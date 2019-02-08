PARK HILLS – Potosi delivered prominent defensive stops down the stretch for a second straight game, and earned the opportunity to challenge powerful Farmington for the MAAA Tournament title.
Noah Jacobsen recorded 20 points while making 6-of-7 free throws, and the second-seeded Trojans notched a 44-41 semifinal victory over North County on Friday night.
Karter Kekec, whose clutch pair of free throws saved the Raiders in the quarterfinals, caught the left side of the rim on a 30-footer as time expired.
The contest was tied 33-33 heading into the fourth quarter. Jacobsen converted a 3-point play while drawing contact in the lane to answer a basket by Kolten Poorman.
Sophomore Ryker Walton scored his lone field goal on a Jacobsen feed to make it 40-37 with 1:40 left, and the Potosi defense protected the lead with two forced turnovers.
Kekec brought the Raiders to within 43-41 on an uncontested layup with 23 seconds on the clock, and his team regained possession after Walton missed a front-end free throw.
But an initial bobble create a rushed situation, as Poorman hustled toward the corner to save the ball into Kekec, who then had to throw a pass before going out of bounds.
Kaleb Coffman intercepted the ball before it could reach post player John Starkey in the paint, and made 1-of-2 from the line with 3.8 seconds remaining.
Coffman finished with 12 points, and Zach Haynes added eight for Potosi (10-10). The championship game is scheduled for Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.
Clayton Crow equaled Poorman with a team-high 12 points while collecting six rebounds, and Kekec tossed in 11 points for North County (12-10).
Starkey returned to action in a reserve role after missing the previous game against Fredericktown due to the flu. But his minutes were sporadic.
The game featured five ties, and neither squad enjoyed an advantage larger than two possessions at any juncture. Interior defense was stingy, resulting in many patient trips down the floor.
North County built an early 12-7 lead after Poorman sank a tiebreaking 3-pointer and Kekec found an opening to slash off the dribble for a layup.
Jacobsen heated up with back-to-back triples in the second quarter, and Coffman added a scoring spin move inside to give the Trojans their largest advantage at 22-16.
The Raiders came back to get the last four points of the second quarter, and pulled even at 26-26 when Jaelen Reed caught and finished a sharp pass from the high post.
Farmington 68, Central 52
PARK HILLS – Bryce Sancegraw displayed an often overlooked dimension of his game on Friday night by beating the Central defense to the basket on numerous occasions.
The top-seeded Knights forced Central to play from behind in contrast to their previous clash, and rolled 68-52 in the first MAAA Tournament semifinal game on Friday.
Sancegraw compiled a game-high 20 points while maintaining his role as a distributor with eight assists, and Farmington (19-2) advanced to face Potosi for the crown on Saturday.
Tycen Gray nearly had a double-double by halftime for the Knights, and provided 16 points plus 13 rebounds in a battle that was initially headed for laugher status.
Central (11-11) stayed competitive despite an abysmal start – including a 0-for-10 dry spell from the field at the outset – thanks to a sudden barrage from the perimeter.
Jake Casey and Breven McMullen powered their way inside to convert traditional 3-point plays during the third quarter, and brought the Rebels within 46-38.
Sancegraw finished an ensuing give-and-go from senior center Cole Laurence, who dished out seven assists, and teammate Brant Gray followed with a key 3-pointer.
Farmington restored a 58-40 advantage when Tycen Gray drilled his own triple early in the fourth, and the Rebels could get no closer than 12 from there.
Laurence chipped in 12 points, including a transition layup as a 70-foot outlet from Sancegraw was right on the money. Cole Gerstenberger added nine in the victory.
The Knights committed one turnover in the first half, and spread points around to all five starters while bolting ahead 20-1 with precision over a span greater than 10 minutes.
Trevor Bradley rattled in a 3-pointer to end the Rebels’ field-goal drought with 5:32 left in the second quarter, and Drew Hamski buried three of them off the bench before halftime.
McMullen coaxed in a floater with 3 seconds left to make the difference 34-20 at intermission, and paced Central with 16 points overall.
Brent Wagner added 11 points in the second half to match the total for Hamski, and Casey provided eight points with four assists.
Rebels starter Cade Scherffius was assessed a technical foul less than three minutes into the game after protesting a call, and did not return to the game.
FIFTH-PLACE BRACKET
Ste. Genevieve 40, Valle Catholic 37
PARK HILLS – Ste. Genevieve welcomed two starters back from injury or illness, and got a final defensive stop on Thursday to extend its stay in the MAAA Tournament.
Sam Stolzer and Chad Donze scored 10 points each, and a modest 6-0 spurt down the stretch propelled the Dragons past neighbor Valle Catholic 40-37 in the fifth-place bracket.
Christian Boyer added eight points, Logan Trollinger and Derek Morganthaler returned to action under reduced minutes, and Ste. Genevieve (14-9) advanced to play Arcadia Valley on Saturday.
Donze used a slight hesitation before progressing into the lane for a tiebreaking 3-point play with 4:23 left, marking the fifth and final lead change of the fourth quarter at 36-33.
Austin Kuehn added a pull-up jumper from the elbow, and the Dragons later melted more than a minute off the clock in an empty possession.
Valle Catholic (12-11), hindered by 18 turnovers in the contest, trailed by five with 26 seconds remaining before Ryan Grein sank a short floater in the lane to keep hope alive.
Although Donze missed a front-end free throw that would have iced the outcome, Carter Hoog heaved slightly long on a clean look from 23 feet as time expired.
Chase Dunlap scored nine of his game-high 14 points within the first five minutes as Valle Catholic had an early lead. Stolzer countered with two field goals for an 11-11 tie as the first quarter concluded.
Nolan Schwent dribbled end to end for a layup off a steal, and Bryce Palmer spotted the Warriors a 19-14 advantage with a putback moments later.
Boyer capped an 8-0 response by coaxing in a reverse layup for the Dragons, who posted a halftime lead of 23-22 but trailed 29-27 after a plodding third quarter.
Kyle Gielow scored on a diagonal pass to give Valle its final advantage at 33-32.
Ste. Genevieve won both head-to-head meetings this season by a margin of three points.
Arcadia Valley 58, Fredericktown 56
PARK HILLS – Arcadia Valley is guaranteed to finish higher than its original No. 7 seed after handing Fredericktown a second straight narrow loss at the MAAA Tournament.
Junior forward Daniel Horn sparked the offensive push with 12 of his 27 points occurring in the first half, and the Tigers prevailed 58-56 for a spot in the fifth-place game.
Taylon Jones added 10 points, and split two free throws for a four-point lead after making a crucial steal in the final minute of regulation.
The Blackcats drew closer with a layup, however, and intercepted a long AV inbounds pass after nearly forcing a 5-second violation with swarming pressure.
A timeout was granted with 1.7 seconds left, but a launch as the buzzer sounded missed just two nights after Fredericktown suffered a 54-53 quarterfinal setback.
Luke Savage had nine points for Arcadia Valley (10-13), which will face Ste. Genevieve on Saturday evening at North County High School.
Logan Winkelman and Dylan St. Clair each scored 21 points to power Fredericktown (10-11).
Arcadia Valley carried a 30-23 lead at halftime, and avenged two previous head-to-head losses by a combined total of six points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.