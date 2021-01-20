Tuesday Basketball: Sikeston sinks Knights behind 37 from Atkins

FARMINGTON – Leroy Atkins turned Black Knight Fieldhouse into his own personal playground during a sensational performance on Tuesday night.
The senior guard blistered the nets for 37 points, including 25 in the first half, and Sikeston continued its basketball mastery over Farmington with an 84-70 victory.
The Bulldogs never trailed and forced 26 turnovers, shrugging off any worries that their less experienced crew could navigate the formidable road test.
Atkins, whose career high of 41 points occurred earlier this season, went 7-of-12 from 3-point range and stamped an opening 11-0 run by Sikeston (5-5).
After sinking the game’s initial field goal from 23 feet, he added two transition layups on two of his four steals. Atkins capped the first quarter with 10 points, and pocketed 15 more in the second.
Senior guard Brant Gray had 18 points to pace Farmington (9-5), and was instrumental in helping the host squad twice draw to within two possessions before halftime.
Gray made it 19-15 with a 3-pointer, but Sikeston answered as Atkins began the second period with a putback through contact. Carson Beaird followed with a third-chance basket.
An offensive rebound and basket by Gray at 26-21 again met a response from Atkins, who connected on a mid-range jumper before two more triples helped to create a 41-31 halftime difference.
Farmington insisted on trying to sustain a rapid tempo from the outset, even with a minimal rotation of six players, while the Bulldogs offered a fresh group of five at once off their bench.
Lontas McClinton supplied 16 points and eight rebounds from the starting group, and Vashaun Upchurch contributed 10 exclusively in the second half.
Isaiah Robinson ended with 15 points for the Knights, and threw down his second dunk of the night after making a midcourt deflection to bring them within 52-40.
But Sikeston pulled away with an 18-5 run over the next 3 ½ minutes. Upchurch sank a turnaround near the low block, and Adrian Smith beat Farmington to the rim for a layup and foul just seconds after Gray knocked down a 3-pointer at the other end.
Atkins applied his final dagger early in the fourth quarter, and Upchurch attacked 1-on-2 for another successful finish. A 3-pointer by Tyler Owens yielded the largest lead at 76-50.
Farmington flourished offensively with 20 points over the last 4:35, well too late to threaten as starters from both sides were already done for the night.
Jonah Burgess totaled nine points plus seven rebounds, and Jacob Jarvis muscled in two baskets while doubled in the paint to contribute eight points and six rebounds overall.
Farmington made 12-of-23 free throws after Sikeston reached the double bonus midway through the second quarter.
Ste. Genevieve 58, De Soto 39
STE. GENEVIEVE – Smothering defense throughout the first half helped Ste. Genevieve beat De Soto 58-39 for its fifth consecutive win on Tuesday night.
Ste. Genevieve (10-5) assumed leads of 18-4 after one quarter and 30-11 at halftime, then outscored the visitors 20-9 in the fourth after the margin was temporarily reduced to 38-30.
Aiden Boyer tallied 17 points and Rudy Flieg provided 13 more as Ste. Genevieve established a presence in the low post. Ricky Hunter notched nine points and Logan Trollinger added eight.
Drake Turnbo, Levi Fischer and Jordan Mertens each scored eight for De Soto (8-8) in the battle of Dragons.
Ste. Gen. will look for a 3-0 conference start at Fredericktown on Friday.
Arcadia Valley 78, Fredericktown 73
IRONTON – Sophomore Jackson Dement shined inside with 29 points, and powered Arcadia Valley to a 78-73 home victory over Fredericktown on Tuesday night.
Andrew Tedford added 18 points among four players in double figures, as the Tigers (4-7) avenged their narrow loss against the Blackcats (9-7) in the AV Thanksgiving Tournament first round.
Arcadia Valley jumped ahead 22-16 through one quarter, and mounted a resurgence down the stretch after Fredericktown clawed back to lead 49-47 after three.
Nathan Pannebecker supplied 14 points, and Carter Brogan ended with 11 in the win. Willie Carter had the remaining six for his squad on two long-range jumpers in the second half.
Fredericktown was paced by three main sources. Andrew Starkey compiled 21 points while Nate Miller and Matthew Starkey netted 20 each.
North County 81, West County 26
BONNE TERRE – Karter Kekec returned to the North County lineup on Tuesday night after missing multiple games to rest a tender lower leg.
The senior guard and all-state performer from last year scored 12 points during an 81-26 blowout of West County as one of four Raiders to achieve double figures.
Kyle Conkright posted a team-high 13 points, Clayton Crow equaled Kekec with 12 apiece, and Nolan Reed chipped in 10 for North County (10-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North County 67, Mehlville 31
ST. LOUIS – North County established its control early on, and defeated Mehlville 67-31 while playing a third true road game in four nights Tuesday.
Paris Larkin and Hanna Politte had 12 points each for the Lady Raiders (11-2), who will host Central for a crucial conference game on Thursday.
North County carried a 36-14 lead into halftime. Kamryn Winch finished with 10 points while Ella Gant and Emily Pruneau added seven each.
Gabby Moen paced Mehlville (4-6) with 12 points.
Potosi 74, Valley 20
POTOSI – Carley Hampton notched 13 of her game-high 18 points during a strong first quarter as Potosi blitzed county rival Valley 74-20 on Tuesday.
Sisters Kaydence Gibson and Kya Gibson matched with nine points apiece, and the Lady Trojans (8-7) surged to their fifth victory in six contests.
Potosi built a halftime lead of 39-9, and was further bolstered by eight points each from Rain Baxter, Annie McCaul and Emily Hochstatter.
Kenley Missey produced seven of her 10 points during the first quarter for Valley (3-10), which was held scoreless under a running clock in the fourth.
Kingston 49, Grandview 42
CADET – Madison Nelson powered in 34 points, and the Kingston girls rallied from behind in the fourth quarter to overtake Grandview 49-42 in overtime on Tuesday night.
Ashley Johnston added nine points for the Lady Cougars (9-3).
Bourbon 55, Bismarck 54
BOURBON, Mo. – Freshman guard Madison Dunn netted 26 points on Tuesday evening, but Bismarck was edged 55-54 by host Bourbon.
Senior Teagan Ryder provided 10 points, and Janson King tallied nine for the Lady Indians (2-11).