on an outlet pass from Seth Politte to Sumpter, but two more jumpers by Hunter restored a 36-26 cushion.

Freshman point guard Alex Basler dished out seven assists to propel the Dragons.

Nelson scored 11 points, and Sumpter had eight for the Cougars.

Van Buren 65, St. Paul 60

FARMINGTON – Van Buren emerged from a lengthy road trip with a 65-60 victory over St. Paul in a recently scheduled game on Tuesday night.

DeVontae Minor scored a team-high 23 points for the Giants.

St. Paul (5-16) also received 13 points from Brett Peak plus nine each from Will Folk and Isaiah Dumas.