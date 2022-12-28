Tuesday Basketball: Trojans take Christmas opener; other tournaments under way

PARK HILLS – Potosi broke ahead of Fredericktown prior to halftime, and prevailed Tuesday night in a Central Christmas Tournament game featuring two of the area’s most prolific scorers.

Carter Whitley tallied 24 points and four steals for the seventh-seeded Trojans, who sank eight 3-point shots in their 68-52 first-round victory.

Senior guard Ty Mills provided timely plays all evening, and totaled 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists as Potosi (8-1) advanced to face three-time defending champion South Iron on Wednesday.

Andrew Starkey began his farewell appearance at the event with a game-high 25 points in defeat against consistently tight defense from a combination of Gabe Brawley and Whitley.

Riley Fraire added 12 points, six rebounds and four blocks for Fredericktown (3-5), which struggled to find a steady spark outside of its two main threats.

Potosi extended a 21-19 lead with a quick 10-2 run that Whitley highlighted with two jumpers. Mills added four free throws while drawing a key third foul on defending guard Mark Heine.

Brawley ended with 11 points and three assists before leaving late with an ailing ankle. He extended a 35-26 halftime lead with a 3-pointer, and Mills added an uncontested putback.

Starkey tried to keep the Blackcats close with his own triple and a slashing finish through contact. They got within 44-32 on a 3-pointer by Heine.

But a strong move in the post from Zane West resulted in a basket and foul. Mills connected from long range and West capped the third quarter with a transition layup at 52-37 to end with eight points and five rebounds.

Whitley sealed the victory by drilling his fifth 3-pointer after Starkey rallied Fredericktown to a 59-49 margin with 3:49 remaining.

The Trojans forced 17 turnovers while committing 14.

Fredericktown enjoyed its final lead at 9-7. Zander Stephens sank a turning jumper in the lane early, and produced three steals plus three assists.

Hillsboro 84, Arcadia Valley 60

PARK HILLS – Hillsboro displayed perhaps the deepest roster among the 16 boys teams during the first-round finale of the Central Christmas Tournament.

Luka Pool drilled three 3-pointers in the second quarter, and erupted for 25 overall while also netting several transition baskets in an 84-60 triumph over Arcadia Valley on Tuesday night.

Noah Holland finished with 15 points, and Zach Reynolds sank his first two threes of the season amid 13 bench points. The Hawks advanced to face JCAA rival and No. 3 seed Festus in the quarterfinal round.

Senior forward Jackson Dement countered with 23 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers, who faded while being outscored 23-9 in the third quarter.

Ralph Salinas knocked down three corner 3-pointers in the first half, and chipped in three steals while Colin Whited contributed eight points on 8-of-12 free throws.

Hillsboro (6-2) picked up 10 points from Dominic Sutton, and never trailed after a Holland 3-pointer and inbounds pass to Payton Brown in the paint helped create a 7-1 start.

Arcadia Valley (5-4) chipped away as Dement powered through traffic on multiple occasion, and briefly pulled even at 24-24 when Salinas struck from long range.

But the Hawks escalated the tempo to outscore the Tigers 21-11 over a five-minute stretch heading into halftime. Pool netted nine of those points on a slashing layup through contact and back-to-back threes.

Chase Sucharski further propelled Hillsboro with consecutive layups off turnovers to extend a 45-35 halftime cushion. Pool made it 62-37 with another 3-point splash.

First-year Tigers head coach David Prater was assessed a technical foul for disputing a traveling call, and his team faced a running clock after Holland dunked in the final stanza.

Gavan Douglas had a hustling highlight for AV in the second quarter as his diving steal and alert pass enabled Whited to reach the charity stripe.

Douglas finished with five assists, and reserve guard Dillon Mueller chipped in seven points.

Farmington 62, Jefferson 54

PARK HILLS – Justus Boyer posted 12 points and eight rebounds on Tuesday, and Farmington slipped past Jefferson 62-54 in the Central Christmas Tournament consolation round.

Logan Schaupert finished with 13 points among five players in double digits, and the Knights closed on a 12-3 run to secure a matchup with Herculaneum on Thursday.

Farmington (3-7) knocked down seven 3-pointers in the second half after starting 1-for-9, and grabbed a 25-21 halftime advantage when Boyer banked in a 60-footer as time expired.

C.J. Johnson connected four times from beyond the arc, and netted a game-high 18 points for Jefferson (3-10), which regained a 51-50 lead on a 3-point play in the post from Kaleb Walker.

Braydon Berry answered with a turning shot along the low block. Boyer then nailed a triple and found a cutting Cooper Tripp on a sideline inbounds pass as the Knights surged ahead 57-51.

Tripp finished with 12 points while adding two clinching steals in a span of 20 seconds late. Cannon Roth corralled six rebounds, and equaled Berry with 10 points each in the win.

Walker netted all 12 of his points in the second half to match Jefferson teammate Max Schnitzler, and Nate Breeze supplied nine points with nine rebounds.

Farmington opened the third quarter with inside field goals from Roth and Berry, but the Blue Jays countered with back-to-back threes by Johnson and Schnitzler to stay close at 29-27.

The Knights held a slight 11-9 after one quarter despite struggling from the perimeter.

Valle Catholic 71, Valley Park 41

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior guard Chase Fallert netted 16 points, and second-seeded Valle Catholic cruised past Valley Park 71-41 in the first round of the Warrior Winter Classic on Tuesday night.

The Warriors extended their 33-25 halftime lead by outscoring Valley Park 22-8 in the third quarter, and advanced to play Seckman on Wednesday in the semifinal round.

Sam Drury finished with 15 points, and Harry Oliver added 12 more for Valle Catholic (5-2).

Kingston 70, St. Paul 37

STE. GENEVIEVE – Cody Yates scored 23 points, and Kingston rolled past St. Paul 70-37 in the first round of the Warrior Winter Classic on Tuesday.

Collin Sumpter netted 15 points while Corey Kemper notched 13 and Mason Nelson contributed 12 to put four Cougars in double figures.

Kingston (7-2) progressed to a semifinal clash with St. Vincent on Wednesday.

DeVontae Minor had 19 points for St. Paul (2-10).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North County 77, Rolla JV 30

ROLLA, Mo. – North County opened the Rolla Tournament with a commanding 77-30 victory over the host junior varsity on Tuesday afternoon.

Paris Larkin scored a game-high 19 points against a surprise opponent after St. Joseph Central opted to withdraw from the event.

Freshman forward Alli Scott provided 16 points while Lainey Calkins added 12 and Alyssa Ludwig chipped in 11 more for the Lady Raiders.

North County (6-2) secured its spot in the semifinal round Wednesday against the Rolla varsity.

Farmington 54, Lutheran North 39

FENTON, Mo. – Farmington pulled away in the fourth quarter to begin its title defense at the Rockwood Summit Tournament on Tuesday.

Jade Roth tallied a game-high 17 points, and the Knights defeated Lutheran North 54-39 after outscoring the Crusaders 16-7 over the final eight minutes.

Grace Duncan and Brynn Johnson each dropped in 12 points, and Maddie Mills added eight. The Knights booked a semifinal encounter with the host squad on Wednesday.

Farmington (10-2) bolted to a 15-8 lead after one quarter, but saw it reduced to 22-20 at halftime.

Jaila Haywood paced Lutheran North (6-5) with 11 points, and Kayla Sullivan scored eight.

Potosi 49, Ste. Genevieve 38

PARK HILLS – Kaydence Gibson sank a couple of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help Potosi eliminate Ste. Genevieve 49-38 from the Central Christmas Tournament consolation bracket on Tuesday.

The Lady Trojans were bolstered by 5 ½ minutes of scoreless defense in the second, and advanced to face Festus for fifth place on Friday morning.

Gibson tallied 13 points and four steals overall, and forward Nora Henry provided 10 key points off the bench. Potosi (7-3) never trailed after Emily Hochstatter opened the game with a 3-pointer.

Kya Gibson finished a pass across the lane from Paige West to establish the largest lead at 42-27, and her sister connected off a kickout to restore a 45-31 difference.

Sadie Greminger attacked the basket for nine points to equal sophomore classmate Kayden Huck, who knocked down two perimeter shots in the third quarter for Ste. Genevieve (5-4).

Ava Meyer provided six points and nine rebounds in defeat, and beat the buzzer off a steal and assist by Jamison Kemper to bring the Dragons within 11-7 as the first quarter ended.

West drained a 3-pointer, and Ava Robart sank a baseline jumper during an otherwise low-scoring second quarter as Potosi carried a 18-11 halftime edge.

Hochstatter totaled eight points with four steals in the victory.

Festus 60, Arcadia Valley 45

PARK HILLS – Josie Allen scored 16 points, Ciara McDonald added 15 and Festus downed Arcadia Valley 60-45 in the consolation bracket of the Central Christmas Tournament on Tuesday.

Avery Schmitt netted eight of her 11 points in the first quarter, and Festus (6-4) established a 31-15 halftime lead before advancing to face Potosi for fifth place on Friday morning.

Arcadia Valley (0-9) finished a solid 14-of-18 from the line, and posted a 17-15 scoring edge in the third quarter despite remaining winless.

Freshman guard Paige Newstead-Adams tallied a game-high 17 points while connecting three times from beyond the arc. Alyssa Glanzer had 13 points, and Lily Pursley chipped in eight.

Bismarck 44, Viburnum 37

LEADWOOD – Bismarck overcome a slow start with a strong second quarter, and edged Viburnum 44-37 in the FSCB Christmas Tournament first round on Tuesday.

Ashley Hawkins shined with 22 points as the Lady Indians earned a matchup with Perryville. They trailed 11-4 through eight minutes before surging ahead 21-14 by halftime.

Halie Dickey chipped in eight points, and Janson King added seven for Bismarck (5-5).

Katelee Payne delivered a game-high 26 points for Viburnum.