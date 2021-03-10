Unbeaten NMCC outruns Rebels in sectional round

King beat the Rebels down the court twice on fast breaks, Jadis Jones muscled his way inside for a basket, and Marcelous Phillips pushed the NMCC margin to 32-15 on a putback.

A 3-pointer by Caden Casey marked the lone Central field goal during a seven-minute stretch, and the Eagles continued to inflate the margin after intermission.

Horton opened the third quarter with a driving layup, but threes by Shamar Williamson and 6-foot-8 forward Donald Ray Brown stretched it to 51-27.

The Rebels got a mid-range jumper and subsequent putback from Horton, but eight fourth-quarter points by A.J. Ruff helped NMCC further wear them down.

The largest separation of the evening occurred at 63-36. Central answered modestly from a timeout as Mason Williams scored through contact and Manion sank a 3-pointer.

The Rebels made 11-of-24 free throws, including a perfect 3-for-3 set by Casey after he was fouled beyond the arc in the third quarter.

The young Central squad gained more than just a learning experience down the stretch this season, collecting a district title along the way.