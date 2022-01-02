Trojans land atop consolation bracket

PARK HILLS – Sophomore Gabe Brawley helped the Potosi boys establish a feverish early pace, and junior Malachi Sansegraw made a clear impact off the bench Friday afternoon.

That tandem equaled the entire scoring output of opponent Fredericktown, as superb defense propelled the Trojans to a third victory in three days.

Malachi Peppers contributed six crucial steals, Luke Brabham collected eight rebounds, and Potosi prevailed 47-35 for the consolation plaque at the Central Christmas Tournament.

The Trojans salvaged a promising result as the No. 10 seed with a younger crew after an all-senior starting lineup went two games and done at last year’s event.

Brawley netted 18 points, and Sansegraw finished with 17. Potosi (7-4) grabbed a 29-19 lead as Brawley hit a baseline runner and Sansegraw made a transition layup to begin the third quarter.

Fredericktown (5-5) competed for a fourth consecutive day from the lower half of the bracket, and reached the placement phase despite exceeding 40 points just once.

Andrew Starkey highlighted the Blackcats with 15 points, and drained a running bank shot before Lane Sikes sank two free throws to make the margin 38-35.

But their comeback bid faded abruptly as Potosi responded with a closing 9-0 run over the last three minutes. Sansegraw switched the momentum for good with his second 3-pointer.

Zane West regained control of a loose ball in the lane for an insurance basket, and connected from the line after his next offensive rebound induced a late foul.

The Trojans carried a 35-25 advantage after Peppers was involved in two trapping steals that soon resulted in points before the third quarter ended.

Brawley netted his team’s first nine points, punctuated by two streaking layups off broken pressure and an ensuing steal after nailing a perimeter shot.

Ty Mills and Sansegraw also struck from long range for a 16-9 cushion before Fredericktown offered its most sustained challenge at the lead.

Andrew Starkey beat scrambling pressure down the floor for a layup, and Cohlbe Dunnahoo continued a solid first half on the boards to earn free throws and make it 20-17.

Sansegraw contributed two baskets in response for Potosi as the teams combined for only 14 points during the second quarter. The halftime difference stood at 26-19.

Dunnahoo ended with eight points plus a game-high 12 rebounds. Matthew Starkey added seven points, including a corner triple that represented the lone Fredericktown lead at 6-5.

The Trojans forced 20 turnovers while committing only 10.

