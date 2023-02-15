LEADWOOD – Tucker Reed compiled 21 points with nine rebounds, and Ste. Genevieve topped West County 65-47 in boys basketball action on Tuesday.

Ricky Hunter returned in full force following a medical scare on Saturday to score 19 points, and the Dragons outscored the Bulldogs 39-23 after taking a 26-24 halftime lead.

Ste. Genevieve (18-5) picked up 14 points from Kaden Flye while Aiden Boyer added seven rebounds and five steals.

Caden Merrill netted 10 points, and Ty Harlow had nine on three 3-pointers for West County (13-10).

The suspended MAAA tournament championship game between Ste. Gen. and Central will resume on Saturday at noon with the top-seeded Rebels hosting.

Central 81, Arcadia Valley 51

PARK HILLS – Collin McMullen scored a career-high 26 points on 8-of-11 shooting from 3-point range, and Central routed Arcadia Valley 81-51 on Tuesday night.

Jobe Bryant finished with 12 points and seven assists before sitting out the last 13 minutes, and the Rebels carried a 56-19 halftime lead.

Central (20-2) picked up nine points on three triples by Mason Williams, who shook off a hard foul by Jackson Inman and awkward landing on a transition layup attempt.

McMullen splashed three 3-pointers within the last 51 seconds of the first quarter to make it 31-11. The Rebels connected 11 times from long range within the first 11 minutes.

Triston Stewart muscled in a putback, and Kannon Harlow capped a 30-0 run spanning six minutes with a steal and layup at 49-11 prior to intermission.

Kendall Horton provided eight points with four assists, and Zach Boyd had seven points in the win.

Ralph Salinas and Gavan Douglas netted 11 points each for Arcadia Valley (7-14). Colin Whited had seven points, and Nolan Inman collected 10 rebounds.

Central will play for two titles this week. A make-up game on Friday against Fredericktown can clinch the MAAA Large-School championship outright

The Rebels will host Ste. Genevieve at noon Saturday in the resumption of the suspended conference tournament final.

Notre Dame 56, Farmington 53

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Logan Landewee scored his only field goal on a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining to lift Notre Dame over Farmington 56-53 on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs outscored the Knights 24-13 in the fourth quarter, and drained six triples overall to snap their eight-game losing streak.

Brett Dohogne paced Notre Dame (8-17) with 16 points. Kolton Johnson tied the game at 51-51 with a 3-pointer to score 13 overall, and Greg Dennis chipped in 10 points.

Justus Boyer scored on the run to counter a steal and layup by Dennis, but the Bulldogs capitalized on their chance for a game-winning shot while dominating the turnover margin 18-9.

Cannon Roth provided a game-high 20 points for Farmington (9-16), and put his team ahead for the final time at 50-48 on an uncontested layup with 2:19 left.

The Knights collectively made 9-of-10 free throws in defeat, and established a 27-20 halftime advantage on the road after opening on a 9-0 run.

Boyer finished with 13 points, and Logan Schaupert tossed in seven for Farmington.

Jefferson 77, St. Paul 46

FARMINGTON – Jefferson dominated St. Paul for a 77-46 road victory on Tuesday night.

DeVontae Minor netted 25 points to lead St. Paul (6-19), which meets Marquand on Thursday to finish out the regular season.

Isaiah Dumas added 11 points for the Giants.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Steelville 68, West County 65

STEELVILLE, Mo. – Daylan Pryor scored a game-high 17 points, and Steelville edged West County 68-65 in a physical and up-tempo battle on Tuesday night.

Abby Kreitner added 14 points, Ragan Martin finished with 12 and Marli Perkins totaled 11 as Steelville (17-8) placed four players in double figures.

West County (19-5) trailed for a majority of the second half amid foul trouble, but moved in front 65-64 lead when Alivia Simily scored off a baseline drive and jump stop with one minute remaining.

Kreitner immediately drove the length of the floor, and converted two free throws as the Lady Cardinals regained the lead for good.

The Lady Bulldogs missed their final three shots from the field, including a corner 3-pointer as time expired in hopes of extending the action.

The visitors carried a 39-30 lead into the final minute of the second quarter after Alexis Hedgcorth made a putback and two subsequent free throws.

Steelville quickly closed to within 41-37 at halftime, and gathered steam with a pivotal 9-0 surge out of the locker room.

Hedgcorth shared game-high honors with 17 points. Skiles contributed 16 points, and Simily added 13 for the Lady Bulldogs.

Central 66, Arcadia Valley 33

PARK HILLS – Central honored lone senior Halle Richardson during a late timeout, and 12 players scored during a 66-33 home victory over Arcadia Valley on Tuesday night.

Khloe Dischbein scored a game-high 14 points, and Allysa O’Connor picked up 10 points and five assists to lead the Lady Rebels.

Kinley Norris also dished out five assists, and equaled Richardson with eight points for Central (21-3).

Arcadia Valley (6-17) jumped ahead 10-6 on two early 3-pointers by Addison Gallaher, but turnovers became a problem as the host squad countered with a 13-0 run.

Aniston Mapes beat the buzzer from straight away with a 3-pointer, and the Lady Rebels capped a strong second quarter ahead 40-14.

Molly Cook netted 11 points, and Jayme Standefer tallied eight in the second half for AV.

St. Paul 63, Kingston 46

FARMINGTON – Brylee Durbin and Sammy Jo Pemberton each sank three 3-pointers for Senior Night, and St. Paul defeated Kingston 63-46 on Tuesday.

The Giants, playing a stretch of four games in four days, posted leads of 19-6 through one quarter and 31-15 at halftime.

Durbin finished with 32 points while sinking 11-of-15 free throws, and stood 48 points from 2,000 in her career entering Wednesday’s contest against Oak Ridge.

Mia Sherrill added 11 points, Pemberton ended with nine and Pippa Detring had eight for St. Paul (12-12).

Jade Mendenhall went 8-of-10 from the line while notching a team-high 16 points for Kingston (0-22). Joleen Saunders tallied 13 points and Allison Hahn chipped in eight.

Bunker 72, Valley 32

BUNKER, Mo. – Senior standout Kaitlyn Belk scored 29 points, and Bunker eased past visiting Valley 72-32 on Tuesday night.

Kinsey Barton added 10 points while Maddy Dickerson and Loren Ritter contributed nine each for the Lady Eagles.

Valley (5-19) closed its regular reason, and will face Christian on Tuesday in the Class 2, District 4 first round at Crystal City.