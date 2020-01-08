JACKSON, Mo. – Senior guard Brent Wagner surged past 1,000 varsity points as Central rolled to a convincing 72-43 victory at Saxony Lutheran on Tuesday night.
Wagner ended with a game-high 23 points as the Rebels (8-3) placed four starters in double digits. He joined teammate Breven McMullen in surpassing the career milestone.
McMullen scored 14 points while Mason Williams netted 12 and Drew Hamski added 10 for Central.
Ste. Genevieve 78, West County 32
STE. GENEVIEVE – Strong rebounding on the defensive end and 11 3-pointers propelled Ste. Genevieve to a convincing 78-32 home win over West County on Tuesday night.
Logan Trollinger connected five times from beyond the arc, and netted a game-high 19 points as the Dragons bolted to a 41-19 halftime advantage.
Aidan Boyer added 18 points including four triples, despite battling early foul trouble, and Chaytin Lea finished with 11 for Ste. Genevieve (6-5).
Three 3-pointers from Trollinger highlighted a 27-9 scoring margin in the third quarter.
Cameron Stevens paced West County (2-10) with 11 points.
North County 60, Perryville 32
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Clayton Crow scored 18 points, and North County stayed unbeaten in true road games this season with a 60-32 triumph over Perryville.
Karter Kekec finished with 13 points, and Jobe Smith added nine for the Raiders (7-5).
Lesterville 69, St. Paul 34
FARMINGTON – James Gibson posted a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Lesterville boys to a 69-34 rout of St. Paul.
Holden Laughman added 14 points with six assists, and Vince Mathes scored 13. Lesterville (10-3) built a 41-24 lead by halftime before pulling away.
Freshman Devontae Minor tallied 12 points for St. Paul (3-11).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Valle Catholic 58, Valley 28
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic allowed only three points to visiting Valley after halftime, and prevailed 58-28 in the MAAA Small-School conference opener for both teams.
The Lady Warriors (4-6, 1-0) received key production from their forwards as Lauren Staab netted 12 points and Reann Nickelson added 10 more.
Valle Catholic carried a 33-25 lead into the break.
Elizabeth Morris scored a game-high 14 for Valley (4-6, 0-1).
St. Paul 62, Lesterville 54
FARMINGTON – St. Paul dominated the first quarter at home, and fended off Lesterville 62-54 in the girls opener of a varsity doubleheader on Tuesday.
Freshman Brylee Durbin scored a game-high 22 points, and Paige Ames tallied 15 more for the Giants (6-6), who maintained a 37-22 halftime lead after jumping ahead 26-7 through eight minutes.
Piper Fitzgerald paced Lesterville with 19 points, and Leah Thomas dropped in 15.
