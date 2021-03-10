Unbeaten NMCC outruns Rebels in sectional round

NEW MADRID, Mo. – A promising postseason run by the Central boys basketball team was interrupted by a larger, deeper and undefeated opponent on Tuesday night.
The Eagles spread their scoring output among 10 different players, and attacked in transition and half-court success throughout a 76-51 victory in the Class 4 state sectional round.
Junior guard Shamar Williamson recorded 15 points and Kenyon King added as New Madrid (20-0) took control with a big second quarter while the visiting Rebels battled foul trouble.
Freshman B.J. Williamson contributed seven of his nine points during a 20-5 run as the Eagles surged to a 39-19 halftime advantage. They collectively sank 15-of-21 free throws.
Sophomore Kendall Horton powered Central (15-11) in defeat with a game-high 22 points despite remaining on the bench for several minutes with two personal fouls.
Horton notched four baskets in the opening period, and finished off consecutive layups along with Grant Manion off broken pressure to stay within 9-8 early on.
Freshman star and leading scorer Jobe Bryant found a rare crease inside to make it 19-14 early in the second, but was limited to eight points and four assists amid a struggle from the line.
King beat the Rebels down the court twice on fast breaks, Jadis Jones muscled his way inside for a basket, and Marcelous Phillips pushed the NMCC margin to 32-15 on a putback.
A 3-pointer by Caden Casey marked the lone Central field goal during a seven-minute stretch, and the Eagles continued to inflate the margin after intermission.
Horton opened the third quarter with a driving layup, but threes by Shamar Williamson and 6-foot-8 forward Donald Ray Brown stretched it to 51-27.
The Rebels got a mid-range jumper and subsequent putback from Horton, but eight fourth-quarter points by A.J. Ruff helped NMCC further wear them down.
The largest separation of the evening occurred at 63-36. Central answered modestly from a timeout as Mason Williams scored through contact and Manion sank a 3-pointer.
The Rebels made 11-of-24 free throws, including a perfect 3-for-3 set by Casey after he was fouled beyond the arc in the third quarter.
The young Central squad gained more than just a learning experience down the stretch this season, collecting a district title along the way.
All five starters are projected to return next winter for a roster that placed second to state final four power South Iron in the Christmas Tournament.