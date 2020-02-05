STE. GENEVIEVE – Junior guard Carter Brogan surpassed 1,000 career points late in the fourth quarter while helping Arcadia Valley secure at least a share of the MAAA Small-School title.
Daniel Horn added a strong double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and also claimed six steals as the visiting Tigers outlasted Valle Cathollic 59-43 on Tuesday night.
Arcadia Valley (10-8, 4-0) can earn the championship outright with a make-up victory at Kingston. That game was scheduled for Wednesday amid a threat of inclement weather.
Brogan finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, and reached the milestone on a driving layup during a closing 11-2 by the Tigers.
He made a steal and layup, then drained a 3-pointer on the next possession after Valle Catholic (13-8, 4-1) had drawn within 43-35 with six minutes remaining.
Caleb Crowell had 11 points, and Stephen Pursley totaled 10 points with four steals as four Tigers landed in double digits. They enjoyed leads of 17-9 through one quarter and 34-24 at halftime.
The Warriors trailed 48-41 when Kyle Gielow hit a putback with 3:02 remaining, but a chance to further narrow the gap slipped away as Horn scored in transition.
Carter Hoog netted 12 of his 14 points in the first half to pace Valle Catholic.
AV shot 50 percent from the field.
Kingston 61, Bismarck 21
BISMARCK – Kingston evened its conference record on the road by building a substantial first-half lead and rolling past Bismarck 61-21.
Matt Nelson poured in 23 points and secured nine rebounds for the Cougars (8-10, 2-2), who entered the break with a 33-11 advantage.
Kyle Vandergriff added seven points as 10 Kingston players touched the scoring column.
Jase Campbell had six points in the home finale for Bismarck (1-17, 0-5).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arcadia Valley 59, Grandview 55
IRONTON – The Arcadia Valley girls stormed back from nine points down in the last five minutes of regulation, and defeated Grandview 59-55 in overtime on Tuesday night.
Gracee Smith totaled 19 points and four steals while sinking 7-of-8 free throws, and the Lady Tigers (12-7) closed the fourth quarter on a 12-3 run to send a 51-51 game into an extra session.
Jaidyn Phelps compiled 16 points and seven rebounds in the victory. Katie Whited notched five assists and three steals, and equaled Kirsten Day with 11 points as four AV players reached double digits.
Grandview (11-5) had a 30-26 halftime lead, and was ahead 48-39 with 4:32 left in the fourth.
Oakville 46, North County 37
BONNE TERRE – Oakville outscored North County 18-6 during a pivotal final period, and secured a 46-37 road triumph on Tuesday night.
Mya Minor paced the Tigers (12-5) with 14 points, and post player Angela Elguezabal compiled 12 points with 14 rebounds. Amanda FitzWilliam provided nine assists and six steals.
North County (14-4) steadily built a 20-17 lead at halftime, and maintained a 31-28 edge through three quarters before stumbling down the stretch.
Kayleigh Winch netted a game-high 16 points, and Julia Christopher pitched in nine for the Lady Raiders.
WRESTLING
Hillsboro Triangular
HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Central boys wrestling team dropped two pieces of a tri-match on Tuesday night, 69-12 to host squad Hillsboro and 42-24 to Windsor.
Blake Bolin (160) and Williams Mayberry (170) scored consecutive pins for the Rebels’ lone points against the Hawks, who received five forfeit wins.
Dalton Litzsinger (138) notched a stunning fall at the 3:38 mark against Central state medalist Kade Willis, avenging a first-period defeat from tournament action three days earlier.
Central prevailed in five weight classes against Windsor, including falls from heavyweight Michael Weinhold and Willis.
Bolin registered his first of two victories 5-2, and Colten Bess (152) added a 4-2 decision. Hunter Settles received a forfeit.
Sophomore Karlee LaChance pinned both of her opponents in the first period during the only girls’ bouts involving Central.
Hillsboro 69, Central 12
106 – Gavin Alexander (H) win by forfeit
113 – Blake Jackson (H) win by forfeit
120 – Aidan Haggard (H) win by forfeit
126 – Evan Morris (H) wn by forfeit
132 – James Short (H) win by forfeit
138 – Dalton Litzsinger (H) fall Kade Willis, 3:38
145 – Griffin Ray (H) fall Hunter Settles, 1:53
152 – Raymund Barnett (H) fall Colten Bess, 4:18
160 – Blake Bolin (C) fall Nicholas Green, 3:56
170 – William Mayberry (C) fall Weston Akins, 1:54
182 – Zach McNees (H) fall Cody Skaggs, 0:12
195 – Blake Hearst (H) fall Jacob Looney, 5:11
220 – John Moseley (H) fall Austin Carver, 0:43
285 – Jordan Jarvis (H) dec Michael Weinhold, 7-1
Windsor 42, Central 24
106 – Charles Owens (W) win by forfeit
113 – Joe Hirst (W) win by forfeit
120 – Double Open
126 – Connor Meynell (W) win by forfeit
132 – Kade Willis (C) fall Tyler Perry, 1:02
138 – Hunter Settles (C) win by forfeit
145 – Colten Bess (C) dec Seth Winkelmann, 4-2
152 – Blake Bolin (C) dec Luke Longtin, 5-2
160 – Dominic Pona (W) dec William Mayberry, 13-7
170 – Austin Henry (W) dec Cody Skaggs, 6-4
182 – Chris Butts (W) fall Jacob Looney, 0:51
195 – Travis Clouse (W) win by forfeit
220 – Seif Elkhashab (W) fall Austin Carver, 1:44
285 – Michael Weinhold (C) fall Dante Reigle, 2:47
