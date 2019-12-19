STE. GENEVIEVE – The Valle Catholic boys basketball team executed stingy zone defense with aggressive perimeter guarding to hold Fredericktown 18 points below its previous season low.
Freshman Chase Fallert produced nine of his game-high 15 points in the third quarter, and the Warriors committed only seven turnovers Wednesday night to secure a 42-31 win.
Carter Hoog drilled three 3-pointers in the first half, then clicked on numerous passes with Fallert after intermission to register six assists for Valle Catholic (3-0).
Sophomore Aiden Heberlie supplied eight points with seven rebounds, and began the fourth period with a transition layup to achieve the maximum separation of the game at 37-20.
Fredericktown (5-2) managed a combined nine points over 16 minutes spanning the middle quarters. A couple of rare portals to the basket resulted in blown layups.
The Warriors limited the number of total possessions through deliberate play once seizing command. A patient final chance in the third culminated in a Fallert putback.
Nate Miller regathered a blocked shot to convert a 3-point play, and Alex Sikes added the next field goal from the paint. But Fredericktown would not draw closer than 40-29 down the stretch.
Freshman guard Andrew Starkey had the Blackcats’ lone 3-pointer during a promising 9-0 run early on, and paced them with seven points.
The visitors operated without senior guard Grant Shankle for an extended stretch after he picked up two fouls within the first three minutes.
Heberlie tipped an offensive rebound to Kyle Gielow for a second-chance score, and Valle capped the first quarter ahead 12-11 even as Seth Laut blocked a layup attempt by Cory Stoll at the buzzer.
Hoog swished a 21-footer from the right corner, resulting in a 22-16 halftime margin, and skipped to Fallert for another triple to begin the third quarter.
Fallert finished a cutting layup as Hoog threaded a stellar diagonal bounce from two steps beyond the arc to increase a 31-20 lead.
Chase Dunlap highlighted the Valle Catholic defense by drawing three charging fouls, and Gielow pulled down seven rebounds.
Laut grabbed eight rebounds, and equaled Sikes and Miller with six points apiece as Fredericktown had its five-game win streak snapped.
Starkey helped the Blackcats establish an 11-0 advantage in bench scoring.
