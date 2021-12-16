Valle clips Fredericktown with spark from defense

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Valle Catholic and Fredericktown boys basketball teams wrapped a muddled first quarter on Wednesday night with three combined field goals made.

Perimeter defense soon became the most effective weapon for the host Warriors, as three consecutive steals created uncontested layups during a sudden 12-0 scoring spurt.

Valle Catholic withstood another resilient comeback attempt by the Blackcats, including two potential tying shots that missed, and escaped with a 49-44 victory.

Junior guard Chase Fallert totaled 13 points with five assists, and senior forward Aiden Heberlie added 12 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to pace the Warriors.

Fallert sank two free throws and Valle Catholic (2-1) restored a double-digit lead at 41-31 after Cohlbe Dunnahoo fouled out on a moving screen and was also assessed a technical with 6:24 to play.

Fredericktown operated with a slightly smaller lineup from there, and steadily narrowed the gap late with intensified pressure and stronger results along the boards.

Forward Harry Oliver scored off a broken trap for the Warriors to make it 45-36 with 2:56 remaining. The home team struggled to seal the outcome.

Riley Fraire rebounded an air ball and netted the putback before Andrew Starkey nailed a 3-pointer to bring the charging Blackcats closer at 46-43.

The Warriors missed an ensuing layup with less than a minute remaining, and also failed to add free throws that could have extended the margin beyond a single possession.

Fredericktown managed to create a difficult hoist for Matthew Starkey that caught the rim from the left wing, and Andrew Starkey could not connect on a step back from the corner with 15 seconds on the clock.

Oliver reached 10 points for the game by sinking two clutch tosses from the line after missing a previous pair, and Clayton Drury punctuated the win on a final steal before the Blackcats could cross midcourt.

Valle Catholic overcame 18 turnovers while forcing 17. Drury contributed seven of his eight points during the pivotal second quarter, and Michael Okenfuss chipped in six rebounds.

Andrew Starkey, owner of multiple game-winning buzzer beaters during his high school career, topped all players with 15 hard-earned points and had four assists while usually shadowed by Fallert.

Fraire was integral in the Blackcats’ rally with four baskets in the final period, and finished with 12 points while Dunnahoo settled at 10 before departing the action.

Fredericktown claimed its final advantage at 8-7 when Lane Sikes dished to Dunnahoo near the edge of the lane. Drury answered with a go-ahead 3-pointer and layup on a baseline cut.

Nathan Schwent banked in mid-range shot, then made a steal and outlet to Heberlie for a partial dunk. The momentum further spiraled on the visitors over the next 30 seconds.

Fallert stripped the ball near midcourt, intercepted the next errant pass to again score uncontested, and the Warriors eventually carried a 26-12 lead into the locker room.

Heberlie highlighted the early stages of the third quarter with a putback, and Valle Catholic matched its largest lead at 34-16 when he drew three defenders and zipped a pass to Fallert for an open 3-pointer.

A driving layup by Starkey and 10-footer by Dunnahoo helped to calm Fredericktown as six straight points trimmed the margin to 10 before the stanza concluded.

The Warriors made 11-of-24 free throws compared to 8-of-13 by the Blackcats.

