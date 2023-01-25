Tuesday Roundup: Rebels continue to roll; Dragons, Warriors win

LEADWOOD – Just hours after climbing to No. 4 in the Class 4 state rankings, the Central boys basketball team hit West County with an avalanche in the third quarter on Tuesday evening.

Jobe Bryant compiled 18 points, eight steals and four assists, and the Rebels downed the Bulldogs 69-31 in a battle of MAAA division leaders.

Kendall Horton connected three times from long range, and totaled 15 points, six rebounds and five assists among four players in double figures, as Central (16-2) forced 27 turnovers.

The Rebels delivered a 27-5 scoring edge over eight minutes after leading 32-20 at halftime. Bryant had five steals and nine quick points during the third stanza.

Mason Williams added 12 points to the victory, and Caden Casey put together 10 points, six steals and six rebounds.

West County (9-7) received 13 points and six rebounds from center Chasten Horton, who dunked twice on outlet passes from Ty Harlow.

Jaxon Campbell and Lance Monroe had six points each for the Bulldogs.

Festus 75, Farmington 72

FARMINGTON – Junior standout Arhmad Branch scored 31 points, and powered Festus to a narrow 75-72 victory after Farmington charged back with a perimeter surge on Tuesday night.

Logan Cash provided most of his 19 points in the paint, and Hayden Bates added 17 for Festus (13-4), which carried a 64-55 lead with 2:29 remaining.

Justus Boyer sank three late 3-pointers, and Farmington (7-11) pulled to within 64-61 on a strong finish and 3-point play from freshman Cooper Tripp with 1:48 left.

The Knights trailed 72-71 with 9 seconds on the clock, but could not hit the rim on an intentional second miss from the line once Festus had restored a lead of three with free throws.

A final full-court inbounds pass by Farmington carried beyond the opposite baseline, and Festus escaped after holding a 33-24 halftime lead.

Sophomore forward Cannon Roth sparked the Knights with mid-range and driving shots to compile 18 of his team-high 22 points during the second half.

Boyer ended with 14 points, and Tripp had 12 in defeat. Braydon Berry became a fourth player in double digits with 11 while Logan Schaupert had eight points and six assists.

Ste. Genevieve 58, St. Vincent 54

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Kaden Flye grabbed 17 rebounds amid a double-double, and Ste. Genevieve topped St. Vincent 58-54 in a back-and-forth battle on Tuesday night.

Ricky Hunter tallied 13 points, and drained three 3-pointers during the first quarter to help the Dragons establish an early 22-15 lead.

Flye had 10 points to equal Aiden Boyer, who also produced six steals and seven rebounds. Alex Bader and Carson Kreilich chipped in nine points each for Ste. Genevieve (13-4).

St. Vincent (10-9) trailed 30-26 at halftime and 44-41 entering the fourth quarter.

Grant Abernathy scored a game-high 15 points while Collin Wheeler had 10 and Simon Unterreiner posted nine for the Indians.

Valle Catholic 72, Jefferson 50

STE. GENEVIEVE – Clayton Drury matched his career high for the second straight contest with 34 points, and connected nine times from 3-point range as Valle Catholic beat Jefferson 72-50 on Tuesday.

The Warriors knocked down 14 threes collectively at their home court, and increased a 35-24 halftime lead by outscoring the Blue Jays 27-11 during the third quarter.

Chase Fallert and Carson Tucker added 11 points each, and Sam Drury had seven for Valle Catholic (11-5) ahead of conference games against Bismarck on Thursday and Arcadia Valley on Friday.

Jefferson (7-8) was paced by Kaleb Weiler with 14 points. Sam Stokes netted 12 points in the first half, and Nate Breeze ended with 10.

South Iron 64, Fredericktown 30

FREDERICKTOWN – Martez Burse scored 22 points, and South Iron executed well throughout the first quarter to control a 64-30 victory over Fredericktown on Tuesday evening.

Gabe Ruble finished with 15 points, and Sawyer Huff chipped in nine for the Panthers, who posted leads of 27-6 through eight minutes and 38-14 at halftime.

South Iron (18-2) is ranked No. 1 in the current state coaches’ poll.

Andrew Starkey netted 12 points for Fredericktown (7-11).