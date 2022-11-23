Tuesday Hoops: AV turns up intensity in first-round blowout

IRONTON – The season debut for Arcadia Valley under new coach and former South Iron star David Prater clearly showed the Tigers as prepared and eager to play fast.

The fourth-seeded host squad of the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament wrapped the first round Tuesday night by forcing 29 turnovers and instantly looking to attack.

Senior guard Ralph Salinas compiled 25 points and five steals, and the Tigers rolled past Clearwater 90-59 while committing just 10 turnovers of their own.

Jackson Dement added 16 points with eight rebounds, and Gavan Douglas totaled 16 points with seven steals and four assists as Arcadia Valley (1-0) advanced to face South Iron on Wednesday.

Defensive pressure helped AV settle the outcome by halftime, and a 44-23 lead ballooned to 57-27 after Douglas and Salinas scored five seconds apart off steals less than two minutes into the third quarter.

Dillon Mueller sank a 3-pointer and followed his own miss before Gage Douglas connected from long range for a 71-35 margin. Dement crashed the boards and produced five field goals in the stanza.

Colin Whited missed the last 13 minutes with a bloody nose after dishing out seven assists, but Arcadia Valley continued to crisply share the ball.

Jasper Inman matched Mueller with nine points each, and Gage Douglas netted eight. But Clearwater (0-1) struggled most against the guarding speed and slashing ability of Salinas.

AV moved ahead to stay at 13-12 when Inman finished a strong pass across the lane from Salinas, who later netted his fourth basket on a pull-up jumper.

Whited found Salinas ahead of the pack for a layup, and consecutive 3-pointers by Gage Douglas and Gavan Douglas helped extend the margin to 44-23 by halftime.

Clearwater was easily paced by forward by senior forward Keegan Gracey, who powered through traffic in the paint several times to amass a game-high 26 points plus eight rebounds.

Evan Tooke finished with 15 points in defeat, and teammate Landon Towe nailed a couple of threes during the second quarter.

Clearwater slipped into the consolation bracket to face Lesterville, with the winner of that contest meeting Bismarck for fifth place.

Bismarck 64, Ellington 52

IRONTON – Bismarck brought balance and energy through three solid quarters on Tuesday night, and reached the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament fifth-place game by topping Ellington 64-52.

Sven Wilson totaled 13 points with nine rebounds, and Daven Miller netted 13 points with three assists as the Indians faced their lone deficit at 2-0.

Bismarck (1-1) outworked the Whippets on the glass and defensively during an ensuing 14-2 run, and found Wilson inside for three early baskets.

Garrett Mork and Carter Hedrick capped the first quarter with 3-pointers for a 20-8 advantage, and Bismarck struck nine times overall from beyond the arc.

Senior point guard Gavin Butery was active with five steals and six assists, and the Indians increased a 37-22 halftime lead to 55-30 late in the third.

That cushion was enough to withstand a sloppy six-minute stretch of the fourth quarter as Ellington yielded one basket to Wilson while charging back on an aggressive 21-3 run.

Colby Hedrick drilled a 3-pointer after setting up Ralon Morrissey on a fast break, and Conor Milller hit from long range as the Whippets trimmed their deficit to 60-52 with 1:17 left.

Carter Hedrick and Wilson sealed the Bismarck triumph with perfect trips to the line, and the Indians made 9-of-15 free throws compared to 10-of-17 by their opponents.

Martinez avoided his early foul trouble from the first round to match Carter Hedrick with 11 points each, and grabbed six rebounds as Bismarck put four players in double figures.

Colby Hedrick poured in a game-high 22 points while adding six rebounds and three steals for Ellington. Morrissey chipped in eight points plus five assists.

Bunker 73, St. Paul 48

BUNKER, Mo. – St. Paul dropped its boys basketball season opener 73-48 to Bunker on Tuesday night.

DeVontae Minor began his senior campaign for the Giants with a team-high 25 points. Isaiah Dumas finished with 10 points, and William Folk had eight.

St. Paul (0-1) will face the host squad in the first round of the Valley Tournament on Saturday night.