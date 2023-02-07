PARK HILLS – Valle Catholic could not fully match the shooting prowess of the North County guards through the first 19 minutes of their MAAA Tournament boys quarterfinal clash.

But once the Warriors began to attack more frequently through the paint on Monday night, their increased success was paralleled at the defensive end of the court.

Valle Catholic erased a 12-point deficit with an emphatic 15-0 run spanning seven minutes, and earned a rare 64-61 victory over the Class 5 Raiders.

Six different players combined to knock down 13-of-17 free throws during the fourth quarter, and the fourth-seeded Warriors finished 22-of-28 for the game.

Clayton Drury scored a game-high 23 points while connecting four times from long range, and played an integral role throughout the comeback effort.

Valle Catholic (14-6) was bolstered by 10 points each from Chase Fallert and Sam Drury, and advanced to face Large-School division champion and top seed Central on Friday.

The Warriors donned customized shirts marking the 100th career victory for sixth-year head coach Tyler Search. The celebration was nearly delayed for at least a few days.

North County (10-10) was largely carried by three scoring sources in defeat. Senior guard Layne Wigger drained several solid jumpers while getting 15 of his 22 points in the first half.

A 3-pointer by freshman Drew Johnson handed the Raiders a 43-31 edge, but the lack of a true low-post presence proved costly when their offense suddenly turned cold.

Valle Catholic found forward Harry Oliver inside for three baskets over the next few minutes, and a subsequent triple from Clayton Drury stemmed from solid ball movement and a kickout pass.

Sam Drury completed a 3-point play off a feed from Clayton Drury, whose driving bank propelled the Warriors ahead 47-46 early in the fourth quarter.

Fallert added another layup through contact, and was 8-of-11 from the line overall. Clayton Drury drew a favorable blocking foul, and bumped the Valle Catholic lead to 59-54 with 1:43 to play.

North County countered with a putback by Zane Huff, and Kooper Kekec slashed to make it 61-58 with 24 seconds on the clock.

Wigger trimmed the margin to one on a 3-pointer after Fallert split free throws, but a final 26-footer by Jobe Smith rattled out as time expired.

Smith posted a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and had a powerful first half while filling the physical void left when Andrew Civey underwent season-ending surgery.

Kekec flirted with a triple-double before fouling out in the closing seconds with 12 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. The Raiders were just 4-of-9 from the line.

Clayton Drury and Wigger traded multiple jumpers amid six lead changes in the first quarter. Kekec capped it with a turnaround for an 18-17 North County edge after Jackson Fowler connected along the baseline for Valle.

Smith shined in the second with a 3-pointer before making a difficult inbounds catch near midcourt and racing to the rim. His transition putback spotted the Raiders a 27-19 lead.

Johnson scored with a spin move to create a double-digit gap, but a steal and layup by Sam Drury helped the Warriors stay within 36-28 at intermission.

Central 64, Farmington 32

PARK HILLS – Already the top seed and prohibitive favorite in the boys MAAA Tournament, Central has steadily developed a layer of depth within its roster.

Nine different players contributed to the scoring column Monday night, and the Rebels frustrated many of the Farmington starters during a leisurely 64-32 quarterfinal win.

Jobe Bryant compiled 14 points with four steals, including a pull-up jumper that marked a 33-15 halftime lead. Caden Casey added 12 points, and Kannon Harlow had nine on three 3-pointers.

Central (18-2), ranked fifth in the Class 4 state poll, overcame a reckless stretch of the second quarter by creating transition chances, and will face Valle Catholic in the semifinals on Friday night.

Freshman Tatem Tinsley netted 10 points for Farmington (8-14), which featured only its reserves during the fourth quarter after committing 14 turnovers in the first half.

The Rebels opened on a 14-3 scoring run. Casey followed his 3-pointer with a leaping putback through contact. Mason Williams added a superb steal and behind-the-back assist to Bryant.

The Knights briefly regrouped on baskets by Sam Woodson and Cannon Roth before the first quarter concluded, and cut their deficit to 20-15 after Logan Schaupert hit a reverse layup.

Kendall Horton emerged from a somewhat quiet start for Central, however, and produced seven points off a series of fast breaks. He highlighted a 13-0 push by dribbling end to end and capitalizing on a steal.

Bryant began the third quarter with another mid-range swish. Zack Boyd picked up his third field goal inside, and Casey connected from the perimeter for a 42-17 separation.

Tinsley countered with a physical putback after hitting a triple earlier in the stanza, but the Knights headed into the fourth trailing 51-28.

Threes from Harlow and Collin McMullen invoked an eventual running clock. The Rebels finished with 10 turnovers in the contest

Roth had seven points and eight rebounds for Farmington, which faces rival North County in the fifth-place bracket on Thursday.