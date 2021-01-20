Tuesday Basketball: Sikeston sinks Knights behind 37 from Atkins

An offensive rebound and basket by Gray at 26-21 again met a response from Atkins, who connected on a mid-range jumper before two more triples helped to create a 41-31 halftime difference.

Farmington insisted on trying to sustain a rapid tempo from the outset, even with a minimal rotation of six players, while the Bulldogs offered a fresh group of five at once off their bench.

Lontas McClinton supplied 16 points and eight rebounds from the starting group, and Vashaun Upchurch contributed 10 exclusively in the second half.

Isaiah Robinson ended with 15 points for the Knights, and threw down his second dunk of the night after making a midcourt deflection to bring them within 52-40.

But Sikeston pulled away with an 18-5 run over the next 3 ½ minutes. Upchurch sank a turnaround near the low block, and Adrian Smith beat Farmington to the rim for a layup and foul just seconds after Gray knocked down a 3-pointer at the other end.

Atkins applied his final dagger early in the fourth quarter, and Upchurch attacked 1-on-2 for another successful finish. A 3-pointer by Tyler Owens yielded the largest lead at 76-50.